Flexible child care jobs that make great summer work for teachers

If you’re a teacher looking to earn some extra money, or simply want to feel more productive and involved during your summer break, you might look into summer child care jobs.

There’s a ton of summer work for teachers available, and teachers are ideal candidates for these types of child care jobs, according to Stephanie Malia Krauss, author, speaker and former teacher. “Teachers bring many transferable skills and strategies from schools into other settings,” she explains. “This tends to make their job performance and relationships with young people especially positive and productive.”

Wondering what type of jobs you are qualified for, what skills are needed and how much these jobs pay? Here’s what you need to know.

Key takeaways With their skills and experience, teachers are highly qualified for summer child care jobs. Some of the most popular job options for teachers include babysitting and nannying, working as a tutor or getting a job with a local academic or summer camp.

Teachers are in-demand for a number of summer jobs, especially if the role requires behavior management skills or academic know-how. Pay for summer positions varies widely depending on the type of work you do and your location.

The best time to look for a summer child care job is in the spring months, like February, March and April. You can use word-of-mouth recommendations or set up a profile on an online job site like Care.com.

What are the child care job options for teachers?

Krauss works regularly with educators and has observed the wide variety of summer jobs that teachers are qualified for. These include:

Camp directors.

Camp counselors.

Sports coaches.

Nannies.

Babysitters.

Tutors.

“Additionally, teachers’ skills and experiences often qualify them for summer jobs in ‘third spaces’ – community settings where young people and their families spend time, like museums, restaurants and libraries,” says Krauss.

“Having a teaching background is often enough to qualify for a summer job working with youth, including being a camp director, counselor, sports coach or nanny.” — Stephanie Malia Krauss, author, speaker and former teacher

The most popular summer child care work for teachers, explained

There are a few summer jobs for teachers that are most popular and also most in-demand. Let’s take a closer look at these jobs.

1. Camp staff

Summer camps are a very popular option and often need seasonal workers. Positions may include counselors, directors and activity specialists. The schedules for summer camps also vary, from half-days or full days to overnight camps that last a few weeks, making this a flexible option.

“Teachers are often the first people camps want to hire for summer programs because they already know how to manage groups of kids without things falling apart,” adds Glenn Hirsh, CEO of SummerCamps.com. “While that might seem basic, it’s actually not that common.”

2. Private tutor

Teachers are also excellent and qualified candidates for tutoring positions. “

I have done some level of individual tutoring every summer,” says Erin Beers, a seventh grade language arts teacher and creator of MrsBeers.com. “Most of these opportunities come as direct requests from a parent.”

Summer tutoring may happen in person, at a tutoring center or even online. Beers says the schedule usually varies, but it can average about twice a week for about one hour per tutoring session.

Find summer tutoring jobs.

3. Nanny or babysitter

You might not think of nannying as a summer job, but many teachers do some type of nannying or babysitting over the summer. “We see educators seeking summer opportunities every year,” says Katie Provinziano, founder of Westside Nannies, noting that teachers’ work experience and skills lend themselves perfectly to nannying.

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Provinziano adds that demand for summer nannies and babysitters has increased over the past few years. “Instead of enrolling kids in tons of various camps, families are hiring a full-time nanny,” she says. “A nanny, even if they’re new to your family, has the luxury of getting to know your kids and their specific interests in a way that a camp counselor who is managing 10+ kids simply doesn’t.”

Find summer nanny jobs.

4. Academic camp staff

Academic camps are educational programs for kids that usually take place in schools or other types of learning centers. Some academic camps take place at local universities. They typically offer school curriculum support, standardized test prep and academic enrichment.

“Many school districts offer academic programming options in the summer,” says Beers. “I prefer the ones that are morning- or afternoon-only.”

Summer academic camp might look like a typical summer school set-up, with teachers going over subjects typically taught in school. But it can also be fun and creative. Some examples of enrichment camps that Beers is familiar with include chess camp, math camp and young authors camp.

According to Beers, when these programs take place in schools, most of the positions are filled by teachers within the district — though there may be exceptions in some cases. But when these types of camps take place in tutoring centers or other similar learning centers, the institution will employ educators from a wider pool.

What qualifications do you need for summer child care work?

Here’s some good news: most teachers are well-qualified for child care jobs, just by virtue of being a trained and working teacher.

“Having a teaching background is often enough to qualify for a summer job working with youth, including being a camp director, counselor, sports coach or nanny,” says Krauss. “Most of these ‘youth development’ positions require past experience working with children, but not specialized training or degrees. This makes teachers standout candidates.”

Places like summer camps will usually require additional training like CPR or first-aid, according to Hirsh. Many teachers already have this training, as well. But, if not, a quick full-day or half-day course will usually suffice.

What can you expect to make from a summer child care job?

How much you’ll get paid for a summer child care job depends largely on the type of job and your location. “Some positions, like nannying for a wealthy family, may pay more than a teaching position,” says Kraus. “Other jobs, like many summer camps and youth programs, pay less.”

If you get a job at an academic camp, rates can vary widely. If you’re working for your usual school district, you’ll most likely be paid according to your specific school district’s standards or the stipulations in your contract.

Here are some average hourly pay estimates for the most common summer jobs for teachers.

Average Summer Child Care Job Pay Rates

Summer Job Type Average Hourly Pay Rate Babysitter $19.95/hr* Nanny $21.45/hr* Private tutor $27.20/hr* Camp staff $17.01/hr**

*Based on rates reported by service providers listed on Care.com as of March 30, 2026.

**Based on average rates reported by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Where do you find summer work for teachers?

The best place to find a summer work in child care depends on which type of job you are looking for. Online job platforms like Care.com offer wide range of summer child care jobs.

If you live in a small community, you can start by asking people you know, like colleagues, friends or your students’ families, Krauss suggests. “In larger communities, teachers can reach out to their schools and ask about community partnerships,” she says. Community partners like afterschool programs often run summer programs and may have job openings.

Beers says that if you’re looking for a summer job within your school district, reach out to your district’s human resources department. “Beyond that, Facebook moms groups are a great way to promote yourself,” Beers says. Summer child care jobs can also be found on standard job boards, in online groups and by word-of-mouth.

“Teachers should assume that their teaching experience and credentials will make them a competitive candidate for most summer youth-serving and child care positions.” — Stephanie Malia Krauss

When to start looking for summer child care work

Most hiring for summer roles starts earlier than people expect, often between January and April, says Hirsh. “Camps typically hire first, since planning and staffing programs takes time.”

For a job like nannying, Provinziano recommends starting your search around six to eight weeks in advance, which is when families usually start the hiring process.

How do you narrow down which summer job is right for you?

When it comes to finding a summer job, it’s all about what works for your schedule and your lifestyle. “I’ve had a variety of summer side gigs in my 26 years as an ELA teacher,” Beers says. “I typically look for temporary or part-time opportunities that give me flexibility to enjoy the summer.”

It’s also important to keep in mind that teaching can be a taxing profession, so as much as you might be looking to earn some extra income during the summer, you also have to consider your mental health. “It is critical to choose work that provides the wages and well-being teachers need to thrive,” Krauss emphasizes. “

Finally, remember that your skills are an asset. Once you decide what kinds of jobs suit you personally and professionally, don’t wait to apply. “Teachers should assume that their teaching experience and credentials will make them a competitive candidate for most summer youth-serving and child care positions,” Krauss concludes.