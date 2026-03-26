The best summer child care jobs for college students

For college students on the hunt for summer jobs, child care positions can be ideal. Not only does demand spike when school’s out, many college students already have skills that naturally translate to child care work.

“Summer is peak hiring season for child care,” says Linda Greenfield, owner and career counselor at Essential Career Counseling in Los Angeles. Greenfield adds that with “flexible babysitting roles, full-time nanny positions, camp leadership jobs and more,” there’s something for almost everyone.

Whether you’re looking to get started on your child care career journey or just want to a steady paycheck and to have fun, here’s everything college students should know about summer child care jobs.

Key takeaways Summer is peak hiring season for child care, making it an especially opportune time for college students to land roles ranging from babysitting to camp counseling. With a wide variety of options available, students can find positions that match their schedules, interests and income goals.

Child care jobs align naturally with college students’ availability and offer valuable experience in leadership, communication and responsibility. They’re also appealing to parents, who often seek reliable, educated caregivers to support their children’s routines and enrichment over the summer.

Even without extensive experience, college students can stand out by highlighting transferable skills, certifications and specialized interests. By leveraging these strengths and exploring multiple job-search channels, they can secure flexible, well-paying work for the summer.

Summer child care jobs for college students to consider

Aren’t sure what’s out there or which would be best for you? Here’s a quick run down of summer child care jobs:

Nanny . This can be part- or full-time or even travel-based, notes Greenfield. “During the summer months,” she adds, “working families are in need of consistent care or vacation support.” Michelle LaRowe, founder of Nanny Magazine, adds that, in addition to it being a good fit, it can be a “lucrative option” for college students.



. This can be part- or full-time or even travel-based, notes Greenfield. “During the summer months,” she adds, “working families are in need of consistent care or vacation support.” Michelle LaRowe, founder of Nanny Magazine, adds that, in addition to it being a good fit, it can be a “lucrative option” for college students. Babysitter (occasional or recurring) . This can come in the form of evening, weekend or supplemental help.



. This can come in the form of evening, weekend or supplemental help. Camp counselor or program leader . Consider day camps, overnight camps, specialty camps (sports, arts, STEM) or support at a local rec center.



. Consider day camps, overnight camps, specialty camps (sports, arts, STEM) or support at a local rec center. Mother’s helper . Mother’s helpers assist with kids while parents are home. That said, generally, this role is for young people looking to get started with babysitting.



. Mother’s helpers assist with kids while parents are home. That said, generally, this role is for young people looking to get started with babysitting. Tutor or academic support provider . According to Greenfield, parents are often looking for support or enrichment for younger kids when school is out to prevent the “summer slide.”



. According to Greenfield, parents are often looking for support or enrichment for younger kids when school is out to prevent the “summer slide.” Specialized care roles . This can be working with children with disabilities or specific needs.



. This can be working with children with disabilities or specific needs. Daycare assistant . These roles are great for students looking for consistent work (hours and days) and who enjoy group dynamics.



. These roles are great for students looking for consistent work (hours and days) and who enjoy group dynamics. Activity-based roles. Think: swim instructors, lifeguards, sports coaches, arts facilitators, etc.

“Many students combine roles, such as working at a camp during the day and then babysitting at night.” — Linda Greenfield, career counselor

Why are child care jobs generally a good fit for college students?

Both Greenfield and LaRowe agree that, along with other factors, college students’ schedules and availability make child care jobs an ideal fit — and for that reason, they’re often especially appealing to parents.

“Parents are often seeking candidates who can help continue learning over the summer and provide their kids with a rich summer routine,” LaRowe says. “For college students who can commit to a set schedule during their break, they have an opportunity to earn good money and make a positive difference in the life of a family.”

Other reasons child care jobs are a good fit for college students, per Greenfield, include:

Flexibility . Child care jobs can be part- or full-time and/or supplemental work.

. Child care jobs can be part- or full-time and/or supplemental work. Leadership experience . Whether you’re working as a nanny, babysitter or counselor, you’re guaranteed to get people management experience.

. Whether you’re working as a nanny, babysitter or counselor, you’re guaranteed to get people management experience. Skill development . Regardless of what you ultimately want to do, child care jobs build communication, responsibility, problem-solving and leadership skills.

. Regardless of what you ultimately want to do, child care jobs build communication, responsibility, problem-solving and leadership skills. Potential career alignment . Child care work can be “especially relevant for students in education, psychology, nursing, social work or pediatrics.”

. Child care work can be “especially relevant for students in education, psychology, nursing, social work or pediatrics.” Stackable income opportunities. “Many students combine roles, such as working at a camp during the day and then babysitting at night,” says Greenfield.

How can college students leverage their skills to find the right job?

Whether you have direct child care experience or not, college students almost always have skills they can leverage when looking for work. “Students who clearly communicate reliability, warmth, excellence in relevant college courses for tutoring and relevant experience tend to stand out quickly,” Greenfield says.

She adds: “I would also suggest providing strong references from past child care jobs, teachers, coaches or past supervisors.”

More concrete skills to leverage, per LaRowe and Greenfield, include:

Certifications (CPR/First Aid).

Multilingual skills.

Experience with sports.

Lifeguarding experience.

Any other specialized experience (think music, cooking, special needs care, etc.)

“By leveraging specialized interests, experiences and prior work history, college students can find themselves in demand as summer child care providers,” notes LaRowe. “Parents in particular are eager to hire candidates who can provide their children with a rich and robust summer experience and college students can fulfill that need.”

What can college students expect to earn in a child care job?

Pay for child care jobs varies widely based on location, role, experience, scope of responsibility and experience, but based on starting hourly rates providers are posting on Care.com, as well as the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), here’s what you can expect to earn:

Child Care Job Hourly Rate Nanny* $21.40 Babysitter* $19.92 Tutor* $22.78 Recreation workers** $17.01 Daycare workers** $15.42

*Based on average posted starting rates on Care.com as of March 26, 2026.

**According to the BLS.

Where to find child care jobs

When it comes to your summer child care job search, Greenfield suggests using multiple sources, but first checking in with your college career center’s job board.

A few other places to look include:

Job platforms, such as Care.com.

Local Facebook parent groups.

School and community boards.

Word-of-mouth referrals.

Proactive outreach to families, camps, rec centers, tutoring companies, etc.

“Also, consider ways to advertise your services, such as newsletters from your religious institution or placing flyers in your neighborhood,” says Greenfield.

The bottom line on child care jobs for college students

Child care jobs are an ideal fit for college kids on summer break for a variety of reasons, most of all the meshing of schedules.

“There’s complete seasonal alignment,” Greenfield notes. “Families need more help when school is out — exactly when students are available.”

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