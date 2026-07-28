Deep cleaning vs. regular cleaning: What’s the difference?

When you’re hiring a cleaning service, it can be easy to assume that a deep clean is simply a more thorough version of a regular cleaning. But according to professional cleaners, the two services have very different goals, and choosing the wrong one can leave you disappointed with the results.

According to Jared Sarbit, CEO of Picture Perfect Cleaning, “A recurring clean is designed to keep a home looking good, while a deep clean is designed to get it there in the first place.”

Ryan Knoll, owner of Tidy Casa, a home cleaning company in Phoenix, says the confusion comes from the fact that “everyone has a different definition for deep cleaning.” The exact checklist varies from company to company, but most professional cleaners use the term to describe work that targets areas homeowners typically overlook for months at a time.

Book the wrong service and you might pay for a deep clean you don’t need yet or end up disappointed when a standard visit doesn’t touch the grime you expected it to handle. Below, cleaning pros and homeowners explain exactly what each service includes, how to tell which one your home needs and how often to schedule each.

Key takeaways A regular cleaning maintains the surfaces you touch every day, while a deep clean removes built-up dirt, dust and grime from areas that don’t need attention every week.

Deep cleans often cost 50-75% more than a standard clean and take several hours longer, depending on the size of the home and how long it’s been since a professional last cleaned it.

Most pros recommend starting any new cleaning relationship with a deep clean, especially after a move, renovation or any gap of three months or longer since the last thorough clean.

If you’re noticing dust on baseboards, blinds or vents, or buildup in kitchens and bathrooms, it may be time for a deep clean rather than another standard cleaning.

What is a regular cleaning — and what does it include?

Regular cleanings typically focus on maintaining a home that’s already relatively clean rather than removing months of built-up dirt and grime.

While every company has its own checklist, a regular cleaning commonly includes:

Vacuuming carpets and rugs.

Sweeping and mopping hard floors.

Dusting furniture and accessible surfaces.

Cleaning and disinfecting bathrooms.

Wiping kitchen countertops and backsplashes.

Cleaning sinks and faucets.

Cleaning the outside of appliances.

Making beds.

Emptying trash.

Spot cleaning mirrors.

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What is a deep clean — and what does it include?

A deep clean goes after everything a regular cleaning skips. Knoll describes it as “the six to 12 month reset,” explaining that deep cleans focus on “cleaning things that only need attention every six to 12 months.”

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In addition to everything included in a regular cleaning, Knoll says a deep clean typically includes:

Baseboards.

Blinds.

Doors and door frames.

Ceiling fans.

Air conditioning vents.

Light switches.

Power outlets.

Heavy soap scum removal.

Built-up grease.

Detailed attention to neglected surfaces.

“You’re not just cleaning surfaces [during a deep clean] but are dealing with accumulated dust, soap scum, grease and all of the other little details that people naturally put off.” — Jared Sarbit, cleaning company CEO

Some companies may also offer optional add-on services, such as cleaning inside the refrigerator, oven or cabinets, but those aren’t always included in a standard deep cleaning and should be confirmed before booking.

For Sarbit, the difference comes down to how much buildup a cleaner needs to tackle.

“If our team spends half the visit removing buildup from shower doors and are spending tons of time scrubbing neglected baseboards, while also cleaning around furniture that hasn’t been touched in months, that’s a deep clean.”

Deep cleaning vs. regular cleaning: A side-by-side comparison

Regular cleaning Deep cleaning Maintains an already-clean home. Resets a home with accumulated dirt and grime. Designed for ongoing upkeep. Designed to remove buildup before maintenance begins. Focuses on daily-use surfaces and visible tidiness. Includes hard-to-reach and often-overlooked areas. Best for recurring weekly, biweekly or monthly service. Typically scheduled once or twice a year. Takes less time Adds two to six extra hours. Baseline rate Typically costs 50% to 75% more than a regular visit.

What tasks only happen in a deep clean vs. regular cleaning?

The bullet list above tells you what’s on the checklist, but homeowners who’ve hired both services say the difference really shows up in the places you quietly stop noticing.

Homeowner Andy Layton, a longtime hirer of both services, has noticed a few areas that stand out: “The three areas where I notice the biggest gap are grout lines, exhaust fans and window tracks,” he says. “A regular cleaning doesn’t touch these areas at all.”

Part of what catches people off guard is how much falls into this category without them realizing it. Sarbit says the most common misconception about regular house cleaning is assuming “every surface gets detailed every visit.”

In reality, things like inside appliances, heavy grout scrubbing and removing years of buildup are deep-clean territory and not part of a standard recurring visit.

“The disappointment some people might feel is mainly just because expectations were probably not explained properly upfront,” Sarbit explains.

How much longer does a deep clean take vs. a regular cleaning?

A deep clean requires significantly more time because cleaners are typically tackling months of accumulated dust, grime and buildup rather than simply maintaining regularly cleaned surfaces.

“Our deep cleaning typically adds about two to three additional hours to the time for the standard cleaning,” says Knoll. “But a lot of factors can affect the time, like the size of the house and how dirty it is to start.”

Layton’s experience hiring cleaners tracked even higher: “I live in a three-bedroom home, and it took almost six hours to clean instead of the usual two,” he says. “I expected it to be pricier but I didn’t expect the time gap to be that wide.”

The biggest factors that affect how long a deep clean takes include:

The size of your home.

How long it’s been since the last professional cleaning.

The amount of built-up dust, grease and soap scum.

Whether you have pets or young children.

Any optional add-on services, such as cleaning inside appliances.

How much more does a deep clean cost than a regular cleaning?

Sarbit puts the price difference at roughly 50% to 75% higher than a regular visit.

“You’re not just cleaning surfaces but are dealing with accumulated dust, soap scum, grease and all of the other little details that people naturally put off,” he says.

Layton admits the higher price surprised him at first.

“I was shocked when I saw how much more I had to pay to book my first deep clean compared to my previous cleanings,” he says. “But once I saw the result, the cost made complete sense, and I stopped treating it as an expense and started thinking of it as home maintenance.”

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When do you need a deep clean?

Experts say there are several situations where scheduling a deep clean makes more sense than scheduling a regular cleaning:

It’s been six months or longer since your last professional cleaning.

You’re moving into or out of a home.

You’ve recently completed a renovation.

You’re preparing to start recurring cleaning service.

You notice visible buildup on baseboards, blinds or air vents.

Kitchens and bathrooms have accumulated grease, soap scum or grime.

“A buildup of dust on the baseboards, blinds or air conditioning vents is the universal sign,” Knoll says. “These are the places most people forget about when they’re cleaning their own homes.”

Layton has his own quick test: “I run a damp white cloth along my baseboards or window sills. If the cloth turns grey, then I need more than a regular cleaning.”

He also tracks results by how long they last. A regular cleaning, he says, holds up for about a week, while the effects of a deep clean can last six to eight weeks if you keep up with cleanings in between.

“Once I saw the result, the cost made complete sense, and I stopped treating [deep cleaning] as an expense and started thinking of it as home maintenance.” — Andy Layton, homeowner

According to Sarbit, certain life moments make a deep clean close to mandatory. Move-ins, move-outs and post-renovation cleanups will “always benefit from a deep clean first,” he says. Otherwise, the first few recurring visits end up being mostly catch-up work.

Layton agrees, adding that moving in, post-renovation dust and the end of winter are moments when, for him, a deep clean is “non-negotiable.” After one renovation, he says, a standard clean would have missed close to 40% of the leftover construction dust.

How often should you deep clean your home?

For most households, experts recommend scheduling a professional deep clean once or twice a year.

“Once or twice for most homes should be good,” says Sarbit. “Having pets and kids can make things creep up quicker. A lot of our long-term clients use spring and fall as their reminder to schedule one.”

Layton takes it even further, scheduling a deep clean every quarter.

“For me, they’re just as important as any other maintenance task done around my home,” he says. His rule of thumb for timing is that if it’s been three months or more since the last thorough clean, it’s time to book one.

Should you get a deep clean before starting a regular cleaning service?

According to the pros we spoke to, the answer is almost always yes.

“100% always, we recommend getting a deep cleaning before starting a recurring service,” says Knoll, especially if it’s been more than six to 12 months since your last professional cleaning.

Without that initial reset, recurring visits often become catch-up appointments instead of maintenance cleanings.

“Even if they’ll do it without a deep cleaning,” Knoll says, “they’ll most likely end up upgrading you or you’ll get a cleaning you’re not super happy with because they’re going to miss those important areas.”

Sarbit agrees. “As soon as everything is brought back up to a good standard, recurring services become a lot more efficient.”

How to decide which service you need right now

If you’re deciding between a regular cleaning and a deep clean, start by taking stock of your home’s current condition.

If your home is already in good shape and you just need help staying on top of everyday chores, a regular cleaning is probably fine.

But if you haven’t had a professional cleaning in months, you’re moving, you’ve finished a renovation or you’re noticing dirt and dust building up in places you rarely clean, you’ll likely be better off starting with a deep clean.

“If you’re asking the question, then I would suggest that you’re in need of one,” says Layton. “Generally speaking, if your regular cleaning is no longer sufficient to restore the appearance of your home, then it’s time for a deep clean.”

He recommends taking a walk through your home and paying attention to the places that don’t get cleaned during your normal routine.

“If any of those areas look dirty, then there is your answer. I think the clearest way to frame it is this: A regular clean maintains a clean home, but a deep clean resets it — and you need that reset before the maintenance actually works.”

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