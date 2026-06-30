Deep cleaning cost: What to expect when you hire a pro

Hiring a professional for a deep clean can feel like a splurge, especially if you’re used to handling regular housecleaning yourself or the price feels jarring compared to a standard cleaning appointment. But understanding what goes into the price can make it easier to decide whether the service is worth the investment.

“It’s more about what’s going on in the house,” says Chris Willatt, owner of Alpine Maids in Denver. “What is the condition of the home? How many people live in the house? How many pets do you have?”

Below, we break down average deep cleaning costs, the factors that affect pricing and what to expect when you hire a pro.

Key takeaways Most homeowners can expect to pay between $180 and $450 for a professional deep clean, though larger homes, move-out cleans and high-cost areas can push prices significantly higher.

What’s included depends on the company. Most deep cleans cover bathrooms, floors, surfaces and detailed dusting, but services like interior oven cleaning, refrigerator cleaning and exterior window washing often cost extra.

Hiring a professional can save time and deliver more thorough results. A DIY deep clean of a 2,000 to 3,000-square-foot home can take eight to 12 hours, while professional teams can complete the work much faster with commercial-grade tools and experience.

How much does a professional deep clean cost?

The average deep cleaning cost varies depending on the home and the company you hire.

“The national average for a professional deep clean is approximately $260,” says Isabella Flores, cleaning expert and co-owner of Sparkly Maid in San Diego. “However, realistically speaking, for most homes, the range for this type of service will be somewhere between $180 to $375.”

Flores says deep cleaning prices increase significantly as square footage increases. Large family homes measuring 2,500 to 3,500 square feet typically cost between $450 and $700, while estate-level homes measuring 4,000 square feet or greater begin at $800 and continue upward.

Some companies may also charge:

By square footage: Flores says the industry standard ranges from $0.10 to $0.30 per square foot.

Flores says the industry standard ranges from $0.10 to $0.30 per square foot. By the hour: According to Flores, one professional cleaner generally charges between $25 and $70 per hour, while two professionals working together typically charge between $50 and $120 per hour collectively.

According to Flores, one professional cleaner generally charges between $25 and $70 per hour, while two professionals working together typically charge between $50 and $120 per hour collectively. By a flat rate: Some companies offer a fixed price based on the size and condition of the home.

What factors affect the cost of a deep clean?

No two homes are the same, and neither are their deep clean prices. Here are the biggest variables that move the cost up or down.

Size and number of rooms

Flores says “the price range will increase dramatically based upon the square footage of a property,” making home size one of the biggest factors affecting the total cost.

Condition and clutter

The condition of your home can also affect the final price. If it’s been longer since you’ve had a cleaning or you have a lot of clutter that the cleaning team has to work around, says Willatt, you can expect to pay more, as it’ll take them longer to clean.

Your location

Where you live can have a significant impact on cleaning costs. Flores explains that urban areas often have higher prices due to increased labor costs, insurance expenses and fuel costs.

Care.com’s published rate data from March 2026 illustrates this difference: Seattle averages $28.57 per hour for cleaning services, while San Antonio averages $19.64. That’s nearly a $9 difference per hour, based on geography alone.

Frequency of service

One-time deep cleans often cost more than homes on a recurring cleaning schedule.

“We charge hourly if it is a one-time clean, but we’ll charge a flat discounted rate for recurring service,” says Willatt. “You’re going to pay less if you get your home cleaned more than once.”

Add-ons

What’s in the base price varies by company. More on this below, but expect to pay extra for things like oven cleaning, interior fridge cleaning and window washing.

Deep cleaning cost breakdown by room

While most companies price by the job or by the hour rather than by room, it helps to understand which areas drive up time, and by extension, cost. Willatt notes that exclusions and add-ons tend to be room-based, meaning homeowners can sometimes reduce their total cost by skipping spaces they rarely use.

Kitchen

A kitchen deep clean typically includes cleaning appliance exteriors, degreasing surfaces, scrubbing the sink and wiping down cabinets. However, some detailed tasks are often considered add-ons.

“We wouldn’t clean inside the fridge or freezer, we don’t clean the oven, we don’t clean the windows and we don’t clean the exterior or steam the carpet,” explains Willatt, who adds that these services can be added for an additional cost.

Bathrooms

Bathrooms usually include detailed scrubbing of high-use areas such as toilets, tubs, showers and grout. The amount of buildup and the condition of these surfaces can affect how much time a cleaning team spends in the space.

Bedrooms

A deep cleaning in bedrooms generally involves dusting surfaces, wiping furniture and vacuuming around and underneath accessible areas. Spare bedrooms are an area where you might be able to save on cost.

“If you have a room you don’t go in, you may skip that room,” says Willatt. It’s an easy way to bring the price down without sacrificing the areas you actually use.

Living areas

Living spaces often involve dusting ceiling fans and light fixtures, wiping surfaces and cleaning areas that may be overlooked during routine maintenance, such as baseboards and under furniture.

Andy Layton, who’s been in the home services industry for nearly a decade, hired professionals to clean his own home and says the biggest difference he noticed was their attention to detail. “The cleaners worked through things we had genuinely stopped seeing,” he said. “They cleaned inside cabinets, wiped all surfaces of the baseboards and cleaned the window tracks in a way that clearly demonstrated those areas hadn’t been cleaned in months.”

Laundry room

The laundry room is an often overlooked space that may be worth discussing with your cleaning service. Max Liebeskind, founder of property management platform VaultSTR, was pleasantly surprised to find his cleaners included the washer and dryer in his deep clean.

“They cleaned the washer/dryer, which I loved,” he said. “I would never have thought to do that myself, but in hindsight, so nice to know we’re using a clean washer.”

How much does a move-in or move-out deep clean cost?

Move-in and move-out cleans are their own category, and they typically cost more than a standard deep clean because they involve additional tasks and a higher level of detail.

Flores says professional move-out cleans commonly range from $200 to $500, with many companies using fixed pricing based on the size and condition of the property.

These services may include:

Cleaning inside cabinets and drawers.

Cleaning inside appliances.

Wiping down closets and pantries.

Cleaning light fixtures.

Dusting blinds.

Preparing the home for the next occupant or homeowner.

For renters, a professional move-out clean may help protect their security deposit. Flores says these services are often “the difference between getting their entire security deposit back versus deducting substantial amounts.”

One-time deep clean vs. recurring service: How does pricing differ?

A one-time deep clean often requires more time because cleaners are learning your home’s layout and tackling accumulated dirt. That’s usually reflected in the price.

“We charge hourly if it is a one-time clean, but we’ll charge a flat discounted rate for recurring service,” says Willatt. “You’re going to pay less if you get your home cleaned more than once.”

Regular service pays off in another way, too. “With recurring service, we get better at cleaning your home so we start cleaning it faster,” Willatt adds. “It takes a few cleans for a team to understand someone’s house and preferences, so our team gets better as we clean your home more.”

“Replicating a professional deep clean, especially for moving purposes or after construction, is seldom worth the amount of time invested, physical energy utilized and expense incurred.” — Isabella Flores, owner of a cleaning business in San Diego

What’s included in a professional deep clean, and what’s not?

What’s included in a professional deep clean varies by company, so it’s important to ask for a detailed scope of work before booking.

Typically included services:

Scrubbing bathrooms, including toilets, tubs, showers, tiles and grout.

Cleaning kitchen surfaces, sinks and appliance exteriors.

Dusting ceiling fans, light fixtures, blinds and baseboards.

Vacuuming and mopping floors.

Cleaning window sills and interior window tracks.

Moving and cleaning under furniture.

Common add-ons (usually extra):

Interior oven cleaning.

Interior refrigerator and freezer cleaning.

Window exterior cleaning.

Carpet steaming.

“Oven and inside-fridge cleaning were quoted as add-ons, not as part of the base, and I had already figured this out myself,” says Layton. “Most homeowners who don’t know what they’re doing would probably be surprised by those extra items.”

How do cleaning companies charge — by the hour or by the job?

Both pricing models are common, and each has its pros and cons.

Hourly pricing works in your favor if your home is in good shape and a team can move quickly. The trade-off, says Willatt, is that “if you have a really dirty house or a really cluttered house, it can take longer than expected.” A flat rate eliminates that uncertainty becuase you know your total upfront, whether the job runs long or short.

Liebeskind experienced a typical flat-rate quote firsthand when he paid $850 for a 2,100-square-foot deep clean in Los Angeles. “They matched the quote,” he says. “They stayed for nine hours.”

Is it worth hiring a pro for a deep clean, or can you DIY?

If you’re tempted to save money by doing it yourself, it’s worth thinking through the full picture.

Flores estimates that a thorough DIY deep clean of a 2,000- to 3,000-square-foot home takes approximately 8 to 12 hours, not counting breaks. At a modest time value of $25 per hour, that’s $200 to $300 in time alone, plus another $100 to $200 for professional-grade supplies.

Professionals, she says, bring commercial-grade products and equipment that most consumers don’t have access to, and a two-person professional team can complete a job in roughly one-third the time it would take a single homeowner.

There’s also the expertise factor: Layton, who runs a home services business and thought he maintained his house well, was humbled: “The way they worked made it clear those are two very different skill sets.”

Flores adds, “Replicating a professional deep clean, especially for moving purposes or after construction, is seldom worth the amount of time invested, physical energy utilized and expense incurred.”

How to find and vet a professional house cleaner

Once you’ve decided to hire, the next step is finding someone you can trust. Here are a few things to look for:

Check reviews and ratings on platforms like Care.com, Yelp or Google.

Confirm that the cleaner is insured and bonded.

Compare what’s included in each company’s base package before comparing prices; a lower quote may cover less.

Get a written estimate that details exactly what’s covered.

Liebeskind recommends checking for promotions before booking. “Always make sure to ask if they have any first-time customer discounts. Most cleaners do.”

“Regular cleaning has become easier for us now that we have a better starting point. Cleaning feels more like keeping it clean rather than trying to keep up with something that’s messy.” — Andy Layton, who’s been in the home services industry for nearly a decade

Tips for getting the most out of your deep cleaning appointment

A little preparation goes a long way. Here’s how to make your appointment count.

Declutter before they arrive. The less time cleaners spend moving things around, the more time they spend actually cleaning.

The less time cleaners spend moving things around, the more time they spend actually cleaning. Make a list of priorities. Know which areas matter most to you so you can communicate them upfront.

Know which areas matter most to you so you can communicate them upfront. Ask questions before booking. As Willatt advises, “the more questions you ask, the better idea you will have about a cleaning service.”

As Willatt advises, “the more questions you ask, the better idea you will have about a cleaning service.” Request a written scope of work. “Before finalizing any agreements, you should request a written scope of works from them,” says Layton. “You need to ensure you have an accurate understanding of what exactly is included in the scope and what is not, line by line.”

“Before finalizing any agreements, you should request a written scope of works from them,” says Layton. “You need to ensure you have an accurate understanding of what exactly is included in the scope and what is not, line by line.” Compare packages carefully. “Think about what you want cleaned,” says Willatt. “Ask them what is included in your package and compare it to what you want.”

A professional deep clean can provide a fresh starting point that makes ongoing maintenance easier. As Layton found after his $380 clean, “Regular cleaning has become easier for us now that we have a better starting point. Cleaning feels more like keeping it clean rather than trying to keep up with something that’s messy.”

Like what you're reading? Join Care for free First name First name is required. Last name Last name is required. Email Zip code Zip code is required. By clicking "Join now," you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. We're sorry, your request could not be processed at this time. Please click here to try again. Join now Already Registered The email you entered is already registered. Would you like to log in? Log In Congrats! Your account has been created. Find care now