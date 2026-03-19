How often should you deep clean? Tips for every household

It can be hard enough to keep up with everyday house cleaning — vacuuming, dusting, scrubbing toilets, cleaning sinks and bathtubs — so the idea of doing a deeper clean of your home can sound completely daunting. But deep cleaning doesn’t have to happen every week or even every month.

How often should you deep clean a house? “Most houses should be deep cleaned two to four times a year, ideally once per season,” says Sofia Martinez, a cleaning expert and CEO of Sparkly Maid Austin. “However, the correct frequency to perform a deep clean is entirely dependent upon how the home is being utilized.”

Here, we’ll cover everything you need to know about how often to deep clean your house, including what deep cleaning involves, how to do it and tips for making it less overwhelming and more effective.

Key takeaways Deep cleaning involves cleaning parts of your home that aren’t routinely cleaned, such as baseboards, grout lines, “high touch” areas, blinds and ceiling fans. Most of the time, deep cleaning of your house can happen seasonally or about every six months.

How often to deep clean depends on factors like how many people live in your house, whether you have pets and what each room is used for. Busier and fuller homes will naturally need more regular deep cleaning.

Deep cleaning is important because dust mites, mold spores, pet dander and bacteria can build up in areas of the home that are inaccessible during routine cleaning. Deep cleaning your home allows you to remove these contaminants at their source and improve indoor air quality.

What is deep cleaning?

Deep cleaning is defined as the process of thoroughly cleaning areas of your home that routine cleaning doesn’t address, says Martinez. While routine cleaning involves maintaining surface items like countertops, floors and toilets, deep cleaning “accesses areas beneath, behind and within” these areas, Martinez explains.

Deep cleaning also involves areas of the home that don’t get as much traffic as countertops and kitchen floors, but still need regular cleaning — places like ceiling fans, blinds and A/C vents.

“A two-person household with no pets in a small apartment may only need to deep clean twice a year, whereas a family with kids, pets and lots of foot traffic may need to deep clean each quarter at minimum.” — Sofia Martinez, cleaning expert and CEO

Why is deep cleaning important?

You might not notice the dirt that builds up on your floor boards or the muck and grime that gets stuck to the inside of your stove and microwave, but once you deep clean areas like these, your house will be positively sparkling. This can uplift your mood and give you a sense of accomplishment. And, beyond the obvious idea that deep cleaned houses just look and feel good, there are some health benefits to deep cleaning, as well.

“From a health standpoint, it’s important because dust mites, mold spores, pet dander and bacteria build up in areas of the home that are inaccessible during routine cleaning,” Martinez explains. Contaminants like these can “negatively affect the indoor air quality of homes and can cause allergic reactions, asthma and respiratory irritation, particularly in children and elderly adults.”

Deep cleaning your home allows you to remove these contaminants at their source.

How often should you deep clean your house?

Most of us have cleaning tasks we do daily, such as washing dishes, loading and unloading the dishwasher, wiping down eating areas and sweeping or vacuuming up small messes. Then, there are the cleaning tasks we might perform weekly: cleaning toilets, mopping floors, vacuuming, dusting, etc.

But deep cleaning isn’t something that needs to happen as regular as your daily or weekly chores. As Martinez notes, most deep cleaning can happen two to four times a year, or every three to six months, depending on certain conditions.

Factors to consider when setting a deep cleaning schedule

How often to perform a deep clean of your house depends, to some extent, on factors like how big your house is, who lives in your house and what each particular area of the house is used for.

Family members and pets. “A two-person household with no pets in a small apartment may only need to deep clean twice a year, whereas a family with kids, pets and lots of foot traffic may need to deep clean each quarter at minimum,” Martinez shares.

“A two-person household with no pets in a small apartment may only need to deep clean twice a year, whereas a family with kids, pets and lots of foot traffic may need to deep clean each quarter at minimum,” Martinez shares. Room type. “Kitchens and bathrooms tend to accumulate grease, moisture and bacteria faster than any other room in a house,” says Martinez. As such, these rooms typically require more frequent deep cleaning than areas of your house like bedrooms or living areas.

“Kitchens and bathrooms tend to accumulate grease, moisture and bacteria faster than any other room in a house,” says Martinez. As such, these rooms typically require more frequent deep cleaning than areas of your house like bedrooms or living areas. The environment. “If you live in an area with high levels of pollen, dust or humidity, you may need to also increase the frequency of your deep cleaning, due to environmental buildup occurring regardless of whether you can see it or not,” Martinez explains.

Keep in mind that even if you clean frequently, it doesn’t mean deep cleaning is unnecessary. “Even if a home is being kept up regularly, most people miss things you’d get in a deep cleaning,” says Ryan Knoll, owner of Tidy Casa. “Since these areas are hard to reach or just don’t get seen as much, six months is about the time these are super noticeable.”

What are some must-dos when deep cleaning?

Deep cleans are “two-three steps above what you would normally clean day to day,” Knoll says. A good deep clean “gets the stuff we don’t think about all the time, like baseboards, blinds, window tracks and doors,” he adds.

According to Martinez, examples of deep cleaning must-dos include:

Moving the refrigerator and cleaning behind it.

Scrubbing grout lines.

Cleaning baseboards.

Cleaning ceiling fan blades.

Cleaning inside ovens and microwaves.

Descaling faucets.

Sanitizing “high-touch” areas (light switches, doorknobs).

Other deep cleaning tasks to consider include:

Washing windows.

Cleaning shower doors.

Replacing or washing welcome mats, bathmats and shower curtains.

Wiping down kitchen and bathroom cabinet doors.

Decluttering bookcases, cabinets and dressers.

Cleaning the inside of your fridge and pantry.

Shampooing rugs.

Read more:

Can you hire someone to do deep cleaning?

Deep cleaning is often a task many of us put off because it adds more time to our routine cleaning schedule and because the work can be more labor-intensive. The good news is that you can easily hire someone to help you out.

Find house cleaning services.

“Most typical home cleaners will deep clean,” says Knoll. The bill is typically higher for this type of clean because it takes longer and is more labor intensive. “Deep cleaning typically takes about twice as long as regular upkeep or maintenance cleaning,” Knoll notes. That said, since deep cleaning happens much less frequently than hiring an all-the-time cleaning service, it may fit more easily into some people’s budgets.

“The cost for a standard clean can vary between $100-$200 depending on the size of the home, while the cost for a deep cleaning can range between $200 and $400 or more depending on square footage and the condition of the home,” Martinez says.

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Sometimes, you might need to hire someone who specializes in deep cleaning. “Most customers use a deep cleaning service as either a one-time ‘reset’ clean or on a seasonal basis,” Martinez describes. After that, they might move to a recurring maintenance cleaning schedule based on their needs (e.g., weekly, biweekly or monthly).

Expert tips to make deep cleaning easier

Even once you understand that deep cleaning isn’t something you need to do more than a few times a year to get effective results, the task itself can still feel overwhelming. This is totally valid and understandable.

Thankfully, there are some ways to make the task more manageable. Here’s what our experts recommend.

1. Gather your supplies first

Before you start, make sure to gather all your needed supplies in a caddy or similar portable carrying apparatus. A caddy with all of the following will cover approximately 90% of the cleaning supplies needed, says Martinez:

All-purpose cleaner.

Degreaser.

Microfiber cloths.

Scrub brush.

Baking soda.

White vinegar.

Lastly, she adds, make sure to also have a vacuum with attachments handy.

2. Start from top to bottom

One important trick to keep in mind is to work from top to bottom. “Dust up high, knock it down, then vacuum it up later,” Knoll recommends. Doing this will keep you from having to double-clean areas.

“Even if a home is being kept up regularly, most people miss things you’d get in a deep cleaning. Since these areas are hard to reach or just don’t get seen as much, six months is about the time these are super noticeable.” — Ryan Knoll, cleaning expert and home service business owner

3. Allow your cleaning supplies to work their magic

Many deep cleaning solutions can do the majority of the nitty-gritty work for you. “Apply cleaning solution to the oven, shower and stove tops, and leave them to sit to soften the grime and stains,” Martinez says. “By the time you return to clean these areas, most of the hard work has already been done.”

4. Don’t try to do it all at once

Probably the most important tip — especially if you want to avoid feeling too overwhelmed — is to divide up your deep cleaning tasks, rather than attempting to do an entire deep clean of your house in one day.

“Performing a deep cleaning of an entire home in a single day results in burnout, shortcuts and uncleaned areas,” says Martinez. Instead, she recommends designating one room for each day of the week and assigning yourself a reasonable amount of time to complete each task.

5. Get the household involved

Finally, you don’t have to do this all on your own. If you have a partner, split your deep cleaning tasks. If you have kids or other family members living with you, make it a family affair, having each member do a deep clean of their personal space.

Remember, too, that for many people, it makes sense to hire cleaners for deep cleaning. The good thing about paying for a deep cleaning service is that you only have to shell out the money a few times a year, making this a more affordable way to outsource your cleaning tasks.

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