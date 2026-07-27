How to get rid of stubborn home odors — and keep them gone

Household odors are more than just unpleasant; they’re often clues that something in a home needs attention. Whether it’s a musty basement, lingering pet smell, cigarette smoke or a mysterious odor that seems to return no matter how much you clean, simply masking the smell rarely solves the problem.

Renata Cruz, cleaning expert and professional organizer at Coastal Maid San Diego, says odor is information. Bad smells can be signs that odor-causing molecules are continually being released from moisture, bacteria, mold, smoke residue, pet dander or something else. “The process of eradicating odors and covering up odors are two completely separate processes,” says Cruz.

Below, you will find expert tips on how to remove different types of stubborn odors in homes, as well as signs it may be time to call in a professional to get to the underlying problem.

Key takeaways Odors don’t just happen; they signal an underlying issue. Smells often point to moisture, mold, smoke residue or pet proteins that must be removed at the source rather than covered up.

Moisture is the root cause of most persistent household smells. Experts repeatedly emphasize that musty, lingering odors almost always trace back to humidity, leaks, damp materials or poor ventilation.

Natural odor removers work only after the real problem is addressed. Vinegar, baking soda, activated charcoal, fresh air, and sunlight can neutralize smells, but only once leaks, mold, smoke residue or pet contamination have been properly cleaned or removed.

What are common causes of household odors?

“The most common causes of persistent household odors are moisture and mildew,” says Jeff Adams, real estate investing strategist at Home Investors Zone. Some other common causes of household odors include:

Excess moisture and hidden water damage.

Mold and mildew growth.

Smoke residue from cigarettes, fireplaces or cooking.

Pet urine, dander and saliva.

Dirty heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) filters and systems.

Garbage buildup and food residue.

Volatile organic compounds (VOCs) from household products.

Damp carpets, upholstery or building materials.

“Many homeowners become immune to these because they experience the odors every day,” Adams adds. That makes finding and removing them tricky.

How to find out where stubborn home odors are coming from

The smell and where it’s coming from may be obvious, but if not, experts recommend checking the areas listed below.

Under sinks.

Around toilets and floor drains.

Basements, crawl spaces and attics.

Heating, ventilation, air conditioning (HVAC) filters.

Garbage disposals, the dishwasher and refrigerator drip pans.

Carpets and upholstered furniture.

Pet areas.

If the odor gets stronger after rain or during humid weather, moisture intrusion is often involved.

Find a house cleaner near you.

Will scented products get rid of household odors?

Cruz says people tend to think home fragrance products will remove odors, but they simply cover them up. If odor-causing molecules still exist, “you’re merely temporarily engaging in a battle over which scent prevails,” she explains.

Products that can mask smells or add to them include:

Air fresheners.

Candles.

Plug-in diffusers.

Scented sprays.

Ultimately, not eliminating the source of the odor will only prolong and compound the problem. The following mistakes can also make odors worse, according to the experts we spoke to:

Ignoring moisture problems or delaying leak repairs.

Over-wetting carpets and floors during cleaning.

Painting over smoke damage.

Using bleach on porous moldy materials.

Not cleaning HVAC systems and/or replacing filters regularly.

What natural odor eliminators actually work?

Not every odor requires harsh chemicals to neutralize it. In many cases, everyday household products can effectively neutralize smells as long as you’ve already addressed what’s causing them.

White vinegar

White vinegar is one of the most versatile natural odor removers. Its mild acidity helps neutralize odor-causing molecules instead of simply masking them. It can also help kill mold spores on many hard, non-porous surfaces.

White vinegar is best for cleaning:

Kitchen counters and trash cans.

Bathroom surfaces.

Garbage disposals.

Refrigerator shelves.

Laundry rinse cycles.

Hard surfaces with mildew odors.

Read more:

Baking soda

Baking soda absorbs and traps odor molecules, making it especially useful for fabrics and enclosed spaces. Sprinkle it on carpets, rugs or upholstered furniture before vacuuming, or place an open container inside refrigerators, closets, mudrooms or other areas where odors tend to linger.

Activated charcoal

Activated charcoal is highly porous and naturally absorbs airborne odor molecules. It’s especially effective in enclosed spaces where ventilation is limited. Consider placing activated charcoal bags or containers in:

Closets.

Basements and storage areas.

Bathrooms and mudrooms.

Rooms with litter boxes.

“The most common causes of persistent household odors are moisture and mildew.” — Jeff Adams, real estate investing strategist

Fresh air and sunlight

Sometimes the simplest solutions are among the most effective. Opening windows creates cross-ventilation that helps remove moisture, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and stale indoor air. Sunlight can also help dry lingering moisture, while ultraviolet (UV) rays naturally reduce some odor-causing bacteria and mildew.

If weather permits:

Open windows on opposite sides of the home to improve airflow.

Hang washable items like bedding, rugs or pet blankets outside to air out.

Place musty furniture or cushions in direct sunlight for several hours.

Other natural odor removers

Depending on the odor, experts also recommend:

Citric acid. It helps dissolve soap scum, mineral buildup and some odor-causing residues.

It helps dissolve soap scum, mineral buildup and some odor-causing residues. Washing soda mixed with warm water. Use it to clean greasy surfaces, trash cans and washing machines.

Use it to clean greasy surfaces, trash cans and washing machines. Hydrogen peroxide. It’s good for certain stain and odor treatments when used according to manufacturer recommendations.

“Effective natural odor removers depend on the source of the problem,” says Adams. They work best after moisture, mold, leaks or other underlying issues have been resolved.

How to get rid of odors from mold and mildew

Moisture is often the cause of musty smelling odors in the house because it leads to mildew and mold. Moisture needs to be addressed as the first issue; cleaning as the second, says Cruz. Here’s what to do.

1. Find the source of the problem

Moisture could be coming from a lot of different places, says David Watkins, a third-generation HVAC professional. Common places to look for moisture include:

Slow pipe leaks beneath a cabinet.

Poor ventilation in a bathroom.

Basements without adequate dehumidification.

Windows that do not close tightly.

Damp carpet or water pooled on the floor.

Water stains on ceilings or walls.

Spots that feel wetter or colder than the rest of the house.

Problems with exterior gutters or grading.

You may be able to fix these issues on your own, but you may also need to hire a professional, such as a plumber or restoration contractor.

2. Fix the issue, then clean up the area

Cleaning without fixing the underlying moisture problem often means the odor and the mold will return. The key is to remove both the mold or mildew and the moisture that allowed it to grow.

Here’s how to clean and remove mildew and musty odors:

Apply undiluted white vinegar to hard surfaces. Let it sit for at least 10 minutes before scrubbing clean.

Let it sit for at least 10 minutes before scrubbing clean. Try a bleach solution for heavily infested areas. If vinegar doesn’t work, try a 1:10 bleach to water ratio for mildew odors on hard surfaces. Brush it onto the surface and allow it to sit for at least 10 minutes before scrubbing clean.

If vinegar doesn’t work, try a 1:10 bleach to water ratio for mildew odors on hard surfaces. Brush it onto the surface and allow it to sit for at least 10 minutes before scrubbing clean. Trap and eliminate odors in the air. Place open containers filled with baking soda in areas that previously contained odor.

Place open containers filled with baking soda in areas that previously contained odor. Use sunlight exposure. If you have a musty piece of furniture, place it in direct sunlight for a few hours. The ultraviolet rays can help neutralize odor as well as dry any lingering moisture.

If you have a musty piece of furniture, place it in direct sunlight for a few hours. The ultraviolet rays can help neutralize odor as well as dry any lingering moisture. Replace damaged or hazardous materials. You may need to replace porous surfaces such as carpets, ceiling tiles or particleboard. This is especially true if there are stains and/or if the smell has made its way to the carpet pad and subfloor, says Cruz.

While mildew typically grows on surfaces and can often be cleaned away, mold can spread into drywall, insulation, flooring and other building materials, making it much harder to remove. “If you still notice odor and have any suspicions of mold growing inside walls, contact a mold removal company,” says Veronica Smith, residential cleaning expert at Oakville Maids of Scarborough.

A good rule of thumb? “For mold and mildew, I tell clients to call a professional if they have done two full rounds of proper treatment and the odor is still clearly detectable 24 to 48 hours later,” says Cruz.

How to eliminate pet odors

Whether it’s a dog bed, cat litter box, or an occasional accident on the carpet, pet odors can linger long after the visible mess is gone. That’s because the compounds that create pet smells don’t simply sit on the surface; they bond with fabrics, carpet fibers, upholstery and even flooring.

“Pet odors persist due to proteins present in urine, dander and saliva bonding with fabrics, carpet fibers and flooring,” says Cruz. These strong chemical bonds can’t be removed with soap and water alone. The good news is that most pet odors can be eliminated if you treat them correctly and quickly. Here’s how to remove household pet odor:

Use enzyme-based cleaners

Enzymatic cleaners attack and digest the organic compounds that cause pet odors. When using these to clean urine, spray on the affected area, let it sit for the recommended time, and then blot with paper towels. Do not scrub, as scrubbing will distribute pet odors.

Wash soft pet bedding, blankets and surfaces pets have touched

Cruz says that cleaning surfaces, bedding, soft furniture covers, and floors and baseboards reduces the build up of pet saliva and paw residue and reduces odor. Wash surfaces pets have come in contact with once a week. Cruz recommends an enzyme-based detergent and 1 cup of white vinegar during the final rinse cycle.

Use air purification systems with HEPA filters

“Air purifiers using a high efficiency HEPA filter can capture odorous pet dander,” says Tony Abate, an indoor air quality expert at AtmosAir Solutions. Note: pet dander must pass through the filter to be effective, and it’s important to change filters on a regular schedule.

Vacuum often and use upholstery cleaner

Watkins says that it’s not just pet accidents that create odor; odors build up on anything with fibers or upholstery. To combat this, sprinkle baking soda on soft furniture and carpets. Let sit overnight, then vacuum.

You can also place containers of baking soda or activated charcoal in rooms where pets linger. This will help absorb odors and keep them from returning.

How to tackle smoke odors

Smoke odors are among the most stubborn household smells because smoke particles don’t simply settle on surfaces — they penetrate them. Whether the odor comes from cigarettes, a fireplace, burnt food or a house fire, smoke residue can cling to walls, ceilings, flooring, upholstery, curtains and even your home’s heating and cooling system.

Smith warns that long-term nicotine buildup often requires professional cleaning because household products aren’t designed to remove years of residue embedded in building materials. Similarly, smoke damage from a fire may require professional smoke remediation, specialized deodorization treatments or home repairs.

Steps to clean smoke odors

To accomplish a comprehensive resolution to smoke odors, each type of surface must be treated separately, says Cruz. Here is how she reduces smoke odor:

Increase ventilation. Open windows and activate exhaust fans in order to purge stagnant air.

Open windows and activate exhaust fans in order to purge stagnant air. Clean the room or area from top to bottom. Clean ceilings to floors and baseboards with 1:1 mix of warm water and white vinegar. For walls with nicotine exposure, use water and dish soap to cut the initial layer of stickiness first.

Clean ceilings to floors and baseboards with 1:1 mix of warm water and white vinegar. For walls with nicotine exposure, use water and dish soap to cut the initial layer of stickiness first. Use baking soda on window covers, bedding or upholstered furniture and carpets. Let sit overnight. Vacuum the next day and launder anything you can with a cup of vinegar during the final rinse cycle. Use a carpet or upholstery cleaner on bigger items.

Let sit overnight. Vacuum the next day and launder anything you can with a cup of vinegar during the final rinse cycle. Use a carpet or upholstery cleaner on bigger items. Replace all air purifier and HVAC filters. These filters capture smoke particles and release them back into the air every time they operate.

How to get rid of odors in the home, room-by-room

Kitchen odors

The kitchen is one of the most common places for unpleasant odors because grease, food residue and moisture can accumulate in places you don’t see every day. To keep kitchen odors under control:

Clean the garbage disposal regularly.

Empty and wash trash cans with washing soda or vinegar.

Clean refrigerator drip pans and shelves.

Replace or clean dishwasher filters according to the manufacturer’s recommendations.

Wipe grease from cabinets, backsplashes, and appliances.

Open windows or run the range hood while cooking to improve ventilation.

Bathroom odors

Bathrooms create the perfect environment for odors because they combine moisture, warmth and limited ventilation, says Cruz. To reduce bathroom odors:

Run the exhaust fan during and after showers.

Allow towels and bath mats to dry completely between uses.

Clean grout, tile, and shower surfaces regularly.

Check under sinks and around toilets for leaks.

Pour water into infrequently used drains to refill dry P-traps.

Use a dehumidifier if moisture remains high.

If musty odors continue despite cleaning, inspect for hidden water damage or mold behind walls.

Bedroom odors

Bedrooms often develop odors gradually because of fabrics, limited airflow, and everyday living. Keep bedrooms smelling fresh by:

Washing sheets and pillowcases weekly.

Vacuuming mattresses and upholstered furniture regularly.

Opening windows whenever weather allows.

Avoiding piles of damp clothing.

Cleaning under beds where dust and pet hair collect.

Using activated charcoal in closets if they tend to become musty.

Regular cleaning and improved airflow usually prevent odors from becoming noticeable.

Garage, basement and utility area odors

These areas often contain a combination of automotive products, sports equipment, pet supplies, trash, storage and moisture, all of which can contribute to unpleasant smells.

To keep garages, basements, and utility areas smelling cleaner:

Avoid storing damp items.

Store chemicals in sealed containers and dispose of oily rags safely.

Wash sports equipment regularly.

Empty trash frequently.

Address water leaks before mold or mildew develops.

Use a dehumidifier.

Improve drainage around the home’s foundation.

Allow fresh air to circulate whenever possible.

Because basements and garages are often attached to the home, reducing odors there can also improve the air quality inside adjacent living spaces.

How to keep odors from coming back

You can spray it, scrub it or light a candle, but the smell will still come back if the underlying problem isn’t solved, says Watkins. This is especially true if there is moisture in the air or hidden in other places of the house.

Preventative maintenance like replacing HVAC filters, cleaning surfaces, taking out the trash and washing upholstered items does the most to prevent odors before they happen. No matter which room you’re cleaning, the experts we spoke to agree that a few simple habits make the biggest difference.

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