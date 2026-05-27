The ultimate bedroom cleaning checklist: Pro tips to deep clean your sleeping space

Is there anything better than clean sheet night? The feeling of slipping into a freshly laundered bed is pretty great, but a clean bedroom is more than clean blankets and a made bed. The cleanliness of a bedroom impacts our health and sleep quality too. We spend roughly a third of our lives in our bedroom (more if you use that space to work in too), yet we rarely give it the cleaning attention it needs.

“Many people consider their bedrooms clean enough because they don’t experience the same messes as kitchens and living rooms, but the bedroom actually collects allergens, dust and buildup quickly,” points out Katie Lambert, owner of Clean Queen, a house cleaning service in Arvada, Colorado. She adds that we bring in pollen and dirt on our clothes and shed skin cells constantly, which dust mites thrive on. Ew.

“A messy bedroom can definitely affect sleep quality,” says Lambert. From waking up congested or sneezing to feeling itchy and emotionally or physically irritated, you may not feel rested if your bedroom isn’t as clean as it could be.

With expert help, this guide walks you through everything you need to know about keeping your sleep space clean: the supplies you need, how often to clean each area and a complete bedroom cleaning checklist that covers daily habits through a full seasonal bedroom deep clean.

Key takeaways Bedrooms often contain hidden dust zones that many people overlook, especially under beds, inside fabric headboards and on window treatments and baseboards. Cleaning these areas regularly can help reduce allergy-related sleep disruptions.

A proper bedroom deep clean goes far beyond changing sheets and making the bed. Dust, allergens, pet hair, and dead skin cells build up quickly, making regular deep cleaning important for better sleep and cleaner air.

The easiest way to maintain a clean bedroom year-round is to combine seasonal tasks with simple daily, weekly and monthly habits with a bedroom cleaning checklist.

What supplies do you need to deep clean a bedroom?

For basic bedroom cleaning, you don’t need a lot of supplies or tools to maintain your space, says Karen Larkin, owner at Belle Home Housecleaning. There are actually two especially valuable tools she recommends for removing dust and dirt: microfiber cloths and dusters. Larkin reminds people to avoid cleaners with fragrance to reduce allergy reactions and keep the air cleaner too.

Since you will also be doing deep cleans and monthly cleanings, here are what Larkin and Lambert recommend for supplies:

Microfiber cloths (multiple)

Extendable duster

Vacuum with HEPA filter and attachments for under the bed and furniture and hard-to-reach corners

Handheld vacuum for mattresses, baseboards and upholstery

Mop and washable mop pad if you have floors without carpet

Trash bags.

Storage bins or baskets for storage in closets or under the bed if necessary

Cleaning products

All‑purpose cleaner or mild dish soap for baseboards and walls

Glass cleaner for windows and mirrors.

Disinfecting spray for high-touch areas like doorknobs and light switches (avoid fragrances if you have allergies)

Baking soda to freshen carpets

Should I start with a bedroom deep clean?

Larkin and Lambert both suggest you start with a bedroom deep clean and then work on maintaining a routine daily, weekly and monthly cleaning schedule. Here’s what they recommend doing for your deep cleaning job.

Declutter the room

Remove laundry, trash and dishes.

Clear nightstands, dressers and chairs. Larkin says to limit the amount of items on bedroom surfaces such as knickknacks, books and photo frames to minimize areas dust can hide.

Sort items into keep, donate, and toss piles.

Dust from the top down

Larkin recommends using an extension duster first when dusting, then microfiber cloths lightly dampened with water. “If you’re going to do the bedroom cleaning yourself and you suffer from allergies, use a HEPA filtered vacuum, and wear a dust mask,” says Larkin.

Vacuum or dust ceiling corners.

Vacuum or dust the ceiling fan. Lamberts says a pillowcase works great for fan blades because it traps the dust instead of spreading it through the air.

Wipe light fixtures.

If you have window blinds, dust them by closing them, running a dampened microfiber towel over them, and then re-opening them. (If you have curtains, launder them or have them dry cleaned.)

Vacuum or dust vents.

Replace any air filters.

Wipe shelves and décor with microfiber cloths.

Vacuum or dust headboard and bed frame.

Dust or vacuum under furniture.

Clean walls, doors and baseboards

These tasks remove buildup and make the room feel fresh:

Dry dust walls with a microfiber mop.

Spot clean marks with mild cleaner.

Vacuum baseboards, then wipe with warm water and mild soap.

Wipe door frames, knobs, and switches with a disinfectant.

Deep clean the bed (and under)

“We often don’t keep up with cleaning things like mattresses, pillows and under our beds as much as we should,” notes Lambert. “The biggest issue is that the bedroom will trap particles in fabrics. Fabric headboards and bedding store dust and allergens longer than surfaces do.”

Strip all bedding.

Vacuum the mattress (use a HEPA handheld if possible).

Spot treat mattress stains.

Sprinkle baking soda on the mattress and carpets to deodorize; let sit, then vacuum.

Rotate or flip mattress.

Clean the bed frame thoroughly.

Wash all bedding, including pillows.

Clean under the bed. “Under the bed is one of the biggest hidden dust zones in a home,” says Lambert. “Dust, allergens, pet hair and forgotten clutter accumulate there quickly,” says Lambert. She recommends low storage bins if you need under-bed storage so things stay contained and easier to move.

Clean furniture and surfaces

Use microfiber cloths and mild soap or all-purpose cleaner to wipe down the following:

Nightstands.

Dressers.

Mirrors (use glass cleaner).

Windows (use glass cleaner).

Window sills.

Clean floors and rugs

Carpets can act like a filter, trapping allergy triggers from becoming airborne. A HEPA filter helps contain these allergens.

Vacuum edges, corners and under furniture.

Mop hard floors.

If you have rugs, vacuum and clean them.

Larkin notes that removing rugs entirely is ideal for allergy sufferers. If you do have rugs and carpets, be sure to vacuum them well and have them professionally cleaned.

“You should clean your bedroom every other week minimally: Vacuum, dust and mop all hard surface flooring.” — Karen Larkin, professional housecleaner

How often should I clean my bedroom?

“You should clean your bedroom every other week minimally: Vacuum, dust and mop all hard surface flooring,” says Larkin. She recommends starting with a deep clean and then plan on an every-other-week schedule with daily and monthly tasks mixed in.

Lambert agrees, “Bedrooms should be cleaned on multiple levels depending on the task.”

What does a daily bedroom cleaning list include?

Lambert says these tiny habits prevent being overwhelmed later.

Make the bed.

Put away clothes (hamper, hooks, closet).

Quick reset of nightstands and dresser tops. Nightstands, dressers and chairs tend to become drop zones for random items, and visually clearing those spaces immediately makes the room feel cleaner and calmer, says Lambert.

Light declutter of floors.

What does a weekly bedroom cleaning list include?

If you are keeping up with your daily routine, Larkin and Lambert say to do these things weekly:

Change sheets and wash bedding. Be sure to wash all bedding in water hot enough to kill the dust mites.

Dust surface tops and decor.

Dust blinds. If blinds were cleaned slat by slat during a deep cleaning to ensure sticky dust is removed, a microfiber cloth should do the trick.

Wipe mirrors.

Vacuum or sweep floors.

Empty trash.

What does a bi-monthly bedroom cleaning list include?

“Following up after a deep clean with routine biweekly bedroom cleaning, will go a long way to keeping allergens at bay,” says Larken. At a minimum, she says to do the following tasks every other week:

Vacuum floors and corners thoroughly. Make sure to vacuum furniture fabric and under furniture.

Dust all surfaces with a microfiber cloth.

Mop hard floors if you have them.

Clean the bed frame (headboard, footboard, rails).

Clean under the bed. Ideally you will pull out what’s under the bed to clean instead of cleaning around clutter or bins.

What does a monthly bedroom cleaning list look like?

While this is not a deep clean, it is a more detailed clean than your frequent routines.

Clean baseboards. Vacuum, then wipe with warm water and a mild soap.

Wash blankets or comforters. Be sure to wash in hot water and fully dry your wash to kill mites. “Moisture allows mite colonies to thrive,” says Andy Wray, consultant for laundromats and multi-housing operators at ACE Commercial Laundry Equipment, Inc.

Vacuum the mattress.

Wipe down furniture more thoroughly than dusting.

One of the best ways to keep a bedroom clean between deep cleans is to avoid letting clutter pile up in the first place, says Lambert.

What bedroom items should I clean seasonally?

Plan on a deep clean twice a year. Pick a fall/spring schedule or winter/summer schedule to keep you on a consistent cleaning routine. Lambert and Larkin remind us to do the following:

Rotate or flip mattress.

Wash pillows.

Wash curtains or have them dry cleaned.

Clean windows and window sills.

Wipe down walls.

Deep clean rugs with a home steam cleaner or have them professionally cleaned.

Clean under and around furniture.

Clean vents and change filters.

Declutter closets and donate unused clothing. Doing this during different seasons also allows you to rotate or donate seasonal clothing.

How often should you wash your pillows?

These are seasonal and occasional tasks but here are what our experts suggest:

Most pillows need to be washed every 3–6 months.

If your pillow is down or an alternative material, machine wash on gentle with an extra rinse. Completely dry and using tennis or dryer balls in your dryer.

If your pillow is memory foam, spot clean only.

If you use pillow protectors, wash them monthly.

How often should you wash your bedding and comforter?

Washing your bedding and comforter will be captured during your weekly and monthly tasks, but here is a good guideline from our experts:

Sheets: Weekly.

Weekly. Duvet cover: Every 2–4 weeks.

Every 2–4 weeks. Comforter: Every 2–3 months.

Every 2–3 months. Blankets and throws: Monthly.

How can I reduce dust and allergens in the bedroom?

Wray says one of the best ways to reduce mites (and their fecal matter) that feed on dead skin is to wash your bedding in hot enough water.

Wray says, “Residential washers only reach a temperature of 90°F to 105°F. It feels warm to the hand but has little or no biological effect. The denaturating temperature for the mite allergen and killing the mites is at 130°F for 10 minutes or more.”

He recommends taking advantage of commercial machines to wash bedding because the hot water setting is between 140°F and 160°F and is maintained during the entire cycle. Lambert and Larkin both recommend the following to reduce dust and allergens:

Use a HEPA filter vacuum.

Use allergen and dust mite-proof mattress and pillow covers.

Wash bedding weekly in hot water.

Keep pets off the bed.

Run an air purifier (change filter monthly).

Avoid fragranced cleaners if you have allergies.

Keep surfaces minimal. Fewer items means fewer places for dust to get trapped.

Close windows during high‑pollen days.

Replace HVAC filters regularly.

Final tips for keeping a bedroom clean

Small habits make the biggest difference, says Lambert, so keep chipping away at the daily and weekly tasks to keep your bedroom clean and truly restful. The experts we spoke to also recommend doing the following:

Do a two‑minute nightly reset.

Keep a microfiber cloth in the nightstand for quick dusting.

Use closed storage to reduce visual clutter.

Keep laundry off the floor.

Wash bedding consistently.

Open windows occasionally for fresh air.

“After so many hours in close contact with bedroom surfaces, allergens build up quickly and that can directly impact sleep quality,” says Larkin. That said, a cleaner sleeping space means fewer irritants, better breathing and more restorative nights.