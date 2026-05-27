How to clean with baking soda: 14 clever household uses

So many of us are looking for greener, more natural, more affordable and convenient ways to keep our home clean. What if the answer might be found in the kitchen cabinet, right next to your flour and sugar? That’s right, baking soda — also known as sodium bicarbonate, and traditionally used in baking — can be used as a powerful cleaning and deodorizing product in the home.

“The mild abrasive texture of baking soda makes it an effective cleaning agent,” says Keon White, owner of House Cleaning Baltimore MD and an experienced professional cleaner. “Gritty enough to remove buildup, yet mild enough to not scratch most surfaces. In my years of professional cleaning, it’s been a go-to for that reason.”

Here, we’ll cover everything to know about cleaning with baking soda, including the benefits, instances where it’s probably not the best choice and how to use it to clean grease, grout, grime and more.

Key takeaways Baking soda is an environmentally friendly, inexpensive, non-toxic cleaner and you probably already have some in your kitchen. Cleaning with baking soda typically involves mixing it with a liquid substance, like water or dish soap.

Cleaning experts we spoke to caution against mixing baking soda with bleach. They also add that mixing baking soda with vinegar or lemon juice can neutralize its cleaning power.

Baking soda can be used for degreasing, cleaning tile grout, deodorizing and other basic cleaning tasks. It is a great cleaner for hard floors and can be used safely to clean children’s toys and baby items.

Why baking soda works for cleaning

Besides the fact that baking soda is inexpensive, non-toxic, plant-friendly and convenient, there are a couple of other attributes of baking soda that make it a popular choice for cleaning.

Mild abrasive cleaning qualities

One main reason that baking soda works well for cleaning is due to its mild abrasiveness, says Iryna Balaban, a cleaning specialist, CEO and co-founder of Elite Maids NY. Baking soda causes dirt and grease to dissolve on contact, but does so more gently than other store-bought cleaners.

Baking soda’s mildly abrasive qualities allow you to “safely clean grease and stains from a variety of surfaces without damaging them,” Balaban explains.

“Baking soda is not a germicide. It interferes with conditions bacteria require to grow, but if you must sanitize, you will still require a separate product.” — Keon White, experienced professional cleaner and company owner

Deodorizing

The other main benefit of cleaning with baking soda is that it is a powerful deodorizer. “Baking soda has a pH of approximately 8.3, which is alkaline, and this alkalinity will neutralize the acidity of the odors before they can be masked,” says White. This is one of the reasons people use it to freshen up refrigerators, bathrooms and trash cans.

Is it safe to clean with baking soda?

Baking soda is a relatively safe product, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t take certain precautions.

First, never combine baking soda with ammonia. “Baking soda and bleach or ammonia-based products produce fumes that can irritate the lungs and eyes,” White warns.

Read more:

Lastly, excessive use of baking soda can be irritating for skin and eyes, so you should take basic safety precautions if you are going to be spending a long time using it. This includes:

Considering wearing protective gloves while cleaning.

Washing hands and arms thoroughly after use.

Taking care not to spread it to other parts of your body.

Does baking soda kill germs?

Some people assume that just because baking soda is a good deodorizer that it also can disinfect and kill germs. This is where people often go wrong.

“Baking soda is not a germicide,” says White. “It interferes with conditions bacteria require to grow, but if you must sanitize, you will still require a separate product.”

Best household ingredients to combine with baking soda

Although baking soda can be used on its own — e.g., sprinkled on surfaces or inside trash cans to deodorize them — most of the time, to use baking soda most effectively as a cleaner, it should be combined with other simple ingredients. Here are some of the best baking soda cleaning combinations to consider:

Water

“The most common ingredient to combine with baking soda is water,” says Toby Schulz, co-founder of Maid2Match.

You can combine baking soda and water to make a paste. To do this, combine two parts baking soda and one part warm water (or three parts baking soda for a thicker paste). This paste can be used for many areas of the house, including grout stains and areas of bathtub mold.

Dish soap

If you make a water + baking soda combo, you can boost its cleaning power by adding ½ to 1 teaspoon of dish soap, Schulz recommends.

A dish soap and baking soda blend can be used “stovetops and range hoods where grease accumulates rapidly, and the soap helps to dissolve the oil while the baking soda helps to scrub it,” White shares.

Should you combine baking soda with vinegar or other acids?

Many online guides recommend combining baking soda and vinegar. Or, what about combining baking soda with lemon juice?

Schulz doesn’t recommend combining baking soda with vinegar, lemon juice or any other acidic substances. “Since baking soda is alkaline, the two ingredients will neutralize each other and leave water, carbon dioxide and a weak salt,” she says.

In other words, baking soda combined with vinegar will lose its effectiveness as a cleaner.

You may notice a “fizzing action” when you combine baking soda with an acidic product, but fizz is not an indicator that it is cleaning. “You can combine vinegar or lemon juice with baking soda, and you’ll get a fizz from it that is very satisfying, but if your goal is quick and effective cleaning I wouldn’t mix the two,” says Taylor Riley, partner at Stay Clean Solutions Commercial Cleaning.

There may be one exception, though: Riley says combining baking soda and vinegar or lemon juice can be effective at deodorizing sink drains.

How (and what) to clean with baking soda

How to clean with baking soda? Here are some popular and expert-based baking soda cleaning hacks.

1. Kitchen countertops

One simple way to use baking soda is to wipe down kitchen countertops. “Apply a little to the surface, rub with a wet cloth and wipe,” White recommends. “That light abrasion removes everyday residue without scratching and little product is required.”

2. Mild surface stains

If there’s mild staining on the kitchen countertops, sink, or cooktops, baking soda can help.

Schulz recommends mixing two parts baking soda with one part warm water to create a paste. “Apply the paste to the stained area and let it sit for 10–15 minutes before scrubbing the stain off with a damp sponge,” she says. “Wipe away the residue afterwards.”

“When I want to restore my stainless steel sink’s original luster and/or shine, I use baking soda by sprinkling it on a wet surface and then buffing in small circular motions to get rid of water spots.” — Iryna Balaban, cleaning specialist and industry CEO

3. Kitchen grease stains

In kitchens, grease can accumulate on stovetops and range hoods. Mixing baking soda with dish soap can pack a punch. “The soap helps to dissolve the oil while the baking soda helps to scrub it,” says White.

4. To clean burnt-on food from pots and pans

There’s nothing more frustrating than trying to clean burnt-on food off of pots and pans. Sprinkle the bottom of the pot or pan with baking soda, add some hot water and let it soak. The food should come off much easier in a few hours or after an overnight soak.

5. Microwave refresh

If you’ve noticed an unpleasant scent inside the microwave but aren’t sure how to tackle it, try baking soda. Dissolve some baking soda in a microwave safe bowl, bring it to a boil and let it sit for a few minutes.

6. Cleaning and deodorizing dishwashers

Dishwashers can also sometimes begin to smell a bit funky, but baking soda can deodorize it. Sprinkle some baking soda on the bottom of the dishwasher and then leave it there for a few hours. You can also use baking soda to wipe down and deodorize the inside of the dishwasher.

7. Cleaning and deodorizing inside of fridge

You can use baking soda to clean the inside of the fridge, and when you’re done, you can leave some in there to deodorize it. “I put baking soda on a damp cloth and clean the inside of the refrigerator shelves and walls with it,” says White. “An open box in the fridge will take up food odors between cleanings.” He recommends changing out the box every 30 days or so.

8. Stainless steel appliances

Baking soda can be a great asset for cleaning stainless steel appliances. “When I want to restore my stainless steel sink’s original luster and/or shine, I use baking soda by sprinkling it on a wet surface and then buffing in small circular motions to get rid of water spots,” Balaban describes.

9. Grout lines in kitchens and bathrooms

Baking soda can play a starring role in cleaning pesky grout line stains. “For very dirty grout lines, mix two parts baking soda and one part 3% hydrogen peroxide,” Schulz recommends. Adding a few drops of dish soap to the mix can also help. “Spread the paste over the grout lines and wait 10–15 minutes, then scrub the area clean with a grout brush or old toothbrush.”

10. Cleaning floors

Baking soda isn’t just helpful for cleaning grout in tiles. You can use it as a basic floor cleaner for the kitchen, bathroom or other areas. Mix ½ cup of baking soda in a bucket full of warm water, and then mop as usual.

“Despite popular internet advice, do not use baking soda for cleaning and deodorizing carpets. The fine powder settles into the fibers and doesn’t get fully removed, even with a vacuum cleaner.” — Toby Schulz, professional cleaning expert and industry leader

11. Refreshing sink drains

If a sink drains needs a refresh, dump some baking soda down the drain and then follow with warm running water. This will help clean out and deodorize the drain.

12. Deodorizing trash cans

Trash cans can easily get stinky, but baking soda can help. Sprinkle some between layers of trash to neutralize odors. You can also use baking soda combined with water to wash and deodorize trash cans.

13. Children’s toys and baby equipment

Kids’ toys can get dirty quickly, and parents are often looking for non-toxic cleaners for them. Baking soda is a great option. Just mix ¼ cup baking soda with a a quart of warm water and soak the toys in this solution, rinsing with clean water afterwards. You can also use baking soda and water to clean the hard surfaces of a baby’s crib, changing table, high chair, car seat and stroller.

14. Laundry detergent boost

For extra fresh and deodorized clothing, add ½ cup of baking soda to the wash, along with liquid detergent. Doing so helps maintain the best pH balance for the laundry detergent to perform well.

Are there any surfaces you should NOT clean with baking soda?

Although baking soda is considered a mild, non-toxic cleaner, there are certain surfaces and areas of your home you should not clean with it.

Natural stone

The surface that White cautions clients on most is natural stone. “The abrasive texture of baking soda is not good for marble, granite or limestone,” he says. “Over time, even light scrubbing with it will remove the polish and cause micro scratches that will dull the finish.”

Glass surfaces

Another no-go? Glass and mirrors. “I would never use baking soda as an abrasive cleaner to clean glass-top stoves or mirrors, since even gentle cleaning with baking soda can lead to micro-scratches,” says Balaban.

Carpets and rugs

“Despite popular internet advice, do not use baking soda for cleaning and deodorizing carpets,” says Schulz. “The fine powder settles into the fibers and doesn’t get fully removed, even with a vacuum cleaner — and it could damage your vacuum as well.”

Like what you're reading? Join Care for free First name First name is required. Last name Last name is required. Email Zip code Zip code is required. By clicking "Join now," you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. We're sorry, your request could not be processed at this time. Please click here to try again. Join now Already Registered The email you entered is already registered. Would you like to log in? Log In Congrats! Your account has been created. Find care now