Here are the services you can expect memory care facilities to provide

Whether you’re debating between memory care residences or you’re wondering if this type of living is right for you or a loved one, learning what you can expect from memory care services is a key part of the decision-making process.

“Memory care residences offer a specialized, secure, long-term care environment for individuals with dementia,” says Jessica Corona-Irwin, a registered nurse, certified dementia practitioner and certified dementia support group facilitator at Remo Health. “These communities generally provide a higher level of support than standard assisted living, with secure environments that prioritize safety and a dementia-friendly design that reduces confusion for people with cognitive difficulties.”

These residences, Corona-Irwin adds, also typically offer personalized care plans for daily living.

For a more in-depth look at the services provided at memory care residences, read on to consider expert intel, advice and more.

Key takeaways Memory care residences offer secure, specialized support for people with dementia, including help with daily tasks, cognitive therapies, and 24/7 supervision.

Staff are specially trained and activities are designed to reduce stress and promote engagement.

Families stay informed through regular updates and should research facilities carefully.

What is a memory care residence?

“A memory care residence is a specialized residential community purposefully designed to meet the physical, emotional, social, intellectual, occupational and spiritual needs of those living with Alzheimer’s disease or other memory-related conditions,” explains Adrianne Gerard, the life enrichment director and memory support program manage for Palmview at Gulf Coast Village in Cape Coral, Florida.

In addition to the environment being completely secure, Gerard continues, the staff is often specially trained and activities are specifically designed to make residents with dementia feel successful and reduce stress and anxiety. (More on this shortly!)

Why memory care residences are important for individuals with dementia

People living with different types of dementia, especially those in the late stages of the condition, need more comprehensive and specialized support than family caregivers can often offer at home, explains Corona-Irwin.

Additionally, a memory care residence itself needs to be safe, secure and conducive to people living with Alzheimer’s or other forms of dementia.



“People who need this type of care require a safe and secure environment that prevents wandering and minimizes confusion with staff on-site 24/7,” notes Corona-Irwin. “People at this stage of the disease also require personalized support, including precise medication management, engaging activities to keep their minds active and social interaction to avoid feelings of isolation and loneliness. It’s about dignity and safety.”

What services does memory care provide?

Here are some of the specialized services folks can expect at memory care facilities, per Gerard and Corona-Irwin.

Medical and cognitive care

Memory care facilities provide comprehensive medical and cognitive care through a specialized staff, which includes doctors, nurses and caregivers expertly trained in dementia care, communication and behavioral health management. These folks provide assistance with medication management and administration and more.

These communities also often prioritize cognitive stimulation, Corona-Irwin notes, through therapies like “reminiscence therapy, puzzles and brain games to actively engage residents’ minds and potentially slow cognitive decline.”

ADLs

Residents in memory care communities receive support with ADLs, such as bathing, dressing, grooming, showering, toileting, continence care and eating, including help with feeding and adaptive utensils.

Staff also aids residents with mobility and transferring, notes Corona-Irwin.

Security and environment

One of the most crucial services memory care residences offer is an extra secure and soothing environment.

This includes:

Secured entrances and exits with alarms to prevent wandering.

A dementia-friendly design, featuring clear signage and calming aesthetics to reduce confusion.

24/7 supervision.

Access to enclosed outdoor spaces.

Comprehensive emergency preparedness plans and drills to ensure safety during unforeseen events.

“Some facilities also utilize resident location monitoring,” Corona-Irwin says, adding that it’s important to ask staff “how they balance security with autonomy and how often they rehearse safety protocols” when touring facilities.

Nutrition and dining

Memory care facilities provide three meals per day, Gerard notes, plus nutritious snacks available anytime. “Additional support with eating is provided for residents who need cueing and/or reminders at meals,” she says.

Meals should be easy to consume while accommodating diverse dietary needs, allergies and preferences.

To that point, Corona-Irwin urges families to visit the dining room during a meal when touring facilities. “It’s one of the most revealing windows into day-to-day life,” she says. “Also, ask for a menu for the upcoming weeks to make sure the facility prioritizes resident well-being through comprehensive nutrition and dining services.”

Socialization, recreation and wellness

A good sign in memory care is seeing if people are out and about and being active in the facility, according to Corona-Irwin. “ It’s important if you are considering any specific location to know if residents are being engaged, as opposed to everybody in their room looking very quiet,” she notes. “Look for energy, not chaos.”

Examples of group activities that keep residents engaged may be:

Music therapy.

Daily exercise, such as chair yoga, walking clubs, balloon volleyball and Tai Chai.

Arts and crafts.

Gardening.

Puzzles.

Games.

Movie nights.

Staff

The staff at memory care residences typically “additional training to recognize and respond appropriately to the behaviors commonly associated with Alzheimer’s and related dementias,” Gerard notes. This includes de-escalation techniques for the sometimes aggressive behaviors of people living with the disease.

Additionally, the staff-to-resident ratio is typically higher than, say, assisted living, which, Corona-Irwin notes, means more personalized attention for residents.

When researching residents, Corona-Irwin urges folks to inquire about staff turnover rates, as “high turnover rates can disrupt consistent care and familiar faces for residents.”

How do memory care facilities keep families in the loop?

Staying in the loop on care plans, changes in behavior and more is crucial for family members of memory care residents. Fortunately, memory care facilities have systems in place to communicate regularly with families and loved ones typically via phone calls, email or secure online portal.

“Typically, the clinical care team, a team of physicians, nurses and/or nurse practitioners, provide medical updates as needed, or requested, to family members,” Gerard notes. “The life enrichment team or other staff liaison will provide updates regarding a residents’ psycho-social well-being, and participation in programming and activities.”

Even if you’re promised regular updates initially, Corona-Irwin recommends scheduling meetings with dedicated staff liaisons for in-depth discussions about your loved ones care plans.

“Sign up for any newsletters and event calendars to stay up to date on ongoing events and attend any when possible,” Corona-Irwin adds. “It’s important to create a collaborative partnership throughout the process.”

Choosing the best memory care community

When it comes to finding a residence with the memory care services best-suited for you or your loved one, there’s no skimping on research.

“When a facility emphasizes ‘memory care,’ dig deeper,” advises Corona-Irwin who explains that some facilities use the term broadly. That said, she encourages families to ask questions like:

Is your memory care program certified?

What kind of training does the staff receive?

How often is the program refreshed?

Is it a dedicated unit with specialized programming?

It’s also important to discuss “what if” scenarios, Corona-Irwin continues. “What happens if your loved one’s needs change or if they decide to leave? Understanding the contract’s stipulations regarding re-entry or voluntary withdrawal is vital,” she says. “This thorough approach will help ensure the best possible outcome for you or your loved one.”

