It’s 6 a.m. and your child woke up with a fever, but they seem fine otherwise. You have a work meeting you can’t miss. You wonder: “Can my child go to daycare with a fever?” Unfortunately, the answer is usually no, not with a fever.

Even if your child isn’t acting too sick, if they have a fever, most daycares do not allow children to attend. Why is this? “A fever (over 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit) is usually a sign of infection and when the child is the most contagious to others,” says Dr. Tracy Tyson, board-certified pediatrician.

Here, we’ll go over everything you need to know about daycare fever policies, including what the temperature cutoff is, when your child can return to daycare and when to call the doctor about a fever.

Key takeaways Children with fevers are not allowed to attend daycare, even if they don’t seem very sick. This is because fever is frequently a sign that illness is progressing and the child’s sickness may be contagious.

Usually, a child must be fever-free for at least 24 hours without fever-reducing medication in order to return to daycare. Masking a fever with medication can result in illness spreading to others.

Daycare fever policies are in place to help stop the spread of viruses and ensure that children receive proper care and attention when they are ill. Always check your daycare’s manual or consult with staff if you have questions about rules and policies.

Can my child go to daycare with a fever?

Fever rules for daycare usually state that when a child has a fever, they can’t attend daycare that day. “The fever is a sign the infection is rapidly progressing in the body, and that is when the child is most contagious to others,” Tyson explains.

Make sure you check your daycare’s handbook for their policy specifications, and check in with your child’s pediatrician if you have questions about a fever or other symptoms.

“A child may also need to stay home for other symptoms, such as repeated vomiting or certain rashes, even if they don’t have a fever. Your pediatrician can guide you based on the symptoms, examination and suspected illness.” — Dr. Andrew Elliston, pediatrician

What temperature counts as a fever?

Any temperature at or above 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit (38 degrees Celsius) counts as a fever.

What’s the best way to take a child’s temperature?

The most reliable temperature-taking method for kids depends on their age and maturity.

Rectal temperatures are usually used for infants. “An oral temperature works well for children old enough to cooperate, and a temporal/forehead thermometer is a good option for younger children,” says Dr. Andrew Elliston, pediatrician and co-founder of Elliston Health in New York.

Ear thermometers can be accurate in children over 6 months old when used correctly, says Elliston. Underarm temperatures are an option, but they are usually less accurate.

When to call a doctor about a fever?

Fever is not always a sign of serious illness. According to Elliston, you should call your child’s pediatrician if:

Your baby is under 3 months old, because fevers can be dangerous in that age group.

Your child is under 2 years old, and their fever lasts more than 24 hours.

Your child is over 2 years old, and their fever lasts more than 72 hours.

Your child isn’t staying well hydrated.

The child has other symptoms, and they are getting worse.

You have other any concerns about how your child is doing.

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When can a child return to daycare after a fever?

Most daycares follow the “24-hour rule,” meaning children can usually return to daycare when they’ve been fever-free for 24 hours, without fever-reducing medications, and are feeling better.

Keep in mind that there may be additional return-to-daycare requirements, depending on what illness they have, their symptoms and the daycare’s individual policies.

“A child may also need to stay home for other symptoms, such as repeated vomiting or certain rashes, even if they don’t have a fever,” Elliston says. “Your pediatrician can guide you based on the symptoms, examination and suspected illness.”

Fever rules for daycare: Frequently asked questions

Can I give my child Tylenol and send them to daycare?

No, even if medication reduces the fever, kids still can’t go to daycare.

“Masking a fever with medication and then sending [them] puts other children and daycare workers at risk of infection and is how more people end up sick during cold and flu season,” Tyson explains.

How long should a child stay home after a fever?

A child should stay home until they haven’t had a fever for 24 hours and their symptoms have begun to resolve. Check your daycare’s handbook for policy specifications, and check in with daycare staff if you have questions about your child’s specific symptoms or other daycare illness rules.

Can a child go to daycare with a low-grade fever?

If a child’s temperature meets the definition of a fever (100.4 degrees Fahrenheit or more), they should not attend daycare. If they have a lower temperature with no other symptoms and/or haven’t had a fever in the past 24 hours, they are likely OK to attend.

Will the daycare send my child home if they get a fever during the day?

Yes, most daycare providers will call parents to pick up their child if the child develops a fever during the day.

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Why daycares don’t allow children with a fever

When children have fevers, it’s a sign that their illness is likely contagious. Keeping them home can reduce spread of illness to other children as well as daycare workers. But, it’s not just that — fevers are also a sign that a child is unwell and will need extra attention, which can be difficult to provide at daycare.

“A fever often accompanies an acute infection and may mean a child needs more rest, fluids, observation and individual attention than a daycare setting can provide,” Elliston explains.

While fever rules for daycares present obvious challenges for working parents, they’re there to keep more people illness-free and make sure your child gets the exact care they need to feel healthy and happy.

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