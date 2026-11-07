Full-time nanny vs. part-time nanny and daycare: How to choose

If you’re a working parent, you’ve probably spent a late night (or ten) going back and forth on child care, weighing the pros and cons of every setup imaginable. And the perks of hiring a full-time nanny tend to sound like a dream — until you consider your budget.

On average, a full-time nanny costs $870 a week, according to Care.com’s 2026 Cost of Care Report, which can feel out of reach. But what many parents don’t realize is that combining a part-time nanny and daycare can cost about the same, plus the added scheduling to juggle.

“The key question is not which arrangement is ‘best,’ but rather which arrangement best matches a family’s values, schedule, resources and their child’s temperament and needs,” says Sarah Cain Spannagel, a licensed psychologist and clinical instructor in developmental-behavioral pediatrics and psychology at Case Western Reserve University.

The truth is, both fulltime nanny and hybrid arrangements have unique perks. Here, experts break down the costs, the logistics and the questions to ask yourself for each arrangement, whether you’re choosing for the first time or wondering if it’s time to switch.

Key takeaways A full-time nanny costs $870 a week on average. A part-time nanny plus daycare can cost less at about 20 nanny hours a week, but the gap can disappear or flip as nanny hours go up. Daycare pricing, your nanny’s schedule and number of children will also affect costs.

Hybrid child care arrangements split between a part-time nanny and daycare can be set up in a few different ways. A child might attend daycare three days a week and spend the other two days at home with a nanny. Other families use a nanny before or after daycare to cover the gap between the center’s hours and their work schedules.

Families sometimes worry that a child will be confused by having multiple caregivers. In reality, children commonly develop healthy relationships with several important adults. What matters is that the child experiences those relationships as reliable and nurturing.

How does hiring a full-time nanny work?

A full-time nanny typically provides care in your home on a consistent schedule, often about 40 hours a week. “The nanny becomes a dedicated part of the family’s routine, providing individualized care,” says Kady Kearns, founder and owner of The Nanny Edit, a nationwide nanny and household staffing agency. Depending on your agreement, the nanny may also help with kid-related tasks like meals, laundry, activities and transportation.

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What does a full-time nanny cost?

The national average cost of a full-time nanny for one child is $21.75 an hour. Rates vary widely by location, from about $18.71 an hour in San Antonio to $30.20 in San Francisco. Experts note that adding household duties typically bumps the rate by $1 to $2 an hour.

But wages aren’t the whole bill. Nannies are household employees, so you’ll owe nanny taxes once you pay more than $3,000 in a calendar year, and you may want to budget for payroll services, background checks, raises and time-and-a-half overtime past 40 hours.

“The key question is not which arrangement is ‘best,’ but rather which arrangement best matches a family’s values, schedule, resources and their child’s temperament and needs.” — Sarah Cain Spannagel, licensed psychologist

How does a part-time nanny plus daycare setup work?

Hybrid child care, or a mix of care from a part-time nanny and daycare facility, can be set up in a few different ways. “A child might attend daycare three days a week and spend the other two days at home with a nanny,” Kearns says.

Other families use a nanny before or after daycare to cover the gap between the center’s hours and their work schedules. Courtney Larvadain of Farmington, Michigan, took this route when her three children were young, since her work schedule required full-time child care.

Knowing her goal was full-time child care, Larvadain enrolled her children in a Montessori preschool to support their early learning and also hired a nanny to ease her mental load.

“My husband is a product of Montessori and wanted the kids to have an educational head start before kindergarten,” Larvadain says. “But instead of paying for after-care, I felt my money would be better spent with a nanny who could take the kids home and start on dinner and laundry.”

What does a part-time nanny plus daycare cost?

According to Care.com data, daycare averages $332 a week for an infant and $308 for a toddler. Part-time nanny costs depend on how many hours you need — using the national average of $21.75, an hour equates to $326.25 a week for 15 hours, $435 for 20 hours and $652.50 for 30 hours.

Like full-time nanny costs, hybrid child care costs vary by arrangement and location. For example, Larvadain paid her part-time nanny $25 an hour for three evenings a week while her kids attended a full-time Montessori school for about $1,150 a month per child.

Is a part-time nanny plus daycare cheaper than a full-time nanny?

Hiring a part-time nanny plus utilizing a daycare can be cheaper than hiring a full-time nanny, but not always. At 15 or 20 nanny hours a week, a hybrid daycare setup costs about $212 or $103 less per week than a full-time nanny. But at 30 hours, it costs about $115 more than a full-time nanny. Here’s a closer look at costs for each scenario using Care.com’s national averages for one infant, before taxes and other extras.

Cost comparison of part-time nanny plus daycare and full-time nanny

Arrangement Nanny cost Daycare cost Weekly total Full-time nanny (40 hrs) $870 — $870 Part-time nanny (15 hrs) + daycare $326.25 $332 $658.25 Part-time nanny (20 hrs) + daycare $435 $332 $767 Part-time nanny (30 hrs) + daycare $652.50 $332 $984.50

While these averages are a great starting point to get an idea of how costs compare, there are a few things that can change your math, Kearns says, including:

Daycare pricing. Some centers offer a true part-time rate. Others charge for a full-time spot even if your child attends fewer days.

Some centers offer a true part-time rate. Others charge for a full-time spot even if your child attends fewer days. Your nanny’s schedule. Split or constantly changing hours can be harder to fill and may cost more per hour because many nannies will charge more for less predictability.

Split or constantly changing hours can be harder to fill and may cost more per hour because many nannies will charge more for less predictability. Number of children. Daycare tuition is often charged per child, while a nanny’s rate usually stays more consistent even with multiple children.

Daycare tuition is often charged per child, while a nanny’s rate usually stays more consistent even with multiple children. Guaranteed hours and time off. Many professional nannies get guaranteed pay, paid time off and holidays, which should be factored into your budget. This is because, unlike daycare, if a private nanny takes off, you’ll need to find another backup care option.

“We encourage families to map out a typical week and then look at the full year,” Kearns says. That gives you a more realistic comparison than hourly rates or monthly tuition alone.

Are there tax breaks that help with nanny or daycare costs?

Yes, depending on your circumstances. Families may be able to use tax benefits for qualifying nanny or daycare expenses by utilizing these two tools in particular, Kearns explains:

Dependent Care Flexible Spending Account (FSA). If your employer offers one, you can set aside pre-tax income for qualifying care costs. For 2026, the household limit is $7,500, or $3,750 if you’re married and filing separately.

If your employer offers one, you can set aside pre-tax income for qualifying care costs. For 2026, the household limit is $7,500, or $3,750 if you’re married and filing separately. Child and Dependent Care Tax Credit. For 2026, this tax credit is based on up to $3,000 in qualifying expenses for one child or $6,000 for two or more. The percentage depends on your income, up to 50%, for a maximum credit of $1,500 or $3,000.

Kearns also recommends asking your employer if they offer any child care subsidies or backup-care benefits.

Hiring a full-time nanny directly? It’s smart to work with a tax professional or household payroll provider who can walk you through your employer responsibilities, she notes.

Full-time nanny vs. part-time nanny plus daycare: A side-by-side comparison

The biggest benefit of a full-time nanny is one primary care arrangement and a schedule tailored to the family. “Parents don’t have to coordinate daycare drop-offs and pickups every day, and the child can follow a routine that works for their individual needs,” Kearns says.

With a hybrid arrangement, on the other hand, families have to manage many moving pieces, Larvadain explains, having lived it firsthand. “We had to juggle school and Montessori schedules, which sometimes didn’t match up; the nanny would have vacation and sick time, and I still had to plan and buy groceries for meals and give the nanny tasks and to-dos,” she says.

Still, Larvadain says, the pros of a hybrid child care arrangement far outweighed the cons for her family. “Our kids got to come home after school, get personalized help with homework and a homemade meal,” Larvadain says. “I am working part-time and remotely now, but we still bring the nanny in twice per week so I can have a reprieve.”

Wondering how the full list of pros and cons would weigh out for your family? Here are the top factors to consider when comparing each setup.

Full-time nanny versus part-time nanny plus daycare: The pros and cons

Full-Time Nanny Part-Time Nanny + Daycare Best for: Multiple children, unpredictable work hours, frequent travel or children needing individualized care Best for: Families who want socialization or an educational learning environment alongside personalized care Care style: One consistent caregiver who learns your child’s personality, routines and needs Care style: Combines one-on-one attention with group activities and peer interaction Schedule: A schedule built around your family, with no daily drop-offs or pickups Schedule: More adaptable than daycare alone, with a nanny covering certain hours Household help: Nannies can often handle kid-related meals, laundry and tidying. Household help: A part-time nanny may handle tasks like dinner prep and kids’ laundry during scheduled hours; however, it depends on your arrangement, and extra fees may apply. Administrative demands: You’re an employer responsible for taxes, payroll, raises and overtime. Administrative demands: You must manage two schedules, two sets of policies and two payments for each care option. Socialization: Fewer built-in opportunities for children to interact with peers Socialization: Regular opportunities to interact with peers through daycare Daily routine: Typically fewer transitions and a more consistent care environment Daily routine: More transitions between caregivers and care settings Backup care: You need coverage when your nanny is sick or on vacation. Backup care: You may need additional coverage when daycare closes if your nanny can’t work more hours, as well as extra coverage if your nanny is unavailable.

Is a split-care arrangement OK for young children?

Yes, a well-coordinated split-care arrangement can work very well for many children, according to Spannagel. “Children are remarkably adaptable when routines are consistent and the adults involved communicate effectively,” Spannagel says. “In fact, exposure to different environments can help children develop flexibility and a variety of skills.”

One thing to note: Infants, toddlers and kids who thrive on predictability may need extra support moving between settings, Spannagel says. Consistency in routines and sleep schedules becomes especially important. “One of the biggest predictors of success is not the arrangement itself but the quality of communication among the adults involved,” Spannagel says.

How to decide which setup is right for your family

As you navigate the decision-making process, Spannagel’s top tip for parents is to pay close attention to what feels stressful. “The ‘right’ choice is often the one that supports not only the child’s development but also the family’s overall functioning and well-being,” she says.

Spannagel encourages parents to ask themselves these questions, then reflect honestly together, knowing their answers and priorities may be different:

What are our practical needs? Consider work schedules, commute times, backup care needs and flexibility requirements.

What is our child’s temperament? Some children easily adapt to multiple environments, while others do best with fewer transitions.

How important is individualized care versus group experiences at this stage?

How will communication occur between caregivers? Successful split-care arrangements require strong coordination.

What arrangement is sustainable for our family financially and emotionally?

What is our backup plan if a caregiver is unavailable?

And after you’ve made a decision? Make it a priority to reassess the arrangement periodically. “What works beautifully for a six-month-old may not be the ideal fit for an active two-year-old or preschooler,” Spannagel says. “Child care needs to evolve as children grow.”

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