At what age can a baby start daycare?

Your parental leave is ending, which means daycare is on the horizon. You know that many babies start daycare when they’re young, but you still have many questions and concerns. What age can a baby start daycare? Is it healthy or OK for a baby to start when they are only a few weeks or months old?

The youngest age for daycare is usually 6 weeks, though this varies by daycare center and by state. Most daycares can care for babies this young; the key is to find a facility you feel comfortable with.

Here, we’ll cover what you need to know about when a baby can start daycare, why 6 weeks is the common minimum and what experts say about making the transition as smooth as possible for you and your baby.

Key takeaways Most daycares accept babies as young as 6 weeks old, though this varies from one daycare to another.

Daycare age requirements typically follow U.S. parental leave norms.

There is no one “right” age for a baby to start daycare; it depends on whether the daycare is prepared to care for a young baby.

What is the youngest age a baby can start daycare?

The minimum age for daycare is about 6 weeks. Less commonly, daycares allow babies to start as early as 4 weeks. Some daycares don’t allow babies to start until they are at least 3 months old. It really depends on the particular daycare center, state licensing rules and how many infant spots are available.

Why is 6 weeks such a common minimum?

More than anything, infant daycare age requirements reflect U.S. parental leave norms. “Daycare centers begin accepting around 6 weeks of age to align with parental return to work,” says Dr. Tracy Tyson, a board-certified pediatrician.

Six weeks is also when babies begin receiving some immunizations, which reduces their risk of infections at daycare, Tyson adds. Starting daycare at 6 weeks is also related to state licensing minimums for daycares, as well as daycare capacity.

“A lot comes down to how the center is set up, how many educators they have and whether they can meet the needs of such a young baby,” explains Theresa Bertuzzi, chief program development officer and co-owner and founder at Tiny Hoppers.

Is there a developmentally ideal age to start daycare?

How old does a baby need to be for daycare from a developmental perspective? “There is no single age that any research has shown as developmentally ideal for a baby to begin daycare,” says Tyson.

Bertuzzi agrees. “Every baby is different, and some settle in faster than others, regardless of when they start,” she says. She encourages parents to consider their baby’s specific needs, but also look at the daycare itself.

“I’d say it’s less about choosing a specific age and more about finding a daycare that can meet your baby’s needs and help them feel comfortable as they adjust,” Bertuzzi says.

What should I look for in an infant room?

Bertuzzi encourages parents to look beyond how colorful or inviting the room is and observe how daycare providers interact with babies. Do they talk to the babies and comfort them when they cry or fuss? “I’d ask how they handle feeding and nap times, since every baby has their own routine,” Bertuzzi suggests.

Health and safety should also be reviewed when assessing a daycare for infants. “It’s important to check that the room is safe, that proper sleep practices are followed, and that there are enough educators to give each baby the attention they need,” Bertuzzi says.

Here are a few questions to ask daycare staff and yourself when observing the space:

Is the daycare clean and organized?

Has it been childproofed?

Are babies being put to sleep on their backs?

Is there a first aid kit nearby?

Do daycare providers know infant CPR?

Tips for easing the transition — for baby and for you

Dropping your baby off at daycare for the first time can be an emotional and stressful experience. Bertuzzi offers some tips to ease the transition:

Begin with shorter days . If possible, start with shorter days so your baby has some time to adjust to the new environment.

. If possible, start with shorter days so your baby has some time to adjust to the new environment. Share your baby’s usual routines with staff. These should include when they nap, how they like to be comforted and what helps them settle.

These should include when they nap, how they like to be comforted and what helps them settle. Check in with the daycare. Sometimes a quick update that your baby is doing well makes those first few days easier.

Still struggling? Remember that daycare guilt is real, but sending your baby to daycare doesn’t make you a bad parent. “Attachment isn’t less when infants are in daycare,” says Tyson. “Another set of caregivers who love and care for the baby is part of a healthy childhood.”

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