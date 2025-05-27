Does social security pay for assisted living? All the details

This year, it’s estimated that $1.6 trillion in social security benefits will end up in the bank accounts of individuals across the country to supplement their income and support them during retirement. Wondering if seniors can use that money to pay for assisted living? The short answer is yes, but just how much it will cover is another story.

“The cost of assisted living communities has steadily increased over the past decade and is only projected to continue to increase,” says Kimberly A. Hegwood, owner and managing elder law attorney at Your Legacy Legal Care. In fact, by 2034 the average monthly cost for assisted living is predicted to jump to nearly $8,000 per month from the current $5,900. This is why understanding just how much seniors can rely on social security income to afford assisted living is crucial.

Here, experts break down how social security benefits can pay for assisted living, plus offer important tips for seniors on social security for affording long-term care in the long run.

Key takeaways Social security can pay for assisted living, but most people do not receive enough benefits per month to cover the cost of long-term care in full.

Social security retirement benefits are the most commonly used to pay for assisted living because they are widely available and tend to be the highest.

Many states provide extra social security benefits in addition to the federal payments called optional state supplements (OSS).

Does social security pay for assisted living?

Simply put, social security can contribute to the cost of assisted living, but there is no formal system that pays assisted living facilities directly with social security benefits, explains Moti Gamburd, chief executive officer of CARE Homecare, a Los Angeles-based in-home care provider. “The monthly payment is typically sent directly to the beneficiary, who then uses it however they need, including paying the assisted living facility,” Gamburd says.

“Most families we work with rely on a mix of social security, pensions, home equity, long-term care insurance and financial support from adult children.” — Moti Gamburd, senior care expert

In turn, it’s up to seniors and their families to manage assisted living payments each month, and there are three common options for how to pay, explains New Jersey-based elder law attorney Naomi Becker Collier:

Privately.

Using long-term care insurance.

With Medicaid.

“In any of these instances, all or part of your social security may be applied to pay for your care,” says Collier who is also co-chair of the Trusts & Estates and Elder Law & Special Needs Planning practices at Pashman Stein Walder Hayden. “However, most people do not receive enough social security that it would cover the cost of long-term care so they are forced to use their other assets to pay for their care in addition.”

With this in mind, there is rarely a single solution when it comes to paying for assisted living. “Most families we work with rely on a mix of social security, pensions, home equity, long-term care insurance and financial support from adult children,” Gamburd says. “Some also use life insurance conversions or reverse mortgages.”

How social security benefits pay for assisted living costs

While any social security income can be used to pay for assisted living, different types of benefits will play different roles when it comes to supplementing costs. In general, there are three main types of federal social security benefits seniors use for long-term care:

Retirement benefits.

Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI).

Supplemental Security Income (SSI).

Here’s a closer look at how social security benefits compare when it comes to payments:

Social Security Benefit Who Qualifies How It’s Determined Average monthly payment* Retirement benefits Individuals 65 years and older. Based on earnings history. $1,948 Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) Adults under retirement age who are unable to work due to a disability. Based on the determination of qualifying disability. $1,440 Supplemental Security Income (SSI) Individuals under retirement age or 65 years and older. Based on income and asset limits, not work history. $718 *Based on the latest data from the Social Security Administration.

Advice on how to afford assisted living on social security

So which social security benefits offer the greatest support for assisted living costs? Retirement benefits are the most commonly used for assisted living because they are the most widely available, according to Hegwood. “Retirement benefits also tend to offer the highest monthly income, depending on the individual’s work history, of course,” Hegwood says.

“Many families don’t realize they qualify for extra support or could structure their finances differently to access help.” — Moti Gamburd

SSI, on the other hand, is not used as often for assisted living since it typically can’t cover the costs of retiring in an assisted living community, Hegwood notes. However, if you qualify for SSI, there are other potential benefits you may qualify for which are important to consider.

First, Gamburd suggests looking into local Medicaid waiver programs which often work alongside SSI. “Many families don’t realize they qualify for extra support or could structure their finances differently to access help,” he says. “And if assisted living isn’t affordable, in-home care might be a more manageable option while still offering high-quality support.”

Second, many states provide extra benefits in addition to the federal SSI payments that can offer support. These state-funded payments are called optional state supplements (OSS). There are only six states that do not offer any OSS: Arizona, Arkansas, Tennessee, Mississippi, West Virginia and North Dakota. Meanwhile, others may offer OSS benefits that do not apply to assisted living costs.

Curious what your state offers in terms of supplement to SSI for long-term care costs? Here’s what to know, plus links to state-specific pages detailing benefits to check out for more details:

State-by-State OSS offerings

A final tip on using social security to pay for assisted living

Social security can be used to pay assisted living costs, but the key takeaway is that relying on social security benefits alone is not sufficient, Hegwood emphasizes. “While these benefits can help cover these costs, incorporating them into a broader estate and long-term care plan is essential to cover gaps to protect the individual’s and their family’s financial future,” she says.

No matter your specific financial situation, the golden rule for determining how to afford assisted living on social security is to start planning early and working with an elder law attorney to create a sound financial plan catered to your specific goals and situation, Hegwood adds.

Like what you're reading? Join Care for free First name First name is required. Last name Last name is required. Email Zip code Zip code is required. By clicking "Join now," you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. We're sorry, your request could not be processed at this time. Please click here to try again. Join now Already Registered The email you entered is already registered. Would you like to log in? Log In Congrats! Your account has been created. Find care now