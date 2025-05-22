If you or a loved one is planning for long-term care, you likely want to know: Does long-term care insurance pay for assisted living? The answer is that, yes, many long-term care policies do pay for assisted living — but there are important guidelines to consider.

“Not all long-term care policies automatically cover assisted living, especially older ones,” says Brian I. Gordon, certified long-term care expert and president of Gordon Associates Long Term Care Planning. “It’s crucial to verify this in the policy’s terms.”

Here, Gordon and other senior care experts discuss the different types of long-term care insurance, how assisted living care is covered and how to pick the right insurance plan for your needs.

Key takeaways While most long-term care insurance plans will cover assisted living, it’s vital to read the fine print and make sure the plan you purchase offers this benefit.

Most long-term care insurance plans will offer a daily or monthly rate of pay for assisted living, with amounts varying based on which plan you choose.

Long-term care insurance plans will generally pay for assisted living for an average of three years. After that, you are responsible for paying for care.

How does long-term care insurance cover assisted living?

Whether long-term care (LTC) insurance will pay for assisted living depends on the type of plan you purchase. While the majority of plans cover assisted living costs, not all of them do. That’s why it’s important to read the fine print when signing up for a new policy.

“The decisive factor is whether the term ‘assisted living facility’ appears in the definitions and benefit description,” says Richard Mabe, a senior care expert and the regional director of resident care at Waltonwood Senior Living. To ensure you have the coverage you need, he adds, “we advise families to review the policy with an elder care attorney or qualified advisor before relying on it for future costs.”

If long-term care insurance does cover assisted living, these policies generally fall into two payment models, says Gordon:

Reimbursement plans. These pay the actual costs of eligible care services, up to a daily or monthly benefit limit, once receipts and proper documentation are submitted.

These pay the actual costs of eligible care services, up to a daily or monthly benefit limit, once receipts and proper documentation are submitted. Cash indemnity plans. These provide a set cash benefit regardless of actual expenses, giving the policyholder more flexibility in how the funds are used.

As for the specifics of assisted living coverage, the experts we spoke with say most long-term care policies will help cover things like room and board, as well as personal care services, such as assistance with bathing, dressing and medication reminders. Typically, “non-essential amenities and private transportation remain an out of pocket expense,” Mabe explains.

“Applying [for long-term care insurance] while healthy and younger not only improves approval odds but also keeps premiums lower.” — Richard Mabe, senior living director

Who is eligible for long-term care insurance for assisted living?

Most insurance carriers will allow you to purchase long-term care insurance for assisted living if you are in reasonably good health. “Coverage is often denied if the applicant already needs assistance with daily activities, has a cognitive diagnosis or manages serious chronic conditions,” Mabe explains.

“Applying while healthy and younger not only improves approval odds but also keeps premiums lower,” he adds. Most policyholders are between the ages of 40 and 75.

In general, long-term care insurance coverage goes into effect when policyholders need assistance with two or more activities of daily living (ADLs) or have been diagnosed with a cognitive condition, like Alzheimer’s. That said, the specifics of your coverage depend on the type of plan you purchase.

Types of long-term care insurance for assisted living

There are two main types of long-term care insurance policies: policies bought by individuals and those that are part of a group plan, such as policies purchased through an employer. Many life insurance policies also offer the option to add a long-term care rider.

Here’s what to know about the different types of coverage, according to Gordon:

Group coverage

This type of coverage usually involves a tiered A, B or C approach. Option “A” is typically the more basic coverage option — for example, two years of assisted living coverage at $100 per day, says Gordon — while options “B” and “C” will each include additional benefits, like longer terms, a higher payment allowance and/or varying levels of inflation protection.

“Group policies may have fewer customization options, while individual policies typically allow for more tailored coverage,” Gordon explains.

Individual coverage

When purchasing individual coverage, you can typically choose between two to eight years of coverage or unlimited coverage. Individual plans usually have a monthly benefit ranging from $1,500-$15,000 and various inflation protection options. There may also be a choice of possible riders, such as shared coverage with a partner.

The applicant may customize coverage at the time of application, and this type of coverage usually requires medical underwriting.

Long-term care riders for life insurance policies

Sometimes a life insurance policy will allow you to add a rider for long-term care insurance. When you purchase long term-care insurance with life insurance, it’s usually called a hybrid plan.

“A long-term care rider allows the policyholder to advance a portion of the life insurance death benefit once they need help with two activities of daily living or have a qualifying cognitive impairment,” explains Mabe. Typically, the insurer issues a monthly cash allowance that can be applied to assisted living.

“Any funds used simply reduce the amount passed to beneficiaries later,” says Mabe. “Because this affects both care planning and estate planning, it’s important to get a legal review before making a decision.”

“Whether or not long-term care insurance becomes part of the plan, taking the time to research, educate yourself and understand what’s available can make a significant difference.” — Brian I. Gordon, certified long-term care expert

How much does long-term care insurance cost?

Long-term care insurance premiums can vary based on:

A person’s age.

Health status.

The type of insurance (individual vs. group).

Benefit amount.

Inflation protection.

On average, “a healthy 55‑year‑old can expect to pay approximately $1,000 to $2,000 per year for a policy that provides about $150 per day [for long-term care] for three years — roughly $165,000 in total benefits,” Mabe notes, citing the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance’s 2025 price index.

Here’s a more detailed breakdown of average annual long-term care insurance premiums in the U.S., according to the index.

Purchase Age Average Annual Premium 55 years, single $950-$1,500 60 years, single $1,200-$1,900 65 years, single $1,700-$2,700 55 years, couple $2,080 60 years, couple $2,600 65 years, couple $3,750 *Based on averages from the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance 2025 Price Index survey.

How long will long-term care insurance cover assisted living?

How long LTC insurance covers assisted living depends on the policy you purchase. Most policies will last for about three years, give or take, according to Mabe. After the policy benefits are exhausted, you will have to find other ways of paying for your or your loved one’s care.

Other options for paying for assisted living include:

Private pay, including savings and pensions.

Selling your home and using the profits to pay for assisted living.

State Medicaid programs that pay for assisted living.

VA benefits that cover assisted living.

One final long-term care insurance tip: Plan ahead

Wherever you are in your long-term care journey, planning ahead is essential, especially when it comes to covering assisted living costs. “The best time to explore your options is before a health crisis occurs,” says Gordon. “Whether or not long-term care insurance becomes part of the plan, taking the time to research, educate yourself and understand what’s available can make a significant difference.”

