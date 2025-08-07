How much does assisted living cost state by state?

One of the first things to consider when exploring assisted living is cost. More specifically, how much is the average monthly cost of assisted living where you live?

The national average cost of assisted living starts at around $4,688 per month; however, that number can vary widely by state — especially in areas with a higher cost of living. Prices also differ from one assisted living community to the next, depending on its amenities and the level of care required.

Unlike independent living, assisted living typically costs more because it includes support services with daily activities like bathing, dressing and medication management. It’s a nice middle ground for older adults who don’t need ongoing medical or memory care but benefit from some help. In an assisted living community, seniors are able to retain a significant amount of independence.

Key takeaways The average monthly cost of assisted living in the U.S. is about $4,688, but it can range from $3,409 to $11,000+ depending on the state.

There’s a wide range in assisted living costs across the 50 states, with some states like Hawaii and Alaska having much higher average monthly costs compared to others like Alabama or Mississippi.

The cost of an assisted living community can also fluctuate significantly based on the specific community’s amenities and care levels.

Assisted living costs typically cover room and board, utilities, meals, housekeeping, laundry services and basic activities/amenities.

How much does assisted living cost?

While every assisted living community is different, the monthly cost generally covers room and board, which includes:

A private or shared living space (e.g., apartment, studio or room).

Utilities (electricity, water, heat, often Wi-Fi and cable).

Meals (usually two to three per day).

Housekeeping and laundry services.

Basic activities and community amenities (e.g., fitness classes, transportation, social events).

Average starting cost of assisted living in all 50 states

Here is the estimated average monthly cost of assisted living in every state, according to posted Care.com and other recent data.

State Daily cost Monthly cost* Yearly cost U.S. national average $154 $4,688 $56,256 Alabama $114 $3,458 $41,496 Alaska $335 $10,198** $122,376 Arizona $141 $4,286 $51,432 Arkansas $122 $3,707 $44,484 California $152 $4,627 $55,524 Colorado $148 $4,514 $54,168 Connecticut $189 $5,746 $68,952 Delaware $176 $5,363 $64,356 Florida $131 $3,987 $47,844 Georgia $119 $3,626 $43,512 Hawaii $372 $11,311** $135,372 Idaho $120 $3,644 $43,728 Illinois $152 $4,633 $55,596 Indiana $122 $3,725 $44,700 Iowa $153 $4,665 $55,980 Kansas $142 $4,332 $51,984 Kentucky $118 $3,596 $43,152 Louisiana $119 $3,619 $43,428 Maine $168 $5,103 $61,236 Maryland $154 $4,696 $56,352 Massachusetts $192 $5,826 $69,912 Michigan $138 $4,191 $50,292 Minnesota $144 $4,381 $52,572 Mississippi $112 $3,409 $40,908 Missouri $139 $4,234 $50,808 Montana $139 $4,242 $50,904 North Carolina $135 $4,118 $49,416 North Dakota $175 $5,335** $64,020 Nebraska $116 $3,526 $42,312 Nevada $107 $3,247 $38,964 New Hampshire $186 $5,660 $67,920 New Jersey $183 $5,566 $66,792 New Mexico $142 $4,330 $51,960 New York $175 $5,312 $63,744 Ohio $138 $4,202 $50,424 Oklahoma $142 $4,304 $51,648 Oregon $151 $4,601 $55,212 Pennsylvania $135 $4,093 $49,116 Rhode Island $138 $4,176 $50,112 South Carolina $128 $3,890 $46,680 South Dakota $143 $4,350** $52,200 Tennessee $128 $3,904 $46,848 Texas $127 $3,861 $46,332 Utah $117 $3,561 $42,732 Vermont $259 $7,873** $94,476 Virginia $156 $4,734 $56,808 Washington $147 $4,460 $53,520 Washington, DC $232 $7,058 $84,696 West Virginia $132 $4,000 $48,012 Wisconsin $139 $4,230 $50,760 Wyoming $155 $4,700** $56,400 * Average starting cost calculated based on data from Care.com listings and third-party sources. Cost estimates are provided for illustrative purposes only. Actual facility care costs can vary widely depending on the resident’s needs and the living arrangements provided.

** Assisted living community cost by state via Genworth/CareScout.

Why knowing the numbers matters in senior care planning

Navigating the financial side of assisted living can feel overwhelming, especially when you’re trying to make the best senior living decision for yourself or someone you love. While the national average offers a starting point, real costs must be determined based on the chosen community and the level of care needed. Taking the time to understand these differences — and exploring all your payment options — can bring peace of mind and help ensure you or your loved one gets the care and comfort they deserve.

