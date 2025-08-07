  • Nannies / recurring babysitters
Senior care

How much does assisted living cost state by state?

Looking into the cost of assisted living in your state? Find the average daily, monthly and yearly rates across the U.S.

Sheri Reed
August 7, 2025
In this article

One of the first things to consider when exploring assisted living is cost. More specifically, how much is the average monthly cost of assisted living where you live? 

The national average cost of assisted living starts at around $4,688 per month; however, that number can vary widely by state — especially in areas with a higher cost of living. Prices also differ from one assisted living community to the next, depending on its amenities and the level of care required. 

Unlike independent living, assisted living typically costs more because it includes support services with daily activities like bathing, dressing and medication management. It’s a nice middle ground for older adults who don’t need ongoing medical or memory care but benefit from some help. In an assisted living community, seniors are able to retain a significant amount of independence

Key takeaways

  • The average monthly cost of assisted living in the U.S. is about $4,688, but it can range from $3,409 to $11,000+ depending on the state.
  • There’s a wide range in assisted living costs across the 50 states, with some states like Hawaii and Alaska having much higher average monthly costs compared to others like Alabama or Mississippi.
  • The cost of an assisted living community can also fluctuate significantly based on the specific community’s amenities and care levels.
  • Assisted living costs typically cover room and board, utilities, meals, housekeeping, laundry services and basic activities/amenities.

How much does assisted living cost?

While every assisted living community is different, the monthly cost generally covers room and board, which includes:

  • A private or shared living space (e.g., apartment, studio or room).
  • Utilities (electricity, water, heat, often Wi-Fi and cable).
  • Meals (usually two to three per day).
  • Housekeeping and laundry services.
  • Basic activities and community amenities (e.g., fitness classes, transportation, social events).

Average starting cost of assisted living in all 50 states

Here is the estimated average monthly cost of assisted living in every state, according to posted Care.com and other recent data.

StateDaily costMonthly cost*Yearly cost
U.S. national average$154$4,688$56,256
Alabama$114$3,458$41,496
Alaska$335$10,198**$122,376
Arizona$141$4,286$51,432
Arkansas$122$3,707$44,484
California$152$4,627$55,524
Colorado$148$4,514$54,168
Connecticut$189$5,746$68,952
Delaware$176$5,363$64,356
Florida$131$3,987$47,844
Georgia$119$3,626$43,512
Hawaii$372$11,311**$135,372
Idaho$120$3,644$43,728
Illinois$152$4,633$55,596
Indiana$122$3,725$44,700
Iowa$153$4,665$55,980
Kansas$142$4,332$51,984
Kentucky$118$3,596$43,152
Louisiana$119$3,619$43,428
Maine$168$5,103$61,236
Maryland$154$4,696$56,352
Massachusetts$192$5,826$69,912
Michigan$138$4,191$50,292
Minnesota$144$4,381$52,572
Mississippi$112$3,409$40,908
Missouri$139$4,234$50,808
Montana$139$4,242$50,904
North Carolina$135$4,118$49,416
North Dakota$175$5,335**$64,020
Nebraska$116$3,526$42,312
Nevada$107$3,247$38,964
New Hampshire$186$5,660$67,920
New Jersey$183$5,566$66,792
New Mexico$142$4,330$51,960
New York$175$5,312$63,744
Ohio$138$4,202$50,424
Oklahoma$142$4,304$51,648
Oregon$151$4,601$55,212
Pennsylvania$135$4,093$49,116
Rhode Island$138$4,176$50,112
South Carolina$128$3,890$46,680
South Dakota$143$4,350**$52,200
Tennessee$128$3,904$46,848
Texas$127$3,861$46,332
Utah$117$3,561$42,732
Vermont$259$7,873**$94,476
Virginia$156$4,734$56,808
Washington$147$4,460$53,520
Washington, DC$232$7,058$84,696
West Virginia$132$4,000$48,012
Wisconsin$139$4,230$50,760
Wyoming$155$4,700**$56,400
* Average starting cost calculated based on data from Care.com listings and third-party sources. Cost estimates are provided for illustrative purposes only. Actual facility care costs can vary widely depending on the resident’s needs and the living arrangements provided.
** Assisted living community cost by state via Genworth/CareScout

Why knowing the numbers matters in senior care planning

Navigating the financial side of assisted living can feel overwhelming, especially when you’re trying to make the best senior living decision for yourself or someone you love. While the national average offers a starting point, real costs must be determined based on the chosen community and the level of care needed. Taking the time to understand these differences — and exploring all your payment options — can bring peace of mind and help ensure you or your loved one gets the care and comfort they deserve.

