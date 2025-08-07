How much does assisted living cost state by state?

In this article
One of the first things to consider when exploring assisted living is cost. More specifically, how much is the average monthly cost of assisted living where you live?
The national average cost of assisted living starts at around $4,688 per month; however, that number can vary widely by state — especially in areas with a higher cost of living. Prices also differ from one assisted living community to the next, depending on its amenities and the level of care required.
Unlike independent living, assisted living typically costs more because it includes support services with daily activities like bathing, dressing and medication management. It’s a nice middle ground for older adults who don’t need ongoing medical or memory care but benefit from some help. In an assisted living community, seniors are able to retain a significant amount of independence.
Key takeaways
- The average monthly cost of assisted living in the U.S. is about $4,688, but it can range from $3,409 to $11,000+ depending on the state.
- There’s a wide range in assisted living costs across the 50 states, with some states like Hawaii and Alaska having much higher average monthly costs compared to others like Alabama or Mississippi.
- The cost of an assisted living community can also fluctuate significantly based on the specific community’s amenities and care levels.
- Assisted living costs typically cover room and board, utilities, meals, housekeeping, laundry services and basic activities/amenities.
How much does assisted living cost?
While every assisted living community is different, the monthly cost generally covers room and board, which includes:
- A private or shared living space (e.g., apartment, studio or room).
- Utilities (electricity, water, heat, often Wi-Fi and cable).
- Meals (usually two to three per day).
- Housekeeping and laundry services.
- Basic activities and community amenities (e.g., fitness classes, transportation, social events).
Average starting cost of assisted living in all 50 states
Here is the estimated average monthly cost of assisted living in every state, according to posted Care.com and other recent data.
|State
|Daily cost
|Monthly cost*
|Yearly cost
|U.S. national average
|$154
|$4,688
|$56,256
|Alabama
|$114
|$3,458
|$41,496
|Alaska
|$335
|$10,198**
|$122,376
|Arizona
|$141
|$4,286
|$51,432
|Arkansas
|$122
|$3,707
|$44,484
|California
|$152
|$4,627
|$55,524
|Colorado
|$148
|$4,514
|$54,168
|Connecticut
|$189
|$5,746
|$68,952
|Delaware
|$176
|$5,363
|$64,356
|Florida
|$131
|$3,987
|$47,844
|Georgia
|$119
|$3,626
|$43,512
|Hawaii
|$372
|$11,311**
|$135,372
|Idaho
|$120
|$3,644
|$43,728
|Illinois
|$152
|$4,633
|$55,596
|Indiana
|$122
|$3,725
|$44,700
|Iowa
|$153
|$4,665
|$55,980
|Kansas
|$142
|$4,332
|$51,984
|Kentucky
|$118
|$3,596
|$43,152
|Louisiana
|$119
|$3,619
|$43,428
|Maine
|$168
|$5,103
|$61,236
|Maryland
|$154
|$4,696
|$56,352
|Massachusetts
|$192
|$5,826
|$69,912
|Michigan
|$138
|$4,191
|$50,292
|Minnesota
|$144
|$4,381
|$52,572
|Mississippi
|$112
|$3,409
|$40,908
|Missouri
|$139
|$4,234
|$50,808
|Montana
|$139
|$4,242
|$50,904
|North Carolina
|$135
|$4,118
|$49,416
|North Dakota
|$175
|$5,335**
|$64,020
|Nebraska
|$116
|$3,526
|$42,312
|Nevada
|$107
|$3,247
|$38,964
|New Hampshire
|$186
|$5,660
|$67,920
|New Jersey
|$183
|$5,566
|$66,792
|New Mexico
|$142
|$4,330
|$51,960
|New York
|$175
|$5,312
|$63,744
|Ohio
|$138
|$4,202
|$50,424
|Oklahoma
|$142
|$4,304
|$51,648
|Oregon
|$151
|$4,601
|$55,212
|Pennsylvania
|$135
|$4,093
|$49,116
|Rhode Island
|$138
|$4,176
|$50,112
|South Carolina
|$128
|$3,890
|$46,680
|South Dakota
|$143
|$4,350**
|$52,200
|Tennessee
|$128
|$3,904
|$46,848
|Texas
|$127
|$3,861
|$46,332
|Utah
|$117
|$3,561
|$42,732
|Vermont
|$259
|$7,873**
|$94,476
|Virginia
|$156
|$4,734
|$56,808
|Washington
|$147
|$4,460
|$53,520
|Washington, DC
|$232
|$7,058
|$84,696
|West Virginia
|$132
|$4,000
|$48,012
|Wisconsin
|$139
|$4,230
|$50,760
|Wyoming
|$155
|$4,700**
|$56,400
** Assisted living community cost by state via Genworth/CareScout.
Why knowing the numbers matters in senior care planning
Navigating the financial side of assisted living can feel overwhelming, especially when you’re trying to make the best senior living decision for yourself or someone you love. While the national average offers a starting point, real costs must be determined based on the chosen community and the level of care needed. Taking the time to understand these differences — and exploring all your payment options — can bring peace of mind and help ensure you or your loved one gets the care and comfort they deserve.
