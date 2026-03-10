How to find your village as a work-from-home mom

For working parents, balancing the tasks of daily life — child care, meals and keeping up with the home — can feel exhausting. For some moms, choosing a remote job eases some of that stress. Remote work is beneficial in many ways. It often provides flexibility for school pick-ups and sick kiddos. But working from home comes with drawbacks, too — and loss of community can be a big challenge to overcome.

Remote work has risen in popularity, with about 68% of US companies offering some form of telework. Women are more likely to choose telework than men, but most parents find it is more stressful than on-site work. That’s due to issues like lack of work-life balance and interruptions during the work day. Many work-from-home mothers also report increased feelings of isolation without the lunch breaks and water cooler conversations that accompany traditional work.

To reap the benefits of remote work without feeling isolated, moms need to focus on deliberate steps that provide separate time for work, parenting, self-care and social connection, says Dr. Katie Stewart, a licensed psychologist in Pittsburgh who works with career-oriented mothers regularly. “As moms, many of us tend to focus on that role and even-over identify with it,” she says. “Between that and work, it feels like all of our energy is outgoing… we get depleted.”

To achieve true work-life balance and avoid feeling drained and isolated, moms need to add connection points with other moms into their weekly routine. It’s as important as any other task on that ever-lengthening to-do list.

Key takeaways Working from home gives parents more time with their kids, but it can also increase feelings of isolation. Without the casual social interactions that come with office life, many remote-working moms report feeling lonely or disconnected.

The flexibility of remote work comes with hidden stressors. Juggling caregiving, household responsibilities and work in the same space can increase mental load and make it harder to separate work life from family life.

Building intentional connection is key to avoiding burnout. Experts say moms who work remotely should prioritize social touchpoints — whether that’s chatting with parents at school pickup, meeting friends at the park or connecting through parenting groups.

Are work-from-home moms more isolated?

While the pandemic increased the popularity of remote work, advances in technology have been steadily increasing the amount of Americans teleworking for years. Stewart says she’s led several mothers through the transition to remote work. They’re often excited about the perks, which is valid. What they lose, though, is closely tied to job satisfaction.

What Stewart describes is what some work experts call “The Flexibility Paradox.” — the more flexibility you have, the more opportunities there are to overextend yourself and struggle with work-life balance. Often, the breakdown looks like this:

Benefits of remote work

Many parents choose remote work for the benefits, which are numerous. The Institute of Family Studies found that for parents working remotely, the time savings alone can add up to a big win. Their research suggests working from home can mean roughly two additional hours per day with children — the equivalent of more than three extra weeks of family time each year.

Other major benefits of working from home include:

Flexible schedules.

Less commuting.

Financial savings related to care and commuting costs.

Challenges of remote work

The challenges of working from home are not insurmountable; they just need to be directly addressed to avoid depression and burnout. Some of the biggest obstacles include:

Increased parenting stress.

Isolation from coworkers.

The mental load of work and caregiving happening simultaneously.

Loss of camaraderie

“In addition to the loss of structure, the camaraderie and friendship we get from coworkers is also lost,” says Stewart. For some personalities, she adds, this can take a significant toll on mental health.

Stewart also notes the positive effect coworker relationships have on job satisfaction. “While working from home doesn’t necessarily mean that we don’t have coworkers, it does mean we don’t just run into them and have a quick, pleasant conversation on our way to the bathroom or in the breakroom.”

“It’s important to carve out time for adult conversations, whether it’s client meetings or virtual coffee chats, as well as mom meetups, so you don’t feel so alone.” — Alexa Starks, leadership strategist and workplace culture innovator

Feeling like you have to “do it all”

Stewart also notes that pregnancy and early motherhood are already isolating, so new mothers who work remotely are particularly vulnerable to feeling disconnected and without a village. Sick kids, misaligned schedules and household chores make it easy for moms to brush off the need to go for a walk with a friend, but it’s crucial to our mental health.

“Going from pregnancy and childbirth to working at home is at least doubly isolating,” says Stewart, who is self-employed and the mother of a young son. “I think it can also feel like there is nowhere where you are not responsible for everything. That can lead to feeling alone, unsupported and overwhelmed very quickly.”

Does working from home affect your mental health differently?

In many cases, yes. That was true for Alexa Starks, founder of Executive Moms and editor-in-chief of Mothered Magazine. As a mom of two toddlers, the initial shift back into the workforce was destabilizing, and she’s faced challenges to her own mental health due to working largely remotely. She’s only now finding her footing.

It’s also true statistically. A 2025 study found that remote workers experience higher rates of depression than onsite workers. That effect was even greater for parents — and, among parents, was higher for mothers than fathers.

“When we’re postpartum, we’re so entrenched in it, and [with] the new schedules and new person to take care of and exhaustion, there isn’t much room for social activities,” Starks recalls of that difficult time period as a new parent. Returning to an office setting often buoys new moms, but returning to a desk in their own home hits differently. All of the common stressors are in sight all day long — baskets of laundry, dishes, toys to clean up.

“I am definitely more lonely at home,” Starks says. “I don’t mind it sometimes because I can get real work done, but then I really enjoy when I have meetings because I get to talk to another adult. It’s important to carve out time for adult conversations, whether it’s client meetings or virtual coffee chats, as well as mom meetups, so you don’t feel so alone.”

Stark also adds that her family is just beginning to get into playdates and making more parent-friends. “I think it’s incredibly important to know that you aren’t the only one experiencing something. It’s been amazing.”

How (and where) to find your work-from-home mom “village”

It’s clear that touchstones and relationships beyond your remote desk setup are important, but how do busy moms find those crucial connection points?

Starks says it requires pushing herself to “extrovert” a bit once she’s off the clock. “”I work during the week a lot, so I really make time for this socializing when I’m with my kids out and about. You have to be intentional about it,” she stresses.

Her family loves to walk to the park or to get ice cream on the weekends, which Starks has found to be a great way to meet other moms. “You have to intentionally get out of your comfort zone,” she says. “If I see another mom with a toddler, I’ll just casually start up a conversation.”

Starks knows this is not easy for all personalities, but has found most moms are just as eager for some in-person adult conversation. To help out, we asked remote-working moms across the internet about the places where they find that adult connection, and several key “friendship zones” arose. Here’s where to look, plus tips to break the ice.

1. School drop-off and pick-up

For moms with school-aged kids, the school parking lot or front gate is one of the most common informal meeting spots. Say “hi” to a nearby parent or spark up a conversation about an upcoming school event. Quick daily interactions can often evolve into friendships, playdates or group chats.

2. Playgrounds and public parks

Like Starks has found, local playgrounds are classic social spaces where parents naturally start conversations while supervising kids. Many friendships begin with casual chats during repeated visits to parks near your own home. Suggest meeting at that same park at a future date for an easy connection point.

3. Kids’ activities

Youth sports, dance classes, gymnastics and music lessons often leave parents waiting in a group until the end of the activity. While it’s tempting to take a few moments to check emails or scroll mindlessly, that’s a missed chance to connect with other parents over a shared interest. If your kid’s activity has a group chat, suggest a coffee meetup near practice next week. Many moms are surprised at how eager others are when they suggest a quick gathering.

4. Parenting groups

Most cities have structured parenting groups, including some that meet on weekends. For some remote workers, daytime weekday meetups work too — one of the benefits of a flexible schedule.

Websites like Meetup and apps like Peanut provide digital networking to foster in-person connections. Check libraries for story times, adult craft sessions and book clubs. Churches, synagogues, mosques and other places of worship also have play groups and adult social events regularly as well.

5. Coffee shops and cafés

Work-from-home parents often hit up cafés as a workspace for a change of scenery. Over time, regulars often get to know each other, especially at kid-friendly cafés or coffee shops near schools. While you’re there to work, it’s OK to take breaks and strike up a conversation over someone’s cute colorful mouse or the stickers on their laptop. They may be feeling just as isolated as you do.

6. Online parent communities

Many modern mom friendships actually begin online before moving offline. Moms begin chatting about a common concern in a local group, and decide to meet in person from there. Facebook, WhatsApp, and GroupMe have parenting communities that are active and thriving — set your nerves aside and ask a local online friend to grab a coffee IRL.

For online friends in other cities, a coffee over video chat still provides some of that feel-good feedback our brains need to prevent isolation.

“Connecting with others actually connects us back to those parts of ourselves that we’ve lost or neglected in all of the doing for others… it gives us a chance to just be.” — Dr. Katie Stewart, licensed psychologist

7. Child care or school networks

Parents often meet through daycare pickup and drop-off, at birthday parties or at school events. Remember — if you’re standing there feeling awkward with no one to talk to, chances are another mom feels the same.

These events are a great opportunity to strike up a conversation tied to a shared community. These environments also create what is called repeated exposure, which psychologists say is key to forming friendships.

8. Community classes and hobbies

Places like stroller workout groups, gyms with child care, and mommy-and-me swim classes are all organic spots to meet fellow parents. Don’t rule out spaces that aren’t parent-centric, either. A new trend has breweries and wineries hosting craft nights where adults can learn a new skill while forging connections.

Already have a hobby you love but have been neglecting? Look for a local meet-up centered on that hobby — it will encourage you to pick it back up for the sake of friendship!

Why it’s so important for work-from-home moms to stay connected

As important as connection is, Stewart notes that moms are more apt to move it to the back burner when prioritizing tasks. If connection becomes another chore, sometimes moms will avoid it altogether, and that’s why it needs to be a priority.

“I can’t tell you how much this comes up in therapy,” she says of her work with mothers in particular. “What seems to happen is that moms are so overwhelmed with lunches, drop-offs and activities, that they actually start to avoid or regret making time for community or socializing because it starts to feel like just another thing to do or manage.”

Just like any other task on your to-do list, finding ways to connect is crucial to avoiding burnout, says Stewart.

“Connecting with others actually connects us back to those parts of ourselves that we’ve lost or neglected in all of the doing for others,” she says. “Especially when we are with other adults who don’t require anything from us, it gives us a chance to just be.”

Like what you're reading? Join Care for free First name First name is required. Last name Last name is required. Email Zip code Zip code is required. By clicking "Join now," you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. We're sorry, your request could not be processed at this time. Please click here to try again. Join now Already Registered The email you entered is already registered. Would you like to log in? Log In Congrats! Your account has been created. Find care now