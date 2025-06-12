What are senior group homes? Understanding the options

If you or your loved one are ready to make the move to a more supportive environment, assisted living isn’t your only choice. One other option to consider is a senior group home.

Senior group homes — sometimes also referred to as senior care homes — are “essentially private [senior] homes within the community,” says Amy Goyer, author and AARP’s family and caregiving expert. They offer many of the perks of assisted living but tend to be smaller, with a more homey vibe. They also tend to cost less than other options.

Here, we’ll take a closer look at senior care homes: what they are, the average cost, their pros and cons and how to pick the best one for you or a loved one who needs care.

Key takeaways Senior group homes are great options for people who want smaller, more home-like residential living options.

The quality and care offered by senior group homes can vary widely, so it’s important to read reviews, talk to current residents and tour the facility before moving in.

When choosing a senior care home, you want to make sure that it will meet your current needs, as well as your needs as you age.

What are senior group homes?

A senior group home is “a small, residential facility that provides personal care and assistance to elderly individuals who may need help with daily activities but don’t require the intensive care of a nursing home,” explains Moti Gamburd, a senior living expert and CEO of CARE Homecare, a California home care agency specializing in Alzheimer’s and Dementia care. Overall, senior care homes provide group housing for seniors but tend to be more intimate and home-like than other options.

“The basic premise is that there is shared overhead, making it a more affordable option for those with more limited resources.” — Kelly Arduino, health care and senior living expert

Understanding senior group homes

Senior group homes can vary quite a bit from state to state and from one group home to another, says Kelly Arduino, who is a partner and industry leader of the health care practice and accounting firm Wipfli.

Put simply, “senior group homes” is a “generic term that does not have a consistent definition and implication on level of care and resident appropriateness,” she explains. Senior group homes may include anything from multi-building or multi-unit properties to small, rural one-site homes, she adds. They can also range from people living in a communal setting and receiving no services or very few services, to people who need help with most or all of the activities of daily living, such as meal prep, cleaning and assistance with showering.

“The basic premise is that there is shared overhead, making it a more affordable option for those with more limited resources,” Arduino says.

Types of senior group homes

Sometimes senior group homes are broken down into different types. The first three listed here — residential care homes, adult family homes and board and care homes — are roughly the same thing, says Arduino. “You often see regional differences in what they are called, and these names can also relate to particular state regulations,” she explains.

Here are what these different types of senior group homes mean, according to Arduino.

Residential care homes: Houses or apartments where you share communal living space with others. They may have options for add-on services, such as help with specific activities of daily living, like bathing, dressing and ambulating.

Houses or apartments where you share communal living space with others. They may have options for add-on services, such as help with specific activities of daily living, like bathing, dressing and ambulating. Adult family homes: Provide many of the same options and services as residential care homes. They’re often good choices for couples because these homes can often customize care for each individual’s needs.

Provide many of the same options and services as residential care homes. They’re often good choices for couples because these homes can often customize care for each individual’s needs. Board and care homes: Usually offer a menu of care services. This may or not include health care, but will often include other basic services, like meal preparation, laundry and access to transportation.

Usually offer a menu of care services. This may or not include health care, but will often include other basic services, like meal preparation, laundry and access to transportation. Memory care group homes: Specialized care homes for people living with dementia. Often, the homes offer different levels of care, depending on what stage of dementia a resident is in. Usually, care and supervision increase as memory function diminishes.

Costs and payment options for senior group homes

The cost of senior group homes vary based on the location, level of care and services provided, says Gamburd. “Typically, residents can expect to pay anywhere from $2,000 to $5,000 per month,” he adds.

As for how to pay for a senior group home, Medicare does not cover room and board in group homes, Gamburd says. There are other options to consider, though:

Medicaid may be an option for those who qualify. Consult your state Medicaid agency for details.

Some families use long-term care insurance to pay for senior group homes.

Other families end up using private funds to pay for services.

Benefits of senior group homes

Goyer says that there are several main advantages to living in a senior group home, including:

Small-size. They generally have small populations — between three and 10 residents — which typically means that they offer more one-on-one care. “It’s not like being in a large assisted living or skilled nursing facility,” says Goyer.

They generally have small populations — between three and 10 residents — which typically means that they offer more one-on-one care. “It’s not like being in a large assisted living or skilled nursing facility,” says Goyer. Homey. Senior group homes often provide more home-like settings. This may put you or your loved one at ease.

Senior group homes often provide more home-like settings. This may put you or your loved one at ease. Flexibility. Because the staff is caring for fewer people, they can often be more flexible and adopt their care to the resident’s needs.

Because the staff is caring for fewer people, they can often be more flexible and adopt their care to the resident’s needs. Cost. Senior group homes typically cost less than assisted living facilities or nursing homes.

“It [a senior group home] is ideal for individuals who enjoy a small community setting and don’t require extensive medical care but need help with daily living tasks.” — Moti Gamburd, senior living expert

Potential drawbacks of senior group homes

Not all senior group homes offer the same perks, and the care that they provide can vary pretty widely. Some group homes are fantastic, but others may be lacking in quality, says Goyer. Here are some potential negatives to consider.

They may not be regulated by the state

Some states regulate senior group homes, which means they provide standards and oversight for the home. But others don’t regulate them at all.

Goyer suggests finding out how much your state regulates senior group homes. If your state doesn’t regulate group living for seniors, it’s recommended that you more thoroughly vet homes before moving in. This includes asking for recommendations for current residents, reading online reviews and taking extensive in-person tours.

Care quality can vary

While small size can be beneficial, if there are fewer staff members, sometimes this means less attentive care. Goyer suggests learning the staff ratios of the care homes you are interested in.

“If you have three residents and one staff person, and two residents need to go to the bathroom at the same time, they will have to wait because there’s only one person to assist them,” Goyer describes. “In a larger assisted living or skilled nursing facility, you may have one staff person for 10 residents.”

How to choose the right senior group home

The best thing you can do to pick the right senior group home for yourself or a loved one is to visit it — preferably at unannounced times. This allows you to observe what a normal day-in-the-life is like at the home. While there, Goyer says to observe the following:

Is it clean?

Do the residents seem happy?

Does it smell bad?

Are they taking good care of incontinence and/or hygiene issues?

How is bathing done?

Is the facility safe?

Does the home have the correct type of showering, such as zero-threshold showers for people to walk into?

Does the home have the right equipment to assist with things like bathing and toileting?

How much private space do residents have?

Do residents have roommates or their own rooms?

How is the food?

In addition to visiting the facility, Goyer recommends:

Talking to families who have loved ones there and asking about their experiences.

Checking the Better Business Bureau for possible complaints.

Reading online reviews.

If the facility is Medicaid certified, you can also check the Medicare compare tool to see if they have any ratings or complaints.

Is a senior group home the right choice?

It can be challenging to choose the right living solution for yourself or your senior loved one. How do you know if a senior group home is the best choice? “If a senior requires personal care but not around-the-clock medical supervision, a group home may be the right choice,” says Gamburd. “It’s ideal for individuals who enjoy a small community setting and don’t require extensive medical care but need help with daily living tasks.”

Remember, too, that what makes senior group homes unique is that no two are exactly the same. This is why you should visit any home you are interested in and feel things out. “Families should ensure the home can meet the specific health and safety needs of their loved one,” Gamburd adds.

Finally, you should make sure that the group home will be able accommodate your needs as they change with aging or based on any known medical conditions you have. If you need further advice about choosing a senior group home, reach out to your health care provider for support and suggestions.

