Fun summer camp alternatives parents should consider

If you think summer camp signs-ups have gotten out of control, it’s because they have. Not only do registrations seem to open up earlier each year, some parents stay up all night in order to log on to a camp website when registration opens and snag a spot for their kid.

“While some camps accept campers as late as June, many camps begin registering as early as September,” says Henry DeHart, CEO of the American Camp Association (ACA). “We recommend signing up for camp sooner rather than later.” In addition to early sign-ups, more parents than ever want their kids to have the experience of a summer camp, making the process even more cut-throat.

If the window is closing in (or already closed) on camp sign-up or you don’t want to spend a vacation’s worth of money on camp this summer, here are camp alternatives to consider, along with tips for making the best choice.

Key takeaways Summer camps fill up earlier and faster than ever due to increased demand, pandemic-driven interest in outdoor/social experiences and kids’ packed schedules — making early registration almost essential. Parents who miss out are encouraged to stay flexible by joining waitlists or exploring similar programs.

There are plenty of effective alternatives to traditional camp, including babysitters, nanny shares, enrichment programs, and even structured “camp at home” routines. The key is balancing flexibility with enough structure to keep kids engaged, social and on a predictable schedule.

​​When scrambling for last-minute care, tap into personal networks first, then use reputable platforms or agencies — but don’t skip proper vetting. Safe, reliable childcare should include thorough screening, references and a good emotional fit, with backup options in place to avoid disruptions.

Why do summer camps fill up so fast?

In addition to households with working parents increasing, DeHart notes that parents have determined “camp as an essential educational experience” for kids.

“Parents recognize that quality camp experiences provide their kids with opportunities to take positive risks, to learn how to learn, to be more independent and to contribute in a caring, child-centered community,” he explains.

The summer camp surge, like many things, is also a byproduct of the pandemic. “Since COVID, there’s been an increased demand for summer camp experiences,” he says. “Time away from technology, time spent in nature and face-to-face connection with peers are among many reasons why camps have seen families and campers eager to return.”

Finally, kids’ jam-packed schedules contribute to early sign-ups. “Children are busier now than ever,” says DeHart. “From school and piano lessons to soccer practice and after-school tutoring, parents need to plan schedules ahead, so they sign their kids up early for camp.”

If you have your heart set on camp, DeHart urges you to be flexible. “Check to see if the camp has cancellations or a waitlist, and use ACA’s Find a Camp tool to see what other programs are available that fit your camper’s needs,” he says.

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Summer camp alternatives that will keep kids busy

All that being said, not every family sends (or wants to send) their child to camp. For Beth Heyer, the founder and owner of the Babysitting Connection and a mom of two, the “camp mental load” became too much for her family, so she opted for a babysitter instead.

“The lunch packing, the theme days, the rigid drop-off schedules — it was too much,” she says, noting that babysitters and short-term nannies work better for her family. “Individualized care has made summer child care less stressful.”

Through nannies and sitters, Heyer says families can create a “boutique summer” for their kids. “Babysitters can take the kids to local museum free days, $5 movie mornings or local pools or parks,” she notes, adding: “They can pivot based on the child’s mood or the weather.”

Find a babysitter near you.

Find a nanny near you.

Haley DeSousa, head of curriculum and instruction at Haven, a child care, co-working and wellness space, adds that while there are a number of alternatives to traditional camps, parents should look for options that give kids structure and keep days feeling predictable.

In addition to babysitters and nannies, here are a few more camp alternatives, per Heyer and DeSousa:

Nanny share.

Part-time enrichment programs. (Think: art, nature-based learning or STEM classes)

Town rec programs. Most are short-term and half-day; themes (if any) vary.

Library programs and/or reading challenges.

Neighborhood co-op, where everyone takes turns hosting the kids.

“Camp Home.”

“…it’s important to find programs that don’t just keep kids occupied, but that keep them engaged. Ideally, you want something that balances structure with joy, because kids who are having fun don’t realize they’re building real skills at the same time.” —Taryn Parker, early childhood education expert

“Even at home, DeSousa notes, “creating a simple weekly routine that mixes outdoor time, creative projects and a few planned social activities can significantly help kids feel grounded while also giving parents some breathing room.”

Also, keep in mind, you don’t need to take an “all or nothing” approach when it comes to camp; a hybrid schedule — where you have some camp and fill in the gaps with other activities — is an option, as well.

Don’t settle for just anything

If you’re in a child care bind, it can be tempting to take the path of least resistance, but ultimately, it isn’t worth it, says Taryn Parker, director of training and curriculum at The Little Gym.

“For parents looking for summer camp alternatives, it’s important to find programs that don’t just keep kids occupied, but that keep them engaged,” Parker notes. “Ideally, you want something that balances structure with joy, because kids who are having fun don’t realize they’re building real skills at the same time.”

“Without that structure,” Parker continues, “the ‘summer slide’ is real, and it affects kids emotionally and academically more than most parents expect.”

What are some tips for parents to find last minute care quickly?

If you’re looking for summer child care in the eleventh hour, DeSousa says your first stop should be your existing network. “Schools, teachers and parent communities are often the best place to start since they usually know of caregivers or programs with openings,” she says. “It can also be worth it to reach out to programs directly, as they sometimes have last-minute cancellations.

Next on the line, she says, should be online platforms, such as Care.com, which are helpful for finding “vetted options quickly.”

“Ultimately, you are looking for an environment or caregiver that helps your child feel safe, supported and excited.” — Beth Heyer, child care executive and parent

If you’re looking into a nanny or babysitter, Heyer suggests contacting a reputable local agency. “When you’re in a pinch, you don’t just need one person who may or may not be available; you need a team of people to have your back,” she says. “Agencies provide vetted backup support so that if a primary caregiver has an emergency, you can still get the care you need.”

Also, it helps to stay flexible. “While a full-time option is often the simplest solution, it is not always available on short notice,” DeSousa says. “In those cases, combining part-time care, nanny shares or a few different programs across the week can help bridge the gap more quickly.”

What should parents look for to know child care is safe and reliable?

Again, don’t settle. Even if you waited until the last minute to find summer care, be sure to do your research. “Reliability,” Heyer says, “is built on a foundation of rigorous screening.”

“When looking for child care, don’t just look to providers that casually post on your local Facebook page — anyone can do this,” Heyer says. “Instead, go through a multi-layered vetting process that includes in-person interviews, comprehensive background checks and — most importantly — verified reviews or references from other local families.”

In addition to all of the above, don’t forget to trust your gut. “Is the caregiver(s) warm and engaged?” she says. “Ultimately, you are looking for an environment or caregiver that helps your child feel safe, supported and excited.”

A final piece of advice for camp alternatives

Ultimately, there are a number of summer camp alternatives that parents can choose between. But keep in mind: Even if you’re making a decision last minute, you still need to do your research.

And if you’re going with a nanny or babysitter, it’s smart to have a backup option, as well, notes Heyer.

“I encourage parents to book a summer ‘core team’,” she says. “Establishing a small rotation of consistent sitters early on ensures your kids have meaningful relationships to lean on all summer long and it gives you options in case a few of them aren’t available for the dates and times you need.”

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