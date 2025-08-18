Is dementia a normal part of aging? How to tell the difference

You may have heard that dementia is something that “just happens” to people as they age, but this is simply not true. The idea that dementia is a natural part of aging is a prevalent misconception, says Dr. Elaine Healy, vice president of medical affairs and medical director at United Hebrew of New Rochelle.

“We’ve all misplaced our phone or forgotten an acquaintance’s name,” she explains. “However, while it’s true that certain changes in brain function are inevitable as we age — like processing information a bit more slowly — our general knowledge, including intellectual capacity and ability to manage responsibilities, isn’t affected.”

Instead, dementia is a term used to describe a significant drop in a person’s ability to function in daily life due to cognitive conditions like Alzheimer’s or vascular dementia, Healy says. Let’s take a closer look at normal aging vs dementia, and steps that you or your loved one can take to stay cognitively healthy during aging.

Key takeaways Dementia is not an inevitable part of aging. Although dementia does impact many seniors, the majority of people do not develop dementia as they age.

Cognitive changes, like occasionally forgetting words or losing your keys, can be a normal part of aging.

On the other hand, dementia impacts your ability to reason, carry out day-to-day tasks and follow instructions.

Is dementia a normal part of aging?

No, dementia is not a normal part of aging, says Dr. Sharon A. Brangman, a geriatrician, trustee on the board of the McKnight Brain Research Foundation and director of the Center of Excellence for Alzheimer’s Disease at SUNY Upstate Medical University.

“While the risk of dementia increases with age, many seniors live well into their later years without experiencing significant cognitive decline,” Brangman says. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) reports that about 1/3 of individuals over 85 develop some form of dementia. As Brangman notes, this means that 2/3 of people (the majority) who make it to 85 do not experience dementia.

While it’s not an inevitability that you’ll get dementia as you age, some declines in cognition may be normal. “Like the rest of the body, the brain ages, and changes in our abilities to think, learn and remember are normal,” Brangman describes. “Whether you or a loved one occasionally takes longer to remember someone’s name or misplaces your keys or eyeglasses, it is important to realize that the process of brain aging, also known as cognitive aging, is not necessarily a sign of a serious memory problem like dementia.”

“Dementia is present when memory loss is so severe that it causes a disabling drop in functioning — difficulty reasoning, thinking and problem solving.” — Dr. Elaine Healy, physician and medical director

What affects memory as we age?

Dementia is a condition that is caused by several different diseases. The most common one is Alzheimer’s disease. However, dementia can also be caused by vascular disease, fronto-temporal dementia and Lewy Body dementia, among others.

Normal memory changes that happen with aging can be caused by the aging process itself, as Brangman notes, but they also may have other causes. According to Brangman, other common causes of memory changes during aging include:

Medication side effects , which may cause cloudy thinking. Brain function typically improves if these medications are adjusted.

, which may cause cloudy thinking. Brain function typically improves if these medications are adjusted. Depression , which can cause memory issues and may look like dementia.

, which can cause memory issues and may look like dementia. Sleeping issues , which may cause brain fog and confusion.

, which may cause brain fog and confusion. Drinking alcohol , which is more likely to cause memory issues as the years tick on, because our bodies handle alcohol differently as we age.

, which is more likely to cause memory issues as the years tick on, because our bodies handle alcohol differently as we age. Stress and anxiety , which can also make it hard for an older brain to process information, causing memory issues.

, which can also make it hard for an older brain to process information, causing memory issues. Hormonal imbalances, including thyroid issues, which can cause memory problems and may mimic dementia.

While forgetting where you put your keys occasionally and having trouble finding a specific word can be normal for you, if you notice an acceleration of memory issues, it’s vital to see your doctor. One of the above issues may be causing your issues, and simple tweaks can get you back on track.

“It is important to get a complete examination by a health care provider who can help sort out the real cause of a memory problem,” Brangman emphasizes.

Normal aging vs. dementia memory changes

Seniors and those who care for them are often anxious to figure out the difference between normal aging and dementia.

“The degree of impact on one’s daily life is a huge indicator,” Healy emphasizes. “Dementia is present when memory loss is so severe that it causes a disabling drop in functioning — difficulty reasoning, thinking and problem solving.”

You should always see your doctor if you’re not sure what’s going on with your or your loved one. “A medical evaluation is critical to rule out other conditions like acute illness or even depression,” Healy says.

“There are many reasons for changes in memory, from medication side effects to stress and even lack of sleep. Speaking with a doctor is the first step to understanding what’s causing memory loss and how to address it.” — Dr. Sharon A. Brangman, a geriatrician

Signs of normal age-related memory changes

Age-related memory loss may include mild forgetfulness and may be a normal part of how your brain ages, Brangman explains. Mild memory issues that come with aging aren’t necessarily a sign of a serious memory condition. “Some key signs of natural memory loss, according to Brangman, may include:

Missing a monthly payment.

Losing track of time.

Not being able to find the right words.

Misplacing things around the house.

Making a bad decision occasionally.

Signs of dementia

On the other hand, dementia presents with much more serious signs and the symptoms happen often, Brangman shares. A more serious memory problem like dementia could present as:

Forgetting important recent events.

Getting lost in familiar places.

Losing the ability to follow instructions or directions.

Becoming confused about time, people, and places.

Increased irritability, anxiety, or apathy.

“These symptoms make it harder to do everyday things like driving or shopping,” Brangman adds.

Normal aging vs. dementia chart

Signs of normal aging Signs of dementia Occasionally forgetting people’s names or the correct words for things. Getting lost in familiar places. Occasionally losing your keys or phone. Losing the ability to follow instructions. Briefly forgetting the date or day of the week, but then remembering later. Serious confusion about time, place and the passage of time. Sometimes forgetting to pay a bill. Not remembering recent events. Occasional poor decision making. Frequent poor decision making, impulsivity and trouble completing everyday tasks.

Are there ways to slow or prevent normal memory changes?

In many cases, experiencing memory issues that come with aging is not a problem, though it’s always good to visit your doctor if you have concerns. Still, it’s important to pay attention to your cognitive health and make lifestyle choices that support a healthy aging brain.

“While we may not be able to prevent memory changes that come with normal brain aging, we can certainly work to improve them with our lifestyle choices,” Brangman says. “I recommend my patients pick up some positive habits.”

According to Brandman, habits that can support brain health as you age include:



Staying socially and intellectually challenged.

Limiting alcohol intake.

Quitting smoking.

Making sure to get 7-8 hours of sleep per night.

Managing your weight, blood pressure, blood sugar and cholesterol.

Evidence also suggests that sticking to a healthy diet and getting regular exercise can help maintain cognitive health as you age, Healy says. “While we can’t prevent all types of cognitive decline, these lifestyle choices are strongly associated with better brain health as we age.”

When to see a doctor about memory problems

If you or a family member is feeling uncertain about the memory changes that are happening with aging, reaching out to a health care provider should be the first step you take.

“If you or a loved one is experiencing memory lapses that interfere with daily life — such as forgetting how to perform familiar tasks, frequently losing track of time or place or showing significant behavior changes — it’s time to consult a physician,” says Healy.

A thorough examination with your doctor, or another healthcare professional like a neurologist, can help determine whether the cause of your memory issues is dementia, a more treatable condition or something else entirely.

“There are many reasons for changes in memory, from medication side effects to stress and even lack of sleep,” Brangman concludes. “Speaking with a doctor is the first step to understanding what’s causing memory loss and how to address it.”

