Adjusting to a newborn’s sleep schedule (or lack thereof) is wildly taxing for already-tired new parents, making a night nanny a smart investment. But how much does a night nanny cost exactly? And if you splurge for this kind of care, how long will a night nanny be with you?

Elizabeth Benjamin, co-founder Wildwood Birth, a Portland-based agency that provides birth doulas, night nannies, as well as newborn care, notes that in her area “rates range from about $30 an hour for someone newer to the work to up to $65 an hour for highly experienced night nannies or doulas.”

Thinking of hiring a night nanny, but aren’t sure what it will cost you? Here’s what to know about night nanny rates, factors that influence pay and more.

Key takeaways Night nannies provide overnight, in-home care — most often for newborns — so parents can get meaningful rest during the most sleep-deprived months. They typically support families from birth through the first three months, though care may extend longer in medically complex situations or for parents who work overnight shifts.

Costs vary widely based on location, experience and training, with rates ranging roughly from $30 to $65 per hour for specialized overnight newborn care. Hiring through an agency is more expensive but offers added benefits like backup coverage, vetting and administrative support.

While night nannies are often a significant financial investment, some families can offset costs through Medicaid postpartum doula coverage, HSA/FSA funds, package discounts, or part-time schedules. For families without nearby or reliable support, a night nanny can dramatically improve parental well-being and the overall postpartum experience.

What is a night nanny?

Simply put, a night nanny is a nanny who provides overnight care in the family’s home, explains Michelle LaRowe, lead educator at Global Nanny Training.

Typically, Benjamin notes, night nannies “specialize in overnight newborn care, feeding, soothing, sleep rhythms and safety so parents can get the rest they need.”

“The term night nanny is sometimes used interchangeably with night nurse and newborn care specialist (NCS),” LaRowe states, “but they’re not the same thing.”

“Night nannies provide care in the family’s home during the overnight shift,” LaRowe continues. “This care could be for newborns or infants or for older children whose parents work overnight or require sleep during the night hours.”

A night nurse is a licensed medical professional (RN/LPN) who’s typically hired to assist parents who are caring for children with medical needs or who require specialized care, she explains. An NCS is someone who’s highly-trained in newborn care, and who typically works with a family for the first three to four months. (They can work at night, during the day or both.)

How long are night nannies typically with families?

In the majority of cases, night nannies are with families from birth through the first three months, Benjamin explains. “This is when sleep deprivation is most acute and support has the greatest impact.”

“In more complex situations, such as after a NICU stay, or when a baby has higher medical needs, support may extend beyond that three-month window until the family feels confident and ready,” she continues.

In cases where parents work overnight shifts, night nannies are with them indefinitely, explains LaRowe.

“For families without present, capable, willing support, night nannies can make the difference between a more rested, connected postpartum experience and one significantly more challenging.” — Elizabeth Benjamin, professional childbirth educator

How much do night nannies typically cost per hour?

The hourly rate you’re going to pay for a night nanny depends on a number of factors, including duties, nanny experience and, perhaps most impactful, your location.

To give you an idea of what you may pay, check out these examples of posted nanny asking rates based on location, according to recent Care.com data.

Current posted nanny rates in top U.S. cities*

*Based on average posted starting rates from nannies listed on Care.com, as of January 29, 2026.

Something else to keep in mind: Hiring a night nanny through an agency will cost you more. “While hiring this way typically costs more, it comes with all the benefits of the agency model: access to a team, scheduling services, back-up coverage in case the scheduled caregiver gets sick, shared notes and collaboration, etc.,” says Benjamin. “For some families, the structure and assurances are worth the added cost.”

What factors influence night nanny pay?

Several factors influence individual night nanny pay rates, according to Benjamin and LaRowe. Here are a few:

Years of experience.

Location.

Formal training.

Certifications (i.e. newborn care specialists charge more than standard night nannies).

Specialized skills. “This may be caring for multiples, lactation specialization, managing feeding tubes or sleep training,” explains Benjamin.

“Additionally,” she notes, “nannies with a proven track record of professional, reliable care can command a higher rate.

How can I save on the cost of a night nanny?

The reality is, Benjamin notes, “this kind of support is still largely only accessible to families with financial means.” However, there are ways to potentially save on a night nanny.

“A growing number of states now offer postpartum doula coverage through Medicaid, reflecting the growing body of research that shows that skilled, hands-on support in the early weeks after birth is a significant contributor to maternal and infant health outcomes and family well-being.” (Postpartum doulas and night nannies have a number of services that overlap.)

Another option can be to use your health savings account (HSA) or flexible savings account (FSA) card, if you have one, to pay for the services with your tax-free dollars.

Beyond that, she continues, “families can sometimes reduce costs by booking a larger number of hours at once, as many agencies offer package discounts.” You can also consider having a night nanny for a few days a week, as opposed to everyday.

And skipping the agency altogether, she notes, can reduce costs.

The bottom line on night nanny costs

Night nannies can play an essential role in supporting families through the intensity of the newborn period. While they’re not always cheap, they can be extremely beneficial.

Notes Benjamin: “For families without present, capable, willing support, night nannies can make the difference between a more rested, connected postpartum experience and one significantly more challenging.”

