Do nannies get breaks?

Unlike a traditional job that involves scheduled meal and rest breaks, nannies are on duty even when kids are sleeping. The role is demanding, especially if they play other support roles while on duty, like light cleaning and/or food preparation.

“Caring for children is full body, full heart work,” says Mara Battung, founder of Sunflower Nannies in Los Angeles, California. “It’s emotionally and physically demanding, especially when you’re the only adult present.”

So what does a “getting a break” look like for nannies? Read on for expert-backed insight.

What’s legally required when it comes to nanny breaks?

Although many nannies and their employers often work out their own contract arrangements, there are federal labor laws like the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) that include guidelines for both rest and meal breaks for household employees. (You can also check out sample contract agreements provided by the Department of Domestic Labor.)

Currently domestic workers have won bills of rights in 12 states, two major cities (Seattle and Philadelphia) and the District of Columbia, but laws may differ from state to state.

To ensure compliance, employers and nannies can read up on state laws on the National Domestic Workers Alliance (NDWA)’s site, which also offers a directory of local chapters and affiliates that can offer direct assistance.

However, even when rest breaks legally aren’t required for nannies, Battung says it’s extremely important for employers to encourage nannies to take rest breaks. It’s also a good way to prevent burnout.

Even 10 minutes to pause, hydrate or reset can make a meaningful difference in how a nanny is able to show up for a child, explains Battung.

While federal laws like the FLSA provide some guidelines, state laws differ. Some states mandate meal or rest breaks for domestic workers, but many break arrangements are decided by individual contracts.

Meal breaks may be unpaid if the nanny is fully relieved of duties; otherwise, they’re usually paid. Rest breaks are shorter and often informal, but should allow mental downtime when tasks and child care permit.

Employers and nannies should have open, ongoing conversations about break expectations. Regular check-ins, mutual respect, and flexibility foster a healthier and more sustainable working relationship.

What to know about a nanny’s meal breaks

Nannying, unlike other professions, generally doesn’t involve clocking out for lunch. However, some states have created legislation to ensure nannies get a meal break. In Florida, for example, domestic workers are legally entitled to an uninterrupted meal break of 30 minutes.

Sarah Davis, CEO and Founder of Olive You Nanny and creator of The Nanny Playbook, says employers should respect a nanny’s need to sit down and eat lunch or rest for a bit while the kids are safely having their own downtime.

Meal breaks are generally paid if the nanny remains onsite and meal time is shared with the responsibility of being the primary adult in the home. However, if the nanny is given relief to go out for lunch by another provider or a work from home parent, then meal breaks may be unpaid. It all depends on the state ordinances that exist and the contract agreements made between the nanny and employer.

What to know about a nanny’s rest breaks

Rest breaks differ slightly from meal breaks and generally last for 10-15 minutes. Laws and limits vary from state to state with some states allowing up to 20 minutes for a rest break. Yet much of what happens ends up coming down to how the nanny is able to negotiate rest breaks with her employer and balance it with the agreed upon responsibilities.

Anthea Phitides, a nanny from Redondo Beach, California, says a “rest” or “break” for nannies is “when they have a moment to sit down, settle their minds/bodies and relax mentally without the children needing immediate, direct care.”

Phitides refers to rest breaks as “breathers.” “For me, breathers come when a child is napping and immediate tasks (starting the laundry, doing the dishes, tidying up play areas, etc.) have been completed, and I feel like I can sit down, check my phone for a minute, and just mentally relax for a little while before the child wakes up,” she explains.

Communication tips for discussing nanny breaks

Lydia Thibodeau, a former nanny and owner of Sommet Nannies, notes that common practices within the home are often determined by agreements made between employer and nanny before they begin work. That said, overwhelm is a sign that a nanny would do well to chat with their employer ASAP.

“[Nannies] need to communicate the need for a mental break during the day while also being understanding of the constraints of this job,” she adds.

The experts we spoke with agreed that consistent communication about what’s working and what’s not is the key to prioritizing a nanny and employer relationship. They also offer the following suggestions:

Schedule regular check-ins

Set up monthly or quarterly meetings to discuss break policies and any needed adjustments. Choose dedicated time and space to talk instead of quick chats as you’re leaving out the door.

Practice give-and-take communication

Listen actively to your nanny’s perspective on what break schedules work best for them. Be open to compromise by asking “What would an ideal break look like for you?” and working together to find solutions.

Make it a two-way conversation

Rather than asking, “Is everything fine?” try to ask open-ended questions like, “How are you feeling about your current break schedule?” Follow up on previous discussions to show you value their input and are committed to making improvements.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Plan for nuanced situations

Acknowledge that some situations require flexibility and discuss how to handle them in advance. Save bigger policy discussions, like when cell phone use is appropriate during work hours or what child-related cleaning you expect to be done, for sit-down meetings rather than making decisions in the heat of the moment.

Frame breaks as an acknowledgement of hard work

Shift your mindset from seeing breaks as time off to recognizing them as acknowledgment of hard work. Use language like, “I want to make sure you have time to recharge, because I value the energy you bring to caring for our children.”

How nanny breaks benefit the whole home

The role of a nanny is physically and emotionally demanding, so having a break or “breather” is important in preventing burnout and improving job satisfaction. In some states, there are legal ordinances to ensure nannies get breaks, but it makes sense that a well-rested nanny is also probably a more effective one.

“When you hire a professional career nanny, you are not hiring just help; you’re hiring a skilled caregiver who has studied, trained and built a career around supporting families,” says Battung. And ensuring your nanny has the appropriate amount of breaks is about care and sustainability, she points out.

“When a nanny feels supported and seen, she can give her best,” says Battung, who adds that when employers show their nannies they value their need for breaks, it goes a long way in building a relationship based on mutual respect.

Building successful break policies requires patience and ongoing dialogue, but the investment pays dividends in creating a harmonious home. “This is not just a working relationship; it’s a shared commitment to your child’s well-being,” explains Battung. “When both sides feel valued and heard, the home becomes a more peaceful and connected place for everyone.”