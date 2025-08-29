Senior and adult caregiver background checks: What to consider before hiring

You’ve interviewed caregivers, narrowed down the list and potentially made a conditional offer. What’s next? Without a doubt, running a caregiver background check​.

“Background checks are not optional when hiring in-home caregivers, whether it’s for short-term rehabs or long-term aging support,” says John Enwere, co-founder of Caringene, a home care company and caregiver placement platform in Washington. “You’re allowing someone into your home or the home of a loved one, frequently without supervision. You need to have complete trust with that level of access, and trust needs to be validated.”

Not sure what a background check for caregivers covers or how to run one? Here, experts offer insight on the importance of caregiver background checks, what they’ll tell you and more.

Using Care.com to find your caregiver? To help maintain a safe community, Care.com requires all individual caregivers on our platform to undergo a criminal screening through our Care.com Background Check. A Care.com Background Check is a good place to start, but it does not replace the safety precautions that families should take on their own. Our membership eligibility standards for caregivers may differ from your hiring standards, and we don’t share Care.com Background Check reports for privacy reasons. We strongly recommend following our 3 safety steps for hiring in-home care, which includes running your own background check.

Key takeaways Caregiver background checks are essential for safety and trust when hiring in-home help.

They reveal criminal history, verify identity and help prevent serious risks like abuse or theft.

While not foolproof, caregiver background checks are a key step in protecting vulnerable loved ones.

Why are background checks important for senior and adult care?

At-risk adults, particularly seniors or adults with disabilities, are often high-risk targets for abuse, theft and neglect, Enwere explains. Because of this, families need to double down on precautions when hiring a caregiver. “Even so-called minor red flags, such as a neglect complaint or financial misconduct, can indicate a high-risk caregiver,” he says.

A thorough background check can investigate whether or not a caregiver has a history or neglect, abuse, theft, mistreating others or fabricating work history,adds Rich Ricco, owner and chief investigative officer of RJM Investigations in Bridgewater, New Jersey. “Families need peace of mind when hiring a caregiver, and they want to make sure a potential employee is not a threat to themselves or their loved one,” he says.

Where to get a caregiver background check done

Anyone can run a background check on their own through different online services, such as Checkr, GoodHire or Sterling explains Enwere. “These services are relatively easy to use for a single hire,” he notes, adding: “When you hire a caregiver through an agency, a background check, as well as ongoing monitoring, is typically included as part of the agency process.”

Important note: If you’re conducting a background check on a potential hire, they need to be aware. “Legally you have to notify the candidate you are running a background check and get their written permission,” Enwere notes. “This isn’t just ethical — it is legally required per the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA).”

If you’re hiring a caregiver through a home care agency, it’s smart to ask for written confirmation of the checks they’ve performed.

To learn more about background checks, visit the Care.com Safety Center.

What is included in a caregiver background check?

There are different types of background checks, including criminal checks, employment verification, credit checks, licensure verification, driving record checks and more.

The information made available may depend on the type of check you run, but here’s what most caregiver background checks should include, per Enwere and Ricco:

National criminal database search.

County criminal checks.

Sex offender registry check.

Abuse and neglect registries (“This is critical in healthcare,” Enwere notes.).

Identity verification/social security number verification.

Employment and education verification (as needed).

“Some care agencies will conduct drug screenings or, if transportation is a part of the job, motor vehicle records as well,” notes Enwere.

Additionally, Enwere notes, not all standard caregiver background checks include motor vehicle records, but can — and should — be added if transportation is a part of the job.

Note: Most standard employer background checks don’t include credential/licensing verification. That said, this is important if you’re hiring a nurse or home health aide, but verification for these professionals can typically be done through a state database.

Finally, Ricco notes, consider running a civil check (essentially, a non-criminal legal check). “Too often, I see civil checks overlooked,” he notes. “I have to remind employers that civil judgments can indicate unresolved financial obligations. In some cases, individuals facing such pressures may pose a higher risk of engaging in dishonest conduct, including theft, to alleviate their financial burden.”

Benefits of caregiver background checks

Conducting a background check on potential caregivers is beneficial for a number of reasons, with the biggest one being that it helps with risk reduction.

“Background checks can help exclude candidates with criminal histories, verify one’s prior work experience and show whether someone is on an abuse registry or is professionally sanctioned,” notes Enwere. Put another way: They help vet candidates in order to find the safest potential employees.

Other benefits include:

It establishes a professional tone. When you run a background check, Enwere notes, you’re conveying to potential employees that safety matters.

When you run a background check, Enwere notes, you’re conveying to potential employees that safety matters. Hiring with greater confidence. When you run a background check, you’re doing your due diligence, which can help alleviate worries you or family members may have.

“Not performing a background check when hiring a caregiver can potentially lead to dire outcomes.” — John Enwere, co-founder of a home care company and caregiver placement platform

Risks of not running a caregiver background check

Skipping a background check means you’re relying solely on what the candidate or their representative agency tells you — and the reality is, not everyone is transparent.

“Not performing a background check when hiring a caregiver can potentially lead to dire outcomes,” Enwere notes. “We’ve had families inform us that they’ve experienced elder abuse, theft and exploitation, all because a caregiver was not properly vetted. Scenarios like these are not only traumatic, but also legally and financially disastrous.”

Additional safety tips to consider

Background checks, while important, are part of the safety puzzle when it comes to hiring a caregiver. Additional steps to consider taking, per Enwere, include:

Asking for references and contacting them directly.

Trial shifts or supervised visits.

Home cameras (with consent) to observe care. Remember, state laws on home security or video surveillance cameras vary, so know the laws in your state.

In-person interviews to assess compatibility and body language.

Social media investigation, which can reveal behaviors, attitudes and other traits a formal background check may not capture.

Additionally, consider re-running background checks annually to ensure continued safety and suitability.

A final note on caregiver background checks

Conducting a background check is crucial when hiring an in-home caregiver. “Background checks provide employers with an overview of a person,” notes Ricco. “They offer a look into potential employees’ personal, professional and legal history — all important when hiring someone to provide care.”

