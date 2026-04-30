How to write a stand-out tutor job description​

Finding the right tutor starts with a clear tutor job description. Whether you’re looking to support your third grader in math or find test prep help for yourself, how you frame the role can make a big difference in attracting strong candidates.

“A well written job description is important to save both parents’ and tutors’ time,” says Elizabeth Fraley, CEO and founder of Kinder Ready in Los Angeles. “You want to extract the right type of tutor based on the description. You want to be as clear as possible about your needs while remaining open to the tutor’s feedback and professional advice.”

Here, experts share how to craft the perfect tutor job description in order to find the ideal tutor fast.

Key takeaways A clear, specific tutor job description helps attract the right candidates and saves time for both families and tutors. Experts emphasize that when expectations, goals and learning needs are spelled out, tutors can quickly determine fit and respond more effectively.

Strong job descriptions should clearly outline tutoring goals, schedule, qualifications, teaching style, and communication expectations. The more detail you provide about what your child actually struggles with (e.g., fractions vs. general “math help”), the better the match and the stronger the results.

Clarity upfront leads to better alignment, smoother communication and stronger academic progress once tutoring begins. Instead of being vague, specificity helps ensure the tutor can come in prepared and tailor instruction from day one.

Why is a well-written tutor job description so important?

A well-written tutor job description sets the foundation for the entire relationship, says Julie Johnson, owner of Creative Specialty Services in Mesa, Arizona, and tutor at Superprof.

“It doesn’t just attract applicants, it attracts the right ones,” Johnson explains, adding that she only answers specific tutoring requests that fit her style and that generally match the parent personality.

If a role isn’t the right fit for Johnson, a well-defined job description helps her identify which tutor on her team would be a better match.

“In my experience working with families, most challenges come from unclear expectations at the start,” she says. “When parents clearly communicate their child’s needs, goals, learning style (if they know it), as well as their preferences and end goals, tutors can walk in prepared and aligned from day one.”

That clarity, she says, leads to “better consistency, stronger relationships and more meaningful academic progress.”

What should I include in a tutor job description?

According to Fraley and Johnson, here’s everything you should cover in your tutor job description.

Tutoring goals

Be clear, and as specific as possible, about what you want help with, notes Johnson. “Clarify if you’re looking to build foundational skills, find homework help, get test prep, increase confidence, get back into a regular school environment or for enrichment or added emphasis,” she says.

“The job descriptions that stand out are the ones that feel clear, specific and real. Tutors are usually scanning quickly, so the more direct and honest you are, the easier it is for the right person to recognize if it’s a good fit.” — Julie Johnson, professional tutor

Schedule and logistics

This is where you’ll include days, times, location (in-person or virtual, at home or at the library, etc.), consistency and session length.

“A younger child may benefit from a shorter session while an older elementary student may need a longer session to grasp concepts,” says Fraley. “Some sessions may be 45 minutes or longer depending on age and ability level.”

You can also include a general timeline here, Fraley adds. “For example, if a child is studying a math unit on fractions, the sessions may be tailored to just that unit or area,” she says; or they may need overall help in a subject and with homework.

Tutor qualifications

List any preferred experience, certifications, familiarity with curriculum or standards, or experience working with similar learning styles.

Note: Generally, you won’t list a tutoring rate in your job description, as tutors set those, based on experience, expertise, etc. However, Fraley adds, after you’ve attracted candidates who meet your qualifications, you can discuss rates.

“Parents need to be clear about what desired qualifications the teacher has,” she says, “from there, families can disclose budgets for hourly tutoring.”

Teaching style and approach

Be upfront about what works best for your child — structured vs. flexible, hands-on learning or a more traditional approach.

“Does your child benefit from longer breaks and shorter sessions or more frequent short breaks,” Fraley says. “Do they prefer one subject over the other? What are their preferred interests?”

These are all important things to share, according to Fraley, as it will show the tutor’s flexibility and adaptability.

This is also where you can provide information, she continues, on learning differences, IEP/504 plans or attention and behavioral considerations.

Expectations and responsibilities

According to Johnson, it’s important to outline expectations for the following in your tutor job description:

Communication (daily, weekly, monthly).

Lesson planning.

Consistency.

Any responsibilities beyond instruction, such as progress updates or bringing materials.

Compensation and policies

While you’ll agree on a tutor rate together, you can include a rate range, along with payment structure and policies surrounding cancellations or rescheduling, notes Johnson.

Step-by-step guide for writing a tutor job description

Here’s how you should list out everything you want to convey on your job posting, per Fraley and Johnson:

Opener. “Use an attention-getter in the form of a question,” Fraley says. “For example, ‘Looking for a fun and exciting math tutoring position this summer?’”



Goals and teaching style preference. Be specific about what you want help with, and how your child learns best.



Skills and qualifications required. Are you looking for someone to help with fifth grade math? Early elementary skills, such as sound recognition and phonics?



Scheduling logistics. Get clear about the day and time you are looking for.



Anticipated timeline. Do you need someone to help your child with a challenging math unit or something more long-term?



Communication expectations. How often do you want to check in?



Rate range and pay policies. Will you pay via Venmo, cash; weekly, month, etc.?



Contact information. Provide your preferred form of communication — email, phone or a face-to-face interview.



End with a quick, inviting note.

“Clarity upfront not only saves time, it leads to stronger matches, smoother communication and better outcomes for the student.” — Julie Johnson

Tutor job example

Here’s a quick example of a tutor job description for fourth grade math:

Looking for a 4th Grade Math Tutor (Summer Position)

We are looking for a patient, engaging 4th grade math tutor for a summer position to support our child in building confidence and strengthening core math skills. The focus will be on areas such as fractions, multiplication and division fluency, word problems, and multi-step problem-solving, with an emphasis on making concepts clear, approachable, and interactive. Our child learns best through a visual and hands-on approach, so we are seeking someone who can adapt instruction accordingly and keep sessions encouraging and supportive.

The ideal candidate will have experience tutoring or teaching elementary-aged students, particularly in 3rd–5th grade math, and should be skilled at breaking down concepts in a simple, confidence-building way. We are looking for 2–3 sessions per week, with flexible afternoon availability between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., and sessions will take place at the local library in downtown Springfield.

This is a summer position lasting approximately two months, with the possibility of extension if it is a good fit. We would like brief weekly check-ins to review progress and adjust focus as needed. Compensation will be based on experience and paid biweekly via cash. If you are interested, please reach out by phone at 555-1234 with a brief introduction and relevant experience—we would love to connect and learn more about you.

How can I make my job description stand out?

Be as straight-forward as possible. “The job descriptions that stand out are the ones that feel clear, specific and real,” Johnson says. “Tutors are usually scanning quickly, so the more direct and honest you are, the easier it is for the right person to recognize if it’s a good fit.”

Instead of saying that your child “needs help with math,” Johnson encourages parents to explain what that actually looks like.

“Is it multiplication fluency, word problems or staying focused?” she says. “That kind of detail tells a tutor right away how they can help.”

The bottom line on writing a stand-out tutor job description

Time is money, so get to the point! “Clarity upfront not only saves time,” Johnson says, “it leads to stronger matches, smoother communication and better outcomes for the student.”

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