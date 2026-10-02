Signs your parent may need help at home — even if they say they’re OK

You walk into your parent’s house, and something feels different. It’s not any one big change, but a lot of small things — the mail is piling up, the fridge is a bit bare, and isn’t that the same sweater Dad was wearing the last two times you FaceTimed? When you ask if everything’s OK, the answer is always the same: “I’m fine.”

But there’s often more behind “I’m fine,” says Jill Poser, an aging life care specialist and founder of the nurse-led Life Care Concierge of South Florida. “An older adult may recognize that something has become harder but minimize it because they are protecting their independence, privacy or sense of control,” she says. “There can also be fear underneath it: If I admit I need help, what happens next?”

You may also second-guess yourself because don’t want to overstep. Both instincts are understandable, but both can delay help if someone needs support. Here’s what to look for at home on your next visit, what the signs might mean and what kind of help may actually be needed.

Key takeaways Home changes can give clues to a senior’s health. Look for patterns, not one-off messes or everyday clutter. A cluster of changes across the kitchen, bathroom, laundry and mail says more than any single sign.

Safety issues aren’t always glaring. Loose rugs, poor lighting at night and improvised bathroom fixes may mean your parent is working around a home that no longer fits.

Ask why something changed. Skipped showers or repeated outfits can indicate a fear of falling, joint pain or memory issues.

A cleaner helps when the house is the only issue, while a caregiver fits when your parent can’t safely manage daily tasks. Starting small can make the conversation easier.

Why is home often where problems show up first?

“Home is where daily life happens,” says Cory Fosco, a senior living expert and author of “The Question of When,” a guide to navigating senior care decisions. Whereas a physician sees your loved one for 15 minutes every few months and may be working with incomplete information, he explains, the senior and his or her family are the experts on daily life.

“Someone may have a beautifully maintained home and still need significant caregiving support. Conversely, someone may have a cluttered or untidy home because housekeeping has become too physically demanding.” — Jill Poser, aging life care specialist

The catch is that changes in a person’s health or abilities tend to come slowly,” says Fosco. That’s why it can be so easy for seniors to overlook things they might need help with — or for you to second-guess what you’re seeing. “The family adjusts to each new baseline so incrementally that they lose track of how far things have moved.”

For these reasons, Fosco emphasizes the importance of paying attention early. The alternative, he says, is that the situation gets to a point of urgency before anyone makes a move, “and then the family has about three days to make a decision in a hospital hallway.”

How do you gauge whether your parents need support?

The state of a person’s house alone can be misleading. “Someone may have a beautifully maintained home and still need significant caregiving support,” says Poser. “Conversely, someone may have a cluttered or untidy home because housekeeping has become too physically demanding.”

So it helps to know what you’re actually trying to figure out. “Families should focus on changes, not isolated imperfections,” says Martha Pack, a licensed occupational therapist, certified dementia practitioner and owner of Adapt & Stay. “A stack of magazines may mean nothing if it has always been there.”

Poser points out some easily missed early clues that adults may be having a harder time maintaining things at home:

Laundry that’s become less consistent.

Unopened packages that accumulate.

Mail that’s piling up.

Familiar routines that start to break down.

But again, as Fosco puts it, “No single signal is a verdict.” Instead, he organizes the red flags families might notice when an aging loved one needs help into four categories:

Safety signals.

Medical and clinical signals.

Social and emotional signals.

Caregiver signals (meaning the well-being of a spouse or partner doing the caring).

The mail pile, for example, is a social and emotional signal, especially alongside unpaid bills and missed prescription refills. “Any one of those is just life,” says Fosco. “Three signals across three categories is a louder signal than three signals in one category.”

He says families miss the caregiver category the most. “If there’s a spouse or a partner in that house, the condition of the person doing the caring is a signal in its own right, and it’s one of the most reliable ones there is.”

What hazards should you look for in a senior’s home?

Think of the area-by-area clues below as a guide, not a scorecard. “I’m not looking for a checklist of failures,” says Poser. “I’m looking for patterns, progression and changes in the way the person is managing life.”

Kitchen

“An overwhelmed kitchen is not necessarily a dirty kitchen,” Poser notes. “I look for signs that managing the kitchen has become difficult for the person.”

That might look like:

Dishes accumulating in the sink.

Food left out.

Trash that hasn’t been taken out.

Expired or spoiled food in the refrigerator or pantry, or very little food available.

Duplicate or unopened items.

More reliance on prepared foods or a parent who’s stopped cooking.

Pattern is the key. “A few dishes in the sink are not concerning,” Poser says. “But if the person is struggling to shop for food, prepare meals, safely handle food or manage basic kitchen routines, the need may be for caregiving support.”

Bathroom

“The bathroom is revealing because it combines slippery surfaces, balance and personal care,” says Pack. She checks for properly installed grab bars, nonslip surfaces and improvised fixes. “A lawn chair in the shower or furniture beside the toilet may mean the person needs support but does not have the right solution.”

Ashley Blackington, a board-certified occupational therapist who runs the aging-in-place practice Home Field Advantage, points to a few other bathroom-specific signs that someone needs support:

Towel racks pulled out or fixtures damaged from being used for balance.

Notes taped to the mirror with basic reminders.

A parent who says they’re washing their hair in the sink or skipping showers altogether.

Again, Poser says the goal is to understand “what the person is managing independently, where they may be having difficulty and what type of help would actually meet those needs.”

That’s why she recommends asking yourself, “Can the person safely and reliably manage the task, or do they need another person to help them do it?”

What can someone’s appearance tell you about well-being?

“Changes in grooming, clothing and hygiene can tell us a great deal, especially when they differ from lifelong habits,” says Pack. She recommends paying attention to:

Wearing the same clothes repeatedly.

Body odor or unwashed hair.

Unexplained weight loss.

Bruising.

Clothing that suddenly fits differently.

Pack adds that the key is to understand why: “Someone may avoid showering because they fear falling. Shoulder pain may make washing hair difficult. Dementia may affect recognizing when clothes need changing or remembering the steps of bathing.”

Repeated outfits can have a practical explanation too, says Blackington. It may be related to “not being able to safely get to the laundry in the basement, not being able to manage buttons or snaps as well or preferring one or two items.”

“Sometimes a house cleaner is exactly what is needed. Other times, difficulty keeping up with the home is one indication that the person is struggling with daily activities and may need hands-on assistance.” — Jill Poser

Which red flags matter most?

Watch how someone moves through the home to determine if they’re doing well without support, Pack advises. For example:

Are they reaching for walls or countertops? This could mean they need support with mobility.

This could mean they need support with mobility. Have they changed how they live because part of the home has become difficult? For example, sleeping in a recliner because walking up and down the stairs is hard.

For example, sleeping in a recliner because walking up and down the stairs is hard. Has furniture been moved to bridge gaps between open spaces? They could be relying on furniture for extra support. Think: a dining room chair that seems out of place.

The experts we spoke to called out these additional signs that safety might be a concern:

Burn marks on cookware or the stove left on between meals.

Unlocked doors at night.

An unexplained dent in the car.

A fall nobody mentioned.

Falls are especially hazardous for aging adults and could have a variety of causes. “Falls tend to happen at night when people get up to go to the bathroom and may be groggy or have poor balance,” Blackington says. “One underutilized resource for fall prevention is the pharmacist,” as certain medication combinations can increase dizziness and affect balance.

Not sure if what you’re seeing is a problem?

If you suspect an issue, Fosco says not to decide anything immediately. Observe the changes. Creating a simple log of falls, medication errors or confusion helps, too. Write down what you actually see, “not what you hope is true, or what you can explain away,” he advises.

Then, check in with a relative or friend who hasn’t seen your loved one recently. “Their reaction is often a more accurate gauge than yours, precisely because they haven’t adjusted to each incremental change,” he says.

None of this replaces a medical evaluation, of course. If you’re noticing falls, medication mix-ups or ongoing confusion, talk to your parent and be prepared to bring your notes to your parent’s doctor.

How do you know what kind of in-home help a parent needs?

Poser says choosing the right kind of support for an aging adult comes down to what your parent can safely do on their own. “Sometimes a house cleaner is exactly what is needed,” Poser says. “Other times, difficulty keeping up with the home is one indication that the person is struggling with daily activities and may need hands-on assistance.”

For example, a house cleaner may fit when your parent still manages daily life independently but needs some help with cleaning, laundry, changing linens or maintaining the home. A professional caregiver may be a better fit if your parent struggles to safely manage bathing, dressing, toileting, preparing meals, taking medications or getting to appointments.

What does in-home care include?

“In-home care covers more ground than most families realize,” says Fosco. It can include:

Companion care: company, help with meals and light tasks.

company, help with meals and light tasks. Personal care: help with bathing, dressing, grooming and mobility.

help with bathing, dressing, grooming and mobility. Home health: skilled nursing visits, therapy, wound care and medication management under a physician’s order.

A good aide is also “an outside set of eyes and will notice changes in condition, behavior or environment that you may no longer see clearly,” says Fosco.

Pack adds that an occupational therapist can recommend home adaptations.

The important thing to know and make clear is that there are a lot of options. “Sometimes folks think the only choices are moving Mom in with the kids or moving her into a facility,” she says. “There is often a whole lot of room in between.”

What does in-home care cost?

In-home care is primarily private pay, Fosco says. Costs will depend on what kind of services someone needs. For example, 20 hours a week of in-home care can approach or exceed the cost of assisted living in some markets.

Medicare covers skilled home health only under specific conditions, such as after a hospitalization, and doesn’t cover ongoing companion or personal care.

Read more:

How do you bring up changes you notice with your parent?

Ask specific questions instead of “Do you need help?” Poser suggests saying something like: “How are you managing your medications?” or “What do you do when you need groceries?”

Fosco’s advice is not to push. “The minute you push, that one conversation becomes a door that closes,” he says. “Say what you need to say, and then let it sit.”

If your plan is to suggest support options, try these simple conversation scripts:

Start small. “A few hours a week framed as ‘help around the house’ rather than ‘care’ can open a door that a direct conversation about needing assistance sometimes cannot,” says Fosco.

“A few hours a week framed as ‘help around the house’ rather than ‘care’ can open a door that a direct conversation about needing assistance sometimes cannot,” says Fosco. Name the loss yourself. Fosco suggests addressing their concerns directly: “I know this isn’t what you wanted. I know how much your independence means to you. I’m not trying to take anything away from you.”

Fosco suggests addressing their concerns directly: “I know this isn’t what you wanted. I know how much your independence means to you. I’m not trying to take anything away from you.” Offer choices. Leave the decision in their hands and work together. “‘Would you prefer someone to come Tuesday or Thursday?’ feels very different from ‘You can’t manage this anymore,’” says Poser.

If they’re hesitant, remember that “I’m fine” can mean many different things, says Poser. One important thing to consider if and when your parent refuses care is whether they know they’re struggling at all. Cognitive changes can affect insight. “In those situations, the person may not be hiding anything,” she says. “From their perspective, they truly are fine.”

The conversation may be ongoing. Remember, you don’t have to solve everything in one visit. “The conversation you have today changes the conversation you can have next month, even if nothing is resolved today,” says Fosco.

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