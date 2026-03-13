How much does infant care cost?

Infants. They’re tiny. They’re adorable. They’re mostly immobile. So why is infant care so wildly (wildly!) expensive? Ultimately, it comes down to ratios.

“Infant care is typically more expensive because infants require significantly more supervision and specialized care than older children,” explains Dr. Adam Aponte, a board-certified pediatrician and the CEO of the East Harlem Council for Human Services.

Consider infant care requirements in a group setting, like daycare: “Many states mandate lower caregiver-to-child ratios for infants, meaning one caregiver may only be responsible for three or four infants at a time, compared to larger groups for toddlers or preschoolers,” says Aponte.

That said, infant care is, hands down, the priciest type of child care out there. Read on for insight on what you can expect to pay, the different types of care and more.

What does infant care cost?

Data from Care.com’s 2026 Cost of Care Report shows that U.S. families, on average, are paying $332 per week — or about $1,439 monthly — for one infant in daycare, compared to $308 per week — $1,335 per month — for one toddler.

A family care center (aka a home daycare), per the Cost of Care Report, is $323 per week for an infant, or $1,400 per month, while the same center would cost $301 per week — $1,304 monthly — for one toddler.

When it comes to nanny infant care, Care.com’s Cost of Care Calculator shows that, on average, nannies are asking for a starting hourly rate of $21.49, which equates to $859.60 a week or $3,724.93 a month. For context, nannies are asking for a starting rate of $21.39 per hour for non-infant care ($855.60 per week, $3,707.60 per month).

Infant care rates per week*:

Type of Infant Care Weekly Cost Daycare center $332 Nanny $323 Family care center $859.60

*Based on the 2026 Cost of Care Report and posted nanny rates as of 3/12/26

Current posted infant nanny rates in top U.S. cities*

*Based on average posted starting rates from nannies listed on Care.com, as of March 12, 2026.

Why does infant care cost more than toddler or older child care?

In a daycare setting, more staff is required for infants, due to the necessity of having individualized care, notes Michaela LeRoy, an education and development specialist at Haven family care.

“Infant care typically costs more than toddler/older child care because of low teacher-to-child ratios and more individualized attention,” she explains. “Infants each have different schedules and require more intensive care.”

In other words: Unlike toddlers, you can’t sit infants at a table together for snack time.

Additionally, Aponte points out, “caring for infants requires child care providers with training in feeding, safe sleep practices, early development monitoring and emergency response, all of which increase operational costs for providers.” (Or, in the case of nannies with additional training, will increase their asking rate.)

“Infant care typically costs more than toddler/older child care because of low teacher-to-child ratios and more individualized attention. Infants each have different schedules and require more intensive care.” — Michaela LeRoy, an education and development specialist

What affects infant care rates?

As the case is with all forms and ages of child care, infant care rates are influenced by a number of factors, with the biggest one, perhaps, being location (see chart above). “Urban areas, where operating costs and wages are higher, tend to have higher child care rates,” notes Aponte.

Other factors that can affect infant rates, per LeRoy and Aponte, include:

Training and qualifications.

Teacher-to-child ratios.

Program type (extended hours, for instance, will increase cost).

Program quality.

Demand (limited daycare slots/qualified nannies will drive prices up).

Which type of infant care is best?

Only you can decide the best type of care for your family, but to help you weigh your options, here’s a brief overview of the two main types of infant care: Daycare and at-home nanny care.

Daycare

There are a few different types of daycare — centers, family care centers, co-ops, etc. — but in the broadest sense, daycare is a place kids go (outside of your home) to receive care with other children.

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Pros of daycare

The benefits of daycare for infants, per LeRoy and Aponte, include:

Consistent care.

Trained staff.

Regulated health and safety practices.

Early social interaction with other children.

Exposure to developmental activities designed to support cognitive and emotional growth.

Consistent schedules that can help establish routines.

Potential drawbacks of daycare

Long waitlists.

Less individualized care than in-home options

Greater exposure to common illnesses, especially in the first year.

Nanny

Nannies come to your home and work a set schedule (unlike babysitters who provide as-needed care). Nannies are highly trained and contribute to your child’s long-term well-being and development.

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Pros of hiring a nanny

The benefits of nannies for infants, per LeRoy and Aponte, include:

One-on-one, fully-tailored care.

Familiar environment.

Flexibility for families and children.

Reduced illness exposure.

Potential drawbacks

Typically the most expensive option.

Families must manage employment responsibilities, such as payroll and taxes.

Backup care needed.

How can parents navigate the steep cost of infant care?

Both LeRoy and Aponte agree that looking into various options — and combinations of options — is key. “Parents should explore all available resources,” Aponte notes. “Many families benefit from community-based child care programs, employer childcare benefits or government assistance programs designed to offset costs.”

Additionally, don’t save your infant care search for the last minute. “Research and secure child care arrangements early, as infant care spots can be limited in many communities,” says Aponte.

By doing this, LeRoy explains, families will likely secure a spot or find a provider that fits both their budget and their needs.

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