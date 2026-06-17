Why the 18-month sleep regression happens — and what to do

One of the most difficult and confusing aspects of baby sleep is that it doesn’t always progress how you expect it to. Your baby will sleep well for a few months, and then things will go haywire again. And yes, this can happen even once your baby isn’t such a baby anymore. Enter: the 18-month sleep regression.

Around 18 months is a common time for sleep to get worse. Babies have trouble falling asleep, staying asleep and going down for naps. Thankfully, the 18-month sleep regression is normal, and temporary. Still, it’s absolutely frustrating for many parents and caregivers.

Learning what it is, what to expect and some strategies for managing are the key to making it through. We’re here to help with that.

Key takeaways The 18-month sleep regression typically happens when toddlers are developing new language and communication skills, dealing with separation anxiety and are shifting their sleep schedules.

You know kids are in the 18-month sleep regression when they start waking more at night, have trouble falling asleep and are more cranky during the day. Sleep regression is characterized by difficulties with falling asleep both at night and for naps.

Patience is essential when navigating this phase. Stick to bedtime routines, make sure the child’s sleep space is calm and cozy, and shift naptimes or bedtimes as needed.

What is the 18-month sleep regression?

The 18-month sleep regression “is a period of difficulty with sleep and bedtime in a child that had previously been doing well,” says Dr. Christopher Klunk, board-certified neonatologist at Pediatrix Medical Group. “It feels like backtracking.”

Sleep regressions don’t just happen at 18 months, but throughout a baby’s first and second year of life. Sleep regressions aren’t a medical diagnosis, but they are a real phenomenon experienced by many parents, Klunk assures. “I still vividly remember our first daughter going from blissfully sleeping every night to keeping the whole house up,” he says.

What causes sleep regressions?

Sleep regressions are usually associated with periods of rapid development in children, explains Dr. Jessica Meers, a clinical psychologist who’s board certified in behavioral sleep medicine and the founder of Rhythm Wellness.

Calling these phases “sleep regressions” isn’t exactly accurate, though, because what is happening developmentally is more like progress. “Sleep sometimes becomes a challenge not because there is a problem but because the brain is trying to assimilate and process these big changes,” Meers says.

“You can plainly see they need sleep, and they would feel better if they got it, but it’s the last thing in the world they want to do.” — Dr. Christopher Klunk, board-certified neonatologist

Sleep regressions are often associated with developmental milestones, explains Rachel Fiorello, certified baby and toddler sleep consultant at The Cradle Coach. These might include:

Rolling over.

Crawling.

Sitting up.

Standing.

Walking.

Talking.

That’s why they commonly occur around ages like four months, six months, nine months, 12 months, 18 months and 24 months, when babies are mastering these skills. “Sleep regressions sometimes happen because, as silly as this sounds, some babies will wake in the middle of a sleep period to ‘practice’ these skills,” Fiorella adds.

What causes the 18-month sleep regression?

The 18-month sleep regression can be uniquely challenging because there are several different factors at play.

Communication and language skills

In particular, the 18-month sleep regression is associated with a toddler’s growing language abilities, as well as their expanding awareness. “A child’s brain is going through a remarkable period of development [during this time],” Meer describes. “Language skills are expanding rapidly and independence is emerging.”

Separation anxiety

Separation anxiety (when a child suddenly becomes more anxious when a parent or caregiver leaves) also starts to play a major role in sleep regression around 18 months, says Klunk. “They know when you’re there, and they know when you’re not there — and they aren’t a fan of the latter,” he explains.

Changes in sleep needs

At 18 months, a child’s sleep needs are shifting, says Patti Read, certified sleep consultant and owner of Goldilocks Sleep Solutions. “This is the age range where they no longer need two daytime naps and can begin to shift to only one nap a day,” she says.

During this time, kids tend to become overtired as their body adjusts to fewer daytime naps and changing bedtimes. Being overtired can actually make it more difficult to settle into sleep.

When does the 18-month sleep regression start?

The 18-month sleep regression may start around the 18 month mark — minus a month or two, Klunk says. In other words, it could start at 16 or 17 months, or even 19 or 20 months. It varies for every child.

How long does the 18-month sleep regression last?

You can expect the 18-month sleep regression to last anywhere from a couple weeks to a couple of months, says Klunk. How long it lasts depends partly on how parents and caregivers respond.

“If a parent is aware of what could be causing the sleep regression, it is easier to work through it and then move on,” says Read.

Another important factor is whether parents and caregivers hold firm to things like bedtimes and other sleep rules during this time. “If they understand that the child’s brain might be going through a mental leap, but that it’s still important to hold boundaries in place, then the sleep regression can be a shorter experience,” Read says. On the other hand, “caving” to a vocal, independent toddler can possibly make sleep regressions last longer.

“Check the room temperature, try a nightlight, a special blanket or stuffed animal or the door cracked open. Safe, secure and snuggly is the goal.” — Dr. Christopher Klunk

Signs of the 18-month sleep regression

How might you know that you’ve entered a sleep regression with an 18-month old? Klunk says sleep regression signs fall into three main categories:

1. Struggles with going to sleep

Sleep regression is characterized by difficulties with falling asleep both at night and for naps. This might include behaviors like “crying, begging for one more book, drink, hug or kiss, and refusing to lie down,” Klunk shares. Generally, it’s just “having trouble getting them to stay in bed and fall asleep.”

2. Middle of the night challenges

Babies will also have trouble sleeping well through the night during the 18-month sleep regression. You’ll see frequent wakings, trouble getting back to sleep and frequent trips to caregivers’ beds for reassurance, Klunk explains.

3. Daytime fussiness from poor sleep

With late bedtimes and broken sleep cycles comes crankiness during the day. The baby may be extra fussy, low energy, clingy and more difficult to manage. “You can plainly see they need sleep, and they would feel better if they got it, but it’s the last thing in the world they want to do,” Klunk describes.

How to handle the 18-month sleep regression

Here are some expert tips for handling a baby’s 18 month regression.

Be consistent

Even though baby’s sleep is all over the place, keep sleep routines and structure in place, says Klunk. That means sticking to bedtime routines and keeping a consistent schedule for going to sleep and waking up.

Make sure the baby’s sleep space is cozy

Now more than ever, you want to make sure your baby’s sleep space is comfortable, to maximize sleep when it comes. “Check the room temperature, try a nightlight, a special blanket or stuffed animal or the door cracked open,” Klunk recommends. “Safe, secure and snuggly is the goal.”

Adjust their nap schedule

Although sticking to your baby’s current sleep schedule is helpful, 18 months is also a time when shifts in schedules naturally happen, and adjusting to this shift might actually solve some of your baby’s issues.

“If a parent was to start seeing sleep issues around the 18-month mark, I would first make sure they shifted to a more biologically appropriate sleep schedule for that 18 month old,” Read recommends. Generally, this means “one nap and a temporary, early bedtime.”

Keep boundaries strong

Remember, the 18-month sleep regression is temporary, and there are good reasons behind it. Your little one “probably has a lot going mentally,” Read reminds.

It’s their job to test the boundaries. At the same time, “it’s our job as caregivers to hold our boundaries firm,” Read explains. “This actually helps little ones because it gives them a sense of security and certainty.”

When to see the pediatrician about sleep issues

Sleep regressions usually aren’t serious. That said, sometimes sleep regression is a sign of a deeper issue, and it might make sense to contact the baby’s pediatrician.

The most common indications for reaching out to your pediatrician are:

Constant mouth breathing,

Snoring.

Signs of sleep apnea (pauses in breathing during sleep).

“These can point to larger problems,” Klunk says. “Additionally, consider talking to your pediatrician if the regression is going on for longer than expected or if poor sleep is accompanied by other symptoms like poor eating, breathing changes, coughing, pain or fever.”

Most babies don’t have true sleep issues, and are just showing signs of normal development. As exhausting and bewildering as an upheaval in sleep habits is, the silver lining here is that it will be over soon.

There’s usually nothing you need to do for the 18-month sleep regression but “wait it out,” the experts we spoke to say. It’s temporary, and little ones will start sleeping more soundly before you know it.

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