frontline support during COVID-19

In partnership with the State of Texas Frontline Childcare Effort, we are connecting the families who need care most with caregivers willing to help. You'll receive 3 months of free Premium access for joining this community support effort.

How does this work?

The health and safety of our community during the COVID-19 crisis is our top concern. To help during this difficult time, Care.com is providing partnership participants with free Premium memberships to help frontline and essential workers find child care, and for caregivers to connect with workers in need of child care. Participants may use the platform to contact one another to coordinate care details.

How long does the program last?

Your free premium membership is for 3 months. Following that period, you are welcome to continue using Care.com as a basic member for as long as you like.

How can I get started?

To get started, participants can select an option above ("I am a Frontline Employee" or "I'd like to Help Provide Care") to complete registration, which takes about 5-10 minutes.