When the CPI hits 3.8%: A leader’s playbook for an inflation spike

The number your people already felt before they read it

The Bureau of Labor Statistics confirmed what employees and members have been living for months: annual inflation hit 3.8% in April, the steepest pace since May 2023.¹ Energy costs surged 3.8% in a single month, accounting for more than 40% of the total CPI increase.¹ Food at home posted its biggest monthly jump since August 2022. Gasoline is up 28.4% year-over-year.²

The number that matters most for HR and membership leaders, though, is buried below the headline: real average hourly wages fell 0.5% in April and are down 0.3% over the past year.² Whether that person is your employee or your member, the financial squeeze is real – and they are looking to the organizations in their lives for relief.

Two audiences, one shared problem

The April CPI report creates pressure on two fronts simultaneously. HR and benefits leaders face a workforce stability signal: when real wages go negative, financial stress drives up absenteeism, erodes productivity, and accelerates turnover – especially among top performers who have options.

Membership and loyalty organizations face a different but equally urgent version of the same problem. When household budgets compress, discretionary memberships face cancellation pressure, even when the underlying value proposition is strong. The organizations that hold members through inflationary periods are almost always those offering something with a direct, legible financial return. A quarterly newsletter isn’t enough. A discount that offers savings on a hotel booking or groceries is.

Where the pain is hitting hardest

The April data points directly to the categories where discount access moves the needle most right now:

Gas & fuel: Up 28.4% year-over-year² — the single sharpest squeeze on commuter and daily-errand budgets

Up 28.4% year-over-year² — the single sharpest squeeze on commuter and daily-errand budgets Groceries: Food at home climbed 0.7% in a single month — the biggest spike since 2022.¹

Food at home climbed 0.7% in a single month — the biggest spike since 2022.¹ Travel & flights: Elevated energy costs feed directly into airfare and transportation.¹

Elevated energy costs feed directly into airfare and transportation.¹ Everyday essentials: Shelter rose 0.6% on the month and core goods inflation persists at 2.8% annually.¹

Relief that works without asking people to change

Most financial wellbeing tools, such as wellness apps, EAP counseling, or retirement education, require behavior change over time. Those tools matter. But there’s a category of support that operates upstream: reducing the actual cost of living, at the point of purchase, every day. An employee or member who saves on groceries twice a week, fuels up with a discount, and books a reduced-rate flight accumulates hundreds to thousands of dollars in real spending power annually.

LifeMart is built on this principle. It makes existing spending habits cheaper across gas, groceries, travel, entertainment, childcare, electronics, and dozens of other everyday categories, all negotiated with national and local partners and updated continuously. LifeMart members saved more than $116 million in 2025. The program costs employers and membership organizations nothing to offer.

The bottom line

The April 2026 CPI report is a signal, not just a statistic. Employees are watching whether their employer steps up. Members are deciding whether their organization is worth keeping. A discount program that tangibly reduces the cost of everyday life – at no cost to your organization – is one of the most direct, highest-ROI responses available right now.

LifeMart exists precisely for moments like this one.

Sources