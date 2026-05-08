When Employees Cut Their 401(k) to Pay for Groceries, Financial Wellness Has a Real Problem

Financial wellness programs have become a fixture in HR strategy – yet for many employees, they aren’t working. Not because the programs aren’t well-designed, but because they’re addressing tomorrow’s problems for people who can’t get through today. Many employees are cutting back on retirement or savings contributions due to economic concerns, with 39% reducing 401(k) contributions – a decision directly tied to financial strain.1

The Gap in Most Financial Wellness Strategies

Most employer financial wellness programs are designed to help employees plan ahead with budgeting tools, retirement calculators, and financial coaching sessions. These are valuable, but when an employee is deciding between their retirement contribution and a grocery run, a financial coaching webinar isn’t the answer they need.

Everyday savings programs address the layer of financial pressure that makes everything else harder – the recurring, unavoidable spending on groceries, childcare, transportation, and household essentials that quietly drains paychecks before any planning tool has a chance to take hold.

An employee discount program isn’t a replacement for retirement planning or financial coaching. It’s what makes those investments land.

What LifeMart Brings to the Financial Wellness Equation

LifeMart is built around the spending categories where employees feel pressure most: groceries, travel, childcare, eldercare, health and wellness, electronics, and major purchases. In 2025, LifeMart saved its members more than $116 million – savings that went directly back into members’ household budgets, reducing financial squeeze.

Crucially, LifeMart sits within the Care.com ecosystem, which means its savings catalog directly addresses caregiving costs – one of the most significant and least-served financial pressures facing today’s workforce. According to the Care.com Cost of Care Report, parents spend roughly 40% of household income on care-related costs. When a benefit platform can reduce even a portion of that burden, employees gain financial headroom they can redirect toward savings, stability, and engagement at work.

The HR Business Case

Companies that invest in financial wellness – including tools that deliver immediate, tangible savings – see measurable returns in engagement and retention. For HR leaders, this creates a compelling, low-cost strategic lever: the LifeMart discount program costs nothing for employees to use, requires minimal administration, and delivers value continuously – not just once a year at benefits enrollment.

Actionable Steps for HR

Frame LifeMart as a financial wellness tool, not just a perk: When communicating the program to employees, lead with the financial relief angle – dollars saved on everyday spending that stay in their pockets. This positioning increases activation and reinforces the value of the benefits package.

When communicating the program to employees, lead with the financial relief angle – dollars saved on everyday spending that stay in their pockets. This positioning increases activation and reinforces the value of the benefits package. Connect discount savings to retirement readiness in your communications: If your organization tracks 401(k) participation rates, use LifeMart’s savings message as a complement to retirement enrollment drives. Employees who feel less financially squeezed are more likely to increase contributions.

If your organization tracks 401(k) participation rates, use LifeMart’s savings message as a complement to retirement enrollment drives. Employees who feel less financially squeezed are more likely to increase contributions. Target caregivers specifically: Employees managing childcare and eldercare costs are among the most financially stressed segments of any workforce. Highlighting LifeMart’s care-related discounts in communications tailored to working parents and caregivers will drive higher relevance and engagement.

Employees managing childcare and eldercare costs are among the most financially stressed segments of any workforce. Highlighting LifeMart’s care-related discounts in communications tailored to working parents and caregivers will drive higher relevance and engagement. Measure activation as an engagement proxy: Track the percentage of employees who register and actively use LifeMart. Consistent platform engagement correlates with the perceived value of your broader benefits package – a metric worth surfacing to leadership.

Track the percentage of employees who register and actively use LifeMart. Consistent platform engagement correlates with the perceived value of your broader benefits package – a metric worth surfacing to leadership. Integrate LifeMart into your financial wellness communications calendar: Pair LifeMart discount spotlights with financial education programming throughout the year. When employees experience immediate savings relief alongside financial planning resources, both become more effective.

Financial wellness doesn’t begin with a webinar or a retirement calculator. It begins with giving employees enough breathing room to engage with those tools in the first place. LifeMart creates that breathing room – and helps HR build a financial wellness strategy that works across the full spectrum of employee needs.



Learn more about LifeMart’s financial wellness offerings.

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