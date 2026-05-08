The Hidden Cost of Everyday Expenses – And What HR Can Do About It

Financial stress doesn’t clock out when employees show up to work. It follows them into meetings, drags down their focus, and quietly chips away at the productivity and engagement HR leaders work hard to build. In 2025, 71% of American workers reported living paycheck to paycheck, and 66% say financial stress negatively affects both their work and personal lives — up from 62% the prior year.¹² For HR, the question isn’t whether employees are financially stretched. It’s what your organization is doing about it.

The Pressure Is Bigger Than Wages

Rising costs have outpaced salary growth across virtually every essential spending category. Between 2020 and 2025, grocery prices climbed approximately 20%, rent rose 15%, and childcare costs increased 12% – none of it matched by average wage growth.³⁴⁵

But for the growing share of your workforce managing caregiving responsibilities, the strain goes even deeper. The Care.com Cost of Care Report shows the typical parent spends about 40% of household income on care-related costs – with 22% going to childcare alone, far exceeding the 7% threshold the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services considers affordable. Employees managing both childcare and eldercare face compounding pressure that no salary adjustment alone can solve.

The workplace impact is measurable. More than two-thirds of employees say financial stress directly affects their job performance.² HR leaders increasingly recognize this isn’t a personal finance problem – it’s an organizational one, with direct costs in productivity, absenteeism, and turnover.

Financial wellness benefits don’t have to be expensive or complex to deliver real value. Savings and discount programs work because they address the actual spending categories where employees feel the squeeze – not through financial education alone, but through tangible, immediate relief at the point of purchase.

A discount program works differently, it shows up in the moments that actually cost employees money: buying groceries, booking a trip, searching for childcare, replacing a worn-out appliance. With new deals added consistently, LifeMart stays relevant across every stage of life and every spending decision.

Where LifeMart Fits

LifeMart is uniquely positioned to address the full spectrum of employee financial pressure – not just entertainment and travel discounts, but the categories employees actually lose sleep over: groceries, childcare, eldercare, health and wellness, home services, and major purchases. For HR teams managing diverse workforces, LifeMart’s breadth ensures relevance for employees at every life stage, not just a subset of your population.

In 2025, LifeMart saved its members more than $116 million. Real dollars returned to real employees across organizations that made the decision to offer LifeMart’s money saving benefit.

Actionable Steps for HR

Start with care and essentials: When communicating LifeMart to employees, lead with the categories that map to their biggest cost burdens – childcare, groceries, health and wellness. These drive first-use and habit formation.

When communicating LifeMart to employees, lead with the categories that map to their biggest cost burdens – childcare, groceries, health and wellness. These drive first-use and habit formation. Build LifeMart into onboarding: Include LifeMart in your new hire welcome communications alongside core benefits.

Include LifeMart in your new hire welcome communications alongside core benefits. Use monthly spotlights strategically: Rotate featured discounts in newsletters and on your intranet to surface relevant offers by season, life event, or workforce trend.

Helping employees stretch their paychecks isn’t just the right thing to do – it’s one of the highest-ROI moves available to HR. When employees feel financially supported by their organization, engagement goes up, turnover intent goes down, and the benefits package becomes a genuine retention asset.

Explore how LifeMart Employee Discounts can support your team.

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