4 working moms on what they wish they’d known about child care from day one

Of the many things that can take you by surprise when you have a baby, the realities of managing child care as a working parent tops the list. Even if you have an idea of what your ideal child care situation would be, when it’s actually time to put your name down on daycare waiting lists or start setting up nanny interviews, you’ll likely face at least a few unexpected challenges, from the logistics (child care hours that don’t quite cover your entire workday) to the emotions (guilt over the thought of missing any of your baby’s milestones).

As fraught as handling these child care questions for the first time can be, there’s comfort in knowing you’re not alone. Most working parents have faced similar worries. But for all the stress that can come with growing your village, working moms told us that the stress that comes with finding the right child care has been worth it. Whether you rely on family help, daycare, nannies or a patchwork quilt of all of the above, child care ultimately benefits the whole family, providing your child with additional people to love and teach them while allowing you to be more present and comfortable in your dual roles of employee and parent.

We spoke with four working moms who’ve navigated child care from infancy through young adulthood, and they shared everything they wish they’d known early on — including the worries they wish they’d spent less time on and the positives they had no idea were coming their way.

“When you find the right caregiver, they become a member of your family”

Alexandra Fung, 45, is the CEO and co-founder of kids’ activity platform, and the mom to four kids, ages 19, 17, 9 and 6. She’s based in the Los Angeles metro area.

When my first child was born, I was in law school. It was important for me to be able to get started in my career, which meant I would soon need full-time child care. At the same time, I wanted to make sure that my daughter was in the best hands possible. My main worry was not wanting to leave my kids with someone I didn’t know. I’m sure that’s true for many people.

Know your priorities for child care, and honor them

The first year or two of parenting, my husband and I arranged our class and work schedules so one of us could always be with the baby — even when it meant swapping her at a subway stop. When we finished school, his parents were graciously willing to help us with child care, so we moved from New York City to live near them in the suburbs of Chicago. It was challenging to leave behind all the connections we’d made going to school in New York and try to find a first job in a new place. But our priority was taking advantage of child care we trusted.

My husband’s parents watched our daughter, and later our son, during the workday, including our long commute. It was a real privilege that we could count on our parents to help us.

My in-laws were so generous with their time and willing to be flexible. Since we relied so much on my in-laws for daily care while we were at work, we tried to avoid asking them to babysit so that we could go out on a date or do social things. We wouldn’t go out nearly as often as many of our parent friends. It was one thing we hadn’t really thought about — how having kids and our child care choices would change the way we socialized.

We had our two older ones (who are now 19 and 17), waited a few years, then had our two younger ones (now 9 and 6). I’d been pursuing more flexible work arrangements for a while, and shortly before getting pregnant with our third child (when my older kids were 10 and 8), I ended up leaving my job to work with a friend who was co-founding a new platform for kids activities. I’d practiced law full-time for eight years at this point, and I really loved my work, so this took a lot of soul searching. But the ability to be more involved in our child care and have more time to spend with our kids were by far the most important considerations.

More caregivers mean more people to love and teach your kids

By this time, my in-laws’ health had started to decline and they were no longer able to provide child care. So when I had my third child, we ended up finding a nanny. It helped that our nanny was initially recommended to us by a family friend and I was able to work from home, so I could be present while she was watching our child.

What I most appreciated and was surprised by was how our nanny became a part of our family. I hadn’t understood before that when you find the right caregiver, you grow your family. Because they’re caring for your kids, they care for your kids and your kids care for them — and then, you care for them too. If I’d known how good our experience with our nanny could be, I think early on, I would have been very intentional about trying to find and form that relationship. As lucky as we were with our in-laws, it could have been nice to give them more of a break and for us to go on more date nights. Back then, it felt like too much. Now, I know the reward was so great.

The main lesson I took away is that as many caring adults as a kid can have in their lives, the better. Kids learn different things from different people. For instance, their grandfather taught them to appreciate nature. He’d take the kids on nature walks and teach them about the leaves and seeds and critters. That’s something I’d never do.

“The main lesson I took away is that as many caring adults as a kid can have in their lives, the better. Kids learn different things from different people.” — Alexandra Fung, a mom of four in Los Angeles

The reality of finding a work-family balance

I’ve been really lucky in recent years with my job, which is very flexible and allows me to be involved in my kids’ day-to-day. It can be scary when you’re transitioning jobs or deciding to step away from the workforce. But I’ve seen so many people come back, or do something new and exciting.

What I can say for sure is that there’s not one right way to do child care. There are myriad ways, and it’s about what you’re able to work out as a family.

“There are so many different ways to find care”

Sarah Lascano, 52, is the founder of an energy healing practice and the mom to three kids, ages 20, 14, and 9. She’s based in Stephens City, Virginia.

I have three children, all boys. We had different child care arrangements for each child.

With my first, I went back to work part-time and we hired a caregiver who watched him in our home the rest of the time. With my second, I stopped working and stayed home with him until he was 2, then we placed him in a half-day toddler program at a private Montessori school and used the time to launch my own business. It became busy enough that with my third child, we hired a caregiver to watch him until he was around 18 months and entered the same Montessori program.

Consider less conventional child care arrangements

We’re led to believe you have to choose between a crowded preschool or caring for your kid solo, and there are many options between those two. Think about your priorities. Maybe there’s a loving college kid who can watch your child while you work from home or an amazing preschool at a local church. There are so many options based on what you’re looking for, but they need to be vetted to make sure the quality is in line with your values.

For instance, my youngest’s caregiver was a homeschooling mom with four or five kids at home. They entertained my baby, and my child got really great care. But initially, I never could have envisioned that.

My oldest, on the other hand, was very attached to me. We breastfed and he wouldn’t take a bottle; he also wasn’t a flexible sleeper. Our caregiver got creative and found ways to settle him and help him sleep when I wasn’t there. But I also ended up changing my work schedule so I was working more frequent half-days instead of three full days, to ease some of the problem with him not eating.

Exploring what could meet my needs, rather than feeling there are only a few specific buckets, made a big difference. And asking like-minded friends can help you find resources you didn’t know existed but may be an amazing fit.

Juggle your parenting ideals with career demands

It may feel like something’s always falling short — especially in moments when your schedule has to change, and there are hours with no one to watch the kids. The struggle is real.

When my second started his half-day toddler program, I used to drop him off, drive 30 minutes to my office, see two clients and then drive back immediately to pick him up. It was a very short window to get my business going and it was tough, but it worked.

Even now, I might feel mom guilt about my kids being on screens too much or not being available when I really need to do something for my business. It’s a trade-off. Even though my ideal is no screen time, am I comfortable with two hours of screen time for my elementary-age child if I have something time-sensitive to do for work? We have ideals, but we have to make sure we’re being reasonable and realistic and balancing both our children’s and our own needs.

“I worried a lot about making ‘the right’ choice”

Ami Shah, 35, is the deputy director at a nonprofit and the mom to two kids, a 3-year-old and 1-year-old. She’s based in the New York City area.

When we were figuring out child care for my eldest child, I worried a lot about making “the right” choice. Being a first-time mom, I felt a lot of pressure. I went down a rabbit hole of research on different educational methodologies. If I could go back and give myself advice, I’d say, “Nothing is permanent.” If what you thought would work isn’t working, you can change it. Finding child care that works for your actual life is what’s most important.

What arrangement do you need to make it actually feel like help and not another thing you need to manage or worry about? That’s what you should do. With my second kid, I’ve been able to be more responsive and focus on the right choice for our family, rather than an absolute “right” that doesn’t exist.

For us, the child care changes we ended up making were mostly centered around what each of our kids needed at the ages we were looking for care. We preferred at-home, focused attention until they were around 2. With my eldest, my sister-in-law moved into our apartment to provide that care. By the time our son was 1.5, it was clear he craved social interaction and would really benefit from a daycare setting. At the same time, with my sister-in-law living with us, our living arrangements were starting to feel tight, so the timing worked out.

We also want our kids to have the opportunity to spend time together and build a strong sibling bond and friendship, so once we brought on a nanny after our daughter was born, it made sense to change our son to an earlier pickup time (2:30 p.m., instead of 5:30 p.m.). That change saved us the cost of after-school care and gave both kids a few extra hours to play with each other, without diminishing all the value my son gets from school.

It can be a challenge to navigate after-school care

One challenge that I wish we’d been more prepared for, especially with my eldest, was that many school child care programs don’t offer after-school or year-round options. My husband and I both work full-time, so care that disappeared for several weeks throughout the year, or from June through August, wasn’t going to work for our family.

The first daycare our son went to was year-round. When we had gaps in coverage, I used a lot of PTO, worked from home while caring for him, or relied on family for help. By the time he started his current school, our daughter was already born, and we anticipated hiring a nanny for her for at least a year who would also help cover his school gaps. As we’ve thought about it more, though, we think we may end up needing to keep a part-time nanny for many years, since this issue will continue until our kids are old enough to watch themselves.

“Reliable child care enhances your life in so many ways — it helps expand how much you can do, and how you can show up when you are with your kids.” — Ami Shah, a mom of two in New York City

Nothing addresses anxiety but time

What surprised me most is how hard it is to trust someone with your kid, even when you’ve done all the work to vet them. Nothing gets rid of the initial anxiety except time. On the other hand, good, reliable child care enhances your life in so many ways — it helps expand how much you can do, and how you can show up when you are with your kids.

We were looking for care for our kids when they were so young that they wouldn’t have been able to tell us their fears or concerns if they had any. We’d all be navigating separation for the first time, too. So it was essential that we found child care we trusted completely — caregivers who had patience and good judgment, and who understood children. We prioritized these qualities, but we also made sure to consider the logistics. We needed someone who was available for full-time and year-round care, and someone who could help manage some of the kids’ cooking and laundry.

The biggest benefit has been watching both kids grow so much socially and emotionally. Watching them form loving bonds with adults who care for them, who aren’t us and who can help them grow in ways we wouldn’t be able to. That’s been such a joy.

“I unapologetically asked for what I needed as a working mom”

Sarah Armstrong, 54, is a top executive at a major tech company, the author of The Art of the Juggling Act and a mom to one 23-year-old. She’s currently based in San Francisco.

I’m a working mom, and I brought on our first nanny when my now-23-year-old daughter, Grace, was 12 weeks old. I traveled internationally for my job so having a nanny was fundamental for us. In fact, we continued to have nannies until Grace graduated high school.

From the start, I felt like I was looking for someone to partner with my husband and me to help raise my daughter, because we needed that support. Over 18 years, we’ve had seven amazing nannies who were all very different. I was always looking for someone that wasn’t like me — I wanted someone who would bring something else to Grace’s life, because she got plenty of my approach and her dad’s approach.

“I needed to work. I embraced that she’d have experiences without me, and I celebrated and appreciated that other people would contribute to how she was being raised rather than feeling guilty or resentful.” — Sarah Armstrong, a mom of one in San Francisco

Not every caregiver needs to be forever

One thing I wish I had known as a new mom is that you don’t have to find a “forever” nanny. Taking that pressure off changed everything for me. I started finding a nanny for the moment — for the stage of my child’s life. For example, my first nanny focused on infants, and she was basically my parenting coach that first year. She stayed with us for two years before she left to start her own family. Most of our subsequent nannies stayed about the same length of time, and the cadence ended up making Grace very adaptive to new people. Our nannies are almost like extended family now.

Another lesson I learned: You have to decide what your highest priorities are as a working parent, and they change at different stages. I evaluated our needs every year and made sure the nanny fit those needs.

From infancy through middle school, it was all about Grace. Grace’s dad and I divorced when she was 7, and we kept one nanny across both homes to give Grace consistent support while living across two households. Becoming a single working mom meant my dependence on the nanny changed. She was the only other adult in the house with me, and was responsible for my peace of mind when I was at work or traveling.

There’s an antidote to working mom guilt

As my daughter got older and more independent, our nanny was still responsible for being there and supporting her. She was a great sounding board for homework questions or was available to drive her to activities. But I also refocused the role to accommodate what I needed as a working mom as well. Over time, nannies began to fill more of a house manager role. I still needed to know that if I was on international trips and Grace was at the house, she wasn’t alone. But in the day-to-day, there were things I couldn’t get to. Honestly, my least favorite thing is standing in line at the UPS Store, and I was happy to delegate that. As my responsibilities at work increased, I unapologetically asked for what I needed so I could focus.

I often hear new parents worry that full-time child care is the wrong decision or harmful, or obsess over the amount of time they’re able to spend with their child. Expectations these days can be intense. When I was growing up, if my parents made it to my games, that was exciting.

As a working parent, I had to be selective about where I could and couldn’t be present. I tried to make sure that when I was with Grace, it was quality time, and when I wasn’t, she had the best experience possible. I took the pressure off myself by recognizing that. I needed to work. I embraced that she’d have experiences without me, and I celebrated and appreciated that other people would contribute to how she was being raised rather than feeling guilty or resentful. There’s a lot of working mom guilt out there. I told myself, “I’m doing the best I can.” I even said that to Grace if something went awry: “Mom’s doing the best she can.”

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