What to do if your dog is suddenly aggressive

The first time I heard my dog growl, I’m pretty sure I was more triggered than he was. Until that point, my happy-go-lucky dachshund had never shown signs of aggression. So, when he suddenly snarled as I reached my hand toward his food bowl, I was totally stunned.

“While sudden aggression can be distressing, it is rarely without a warning or sign,” explains Dr. Bethany Hsia, a veterinarian with over 13 years of experience and the co-founder of CodaPet, which specializes in end-of-life pet care services. “It is almost always a symptom of a physical or environmental trigger, so if it happens, the best way to calm your nerves is to remember that your dog is likely experiencing a physiological or psychological crisis, not a moral failing.”

But even with emotions aside, I still had no idea what to do when it happened to me. Here’s everything I wish I knew then, from why dogs get suddenly aggressive to the best way to react.

Key takeaways Sudden aggression in dogs is defined by a rapid, unusual shift in behavior, such as a friendly dog suddenly growling in a situation that never used to cause distress.

The most common causes of sudden aggression in dogs are typically pain related. Ear infection, arthritis or torn ligaments are classic examples.

If your dog suddenly becomes aggressive, immediately stop what is happening to the dog and create distance from the trigger while limiting physical contact.

Since sudden cases of aggression often relate to a medical cause, not a personality or training shortcoming, pros recommend seeing your vet first to rule out pain or illness.

What counts as “sudden” aggression in dogs?

Sudden aggression in dogs is defined by a rapid, unusual shift in behavior, such as a friendly dog suddenly growling, explains Hsia. Behavioral conditions that cause aggression, on the other hand, usually develop gradually through reinforcement or lack of socialization.

The tricky part for dog owners though is that pretty much all aggressive dog behavior tends to feel “sudden” in the moment, especially the first time it happens — something I experienced firsthand with my dachshund. So, how do you really tell the difference?

The key is to take a closer look at your dog’s previous behavior in the same situation, explains professional dog trainer Elisha Stynchula, owner of “I Said Sit!” School for Dogs in Los Angeles. “A ‘sudden’ change is when a dog reacts aggressively to a situation that it has previously tolerated fine,” says Stynchula. “A classic example is a dog in pain, such as an ear infection, and someone pets the dog on the head and the dog snaps at them.”

How do I know if my dog’s aggression is getting worse?

If your dog has reacted to a certain situation before and the behavior just keeps getting more intense, this is not sudden, but escalating aggression, notes Stynchula.

For example, in my scenario, what felt like an out-of-the-blue outburst was actually an issue that had been bubbling up beneath the surface for a while. Before that first growl, my dog was never at ease eating his food if there were other people or pets around. He was always stiff and on guard, telltale signs he was uncomfortable. Then, one day, he finally snapped — literally.

“The problem here is that often these early signs get ignored when a pet parent isn’t noticing the more subtle clues of discomfort,” Stynchula says. “Worse yet is when the clues get reprimanded. A dog that growls because it is not comfortable with something can be told not to growl. What happens next is a sad story of, ‘He bit out of nowhere, and there were no signs.’”

“A dog that growls because it is not comfortable with something can be told not to growl. What happens next is a sad story of, ‘He bit out of nowhere, and there were no signs.’” — Elisha Stynchula, professional dog trainer

Why is my dog acting weird and aggressive all of a sudden?

The most common causes of sudden aggression in dogs are typically pain related. “Pain can trigger a very primitive response in a dog and they just want to protect their body,” Stynchula says. “This will lower their threshold to tolerate outside touch.” Cue snapping and growling.

With this in mind, it’s important to remember that while it can be frustrating and even scary, oftentimes aggressive behavior is triggered by something not in your dog’s control. Here’s a closer look at the most common causes of sudden aggression, plus signs associated with them:

1. Pain or illness

Examples of painful conditions that can cause sudden aggression include arthritis, ear infection, dental disease, or torn ligaments. “You might see flinching or tensing in the dog or a reluctance to do things such as jump on the couch when they used to do that all the time,” Stynchula says.

2. Fear or anxiety

If a dog feels threatened and kicks into fight-or-flight mode, they can act out to protect themselves. In this scenario, there tends to be clear body language leading up to a reaction, such as “whale eye,” or keeping their eyes locked on something or someone even when turning their head, lip licking and panting, according to Stynchula.

3. Resource guarding or territorial behavior

“It is a very natural instinct to protect assets such as a high-value bone or chew,” Stynchula says. Clear signs your dog is guarding food are freezing, turning away when approached, then eventually growling or snapping, which is what happened in my dog’s case.

4. Hormonal changes

Just like in humans, hormonal shifts or conditions can cause behavioral changes in dogs. “Something like an imbalance of serotonin can cause irritability,” Stynchula says. “Besides behavioral changes, there may also be signs like weight gain and lethargy.”

5. Neurological issues

Physical issues in the brain, such as a tumor or seizures, can both disrupt cognitive processing and impact impulse control in dogs. “Signs to look for could be explosive outbursts, disorientation, pacing and your dog’s pupils being different sizes,” Stynchula says.

6. Cognitive dysfunction (especially in older dogs)

As they age, dogs can suffer from cognitive decline and begin to show signs of confusion and memory loss which can lead to sudden aggression. In this situation, you may also see the dog staring at a wall, getting trapped in a corner or not recognizing familiar people.

7. A traumatic or triggering event

Things like a room, object or sound can trigger intense fear and sudden aggression if they are linked to a traumatic event. For example, if a door accidentally closed on a dog’s tail one day, regardless if you noticed, walking through that door may cause them to growl in the future.

What should I do if my dog suddenly gets aggressive?

The first thing to do is stop what is happening to the dog and create distance. For example, if your dog growls after a pet on the head, stop petting and step away. “If that relaxes the dog, pause and assess what was happening that could have triggered the dog,” Stynchula says.

If distance doesn’t relax the dog, Stynchula recommends using something as a barrier between you and the dog to help de-escalate the aggression with a visual block. This could be by leaving the room or closing a door. “Take a break so you and the dog can calm down,” Stynchula says. “Then, reapproach with a soft voice and some high-value treats tossed towards the dog.”

What not to do if your dog shows sudden aggression

When a dog suddenly gets aggressive, your immediate goal is to de-escalate the situation without physical confrontation, Hsia stresses. Getting between the dog and the trigger can cause them to redirect their aggression at you. Specifically, here’s what not to do:

Avoid direct eye contact . This can make a dog more reactive and aggressive, especially if they are suffering from confusion or cognitive decline, according to Hsia.

. This can make a dog more reactive and aggressive, especially if they are suffering from confusion or cognitive decline, according to Hsia. Never attempt to restrain the dog . Cornering a dog, attempting to put on a leash or picking them up can lead to redirected aggression, like biting, Hsia warns.

. Cornering a dog, attempting to put on a leash or picking them up can lead to redirected aggression, like biting, Hsia warns. Do not try to comfort the dog . “While the dog is in this heightened state and you don’t know the cause, do not try to pet or otherwise physically comfort the dog,” Stynchula says. In the case that the aggression is pain-related, this can make things worse.

. “While the dog is in this heightened state and you don’t know the cause, do not try to pet or otherwise physically comfort the dog,” Stynchula says. In the case that the aggression is pain-related, this can make things worse. Never punish, hit or yell at a dog during an outburst of aggression. “Punishment increases fear and anxiety,” Hsia says. “It might cause the dog to escalate to a bite to protect itself from you.” Punishment can also make the dog hide signs that something is medically wrong, Stynchula adds, upping overall risk to their health.

“Pain and neurological issues are leading causes of sudden behavioral changes so a full medical exam is recommended before assuming the issue is purely behavioral.” — Dr. Bethany Hsia, veterinarian

How to treat sudden in aggression in dogs

Seeing your vet to rule out injury or illness is a step one to treating sudden aggression. “Pain and neurological issues are leading causes of sudden behavioral changes so a full medical exam is recommended before assuming the issue is purely behavioral,” Hsia says.

A vet evaluation will involve going over a detailed history of the dog’s environment, health and the specific circumstances of the suddenly aggressive behavior. “Once medical causes are ruled out, a veterinary behaviorist or a certified professional dog trainer should be consulted to create a behavior modification plan,” Hsia says.

In my situation, my dachshund’s sudden aggression wasn’t pain-related, but guarding behavior. It turns out, a cat in the house had been trying to steal his food when we weren’t around which was making him instinctively more protective over it — who knew! A professional trainer helped us determine the root cause, then modify where our pets ate to de-escalate his guarding.

Can sudden aggression in dogs be reversed?

Yes. If your vet determines your dog’s sudden aggression is linked to a medical issue, remedying the associated pain or discomfort will put a stop to aggressive outbursts. In this case, there is often no need for further training or behavior modification, Stynchula says.

If there’s no link to a medical cause, then a professional dog trainer or behaviorist will determine the best course of action to treat the aggression. This plan will be unique to your pup but will ultimately focus on positive reinforcement to change the dog’s emotional response to a trigger, Hsia says. To keep everyone safe during this process, your trainer may recommend certain management strategies including using muzzles or crates at home.

The most important things to remember in the moment if your dog becomes suddenly aggressive

Seeing your dog suddenly get aggressive is an emotional experience for everyone. But keep in mind: sudden aggression in dogs is almost always caused by a physical or environmental trigger, not a personality flaw or moral failing. Think acute pain such as injury, dental disease or arthritis, as well as neurological disorders such as brain tumors, seizures or severe anxiety.

If your dog suddenly growls or snaps, never yell or punish them as this can make aggressive behavior worse. Instead, remain calm and focus on immediately creating distance between the dog and whatever triggered the sudden aggression, according to Hsia. Then, see your vet as soon as possible to determine what caused the outburst and the best treatment plan.