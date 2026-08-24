When — and how — to replace an in-home senior caregiver

Deciding to switch an in-home senior caregiver can feel like a big decision, especially when the caregiver has become an important part of your or a loved one’s routine. But before making the decision to move on, it’s important to understand what’s actually driving the need for a change.

Danielle Kirkland, a registered nurse, certified senior advisor and founder of Serenity Senior Solutions in Piqua, Ohio, notes, families should first consider: “Are there performance concerns, a personality conflict or has the senior’s level of needed support changed?”

These are all different reasons for a caregiving relationship to stop working, and each may call for its own approach. Here’s expert advice on how to recognize when it’s time for a change, what to do before making the switch and how to navigate the transition.

Key takeaways Look for patterns, not just one-off incidents, when deciding whether it’s time to replace a caregiver. Missed medications, poor hygiene, unexplained behavior changes, frequent tardiness or consistently unfinished tasks can all signal that the arrangement isn’t working.

Before making a change, talk with the senior and try to understand what’s behind the concern. Ask open-ended questions, document specific issues and, unless there’s an immediate safety concern, arrange replacement care before ending the current arrangement.

When it’s time to move on, prioritize the senior’s safety and keep the transition clear and respectful. Families should communicate the end date and next steps without rehashing every disagreement, while reviewing employment obligations and securing keys, documents, passwords and other sensitive information.

What are signs it’s time to replace a senior’s caregiver?

Families often think one major incident is the cue to cut ties with a caregiver, Kirkland says. While this may be the case, there may be other reasons it is time to move on or earlier signs of problems that are often much quieter. “Look for patterns,” she notes.

Signs to note in seniors’ care

Things worth paying attention to in seniors include:

Missed medications.

Declining hygiene.

Unexplained changes in condition or behavior.

Insufficient food/water intake.

Unexplained bruises/falls.

“It’s also OK to switch if you’re simply not happy with their performance or have issues that haven’t been able to be resolved.” — Bernadette Hudgins, senior care expert and CEO

Signs by the caregiver

From your standpoint as an employer, signs from your caregiver that it may be time to switch include:

Not preparing meals.

Frequent tardiness or calling out.

Poor communication.

Tasks being repeatedly left undone.

Silent or distant attitude.

Not providing updates/feedback.

“It’s also OK to switch if you’re simply not happy with their performance or have issues that haven’t been able to be resolved,” says Bernadette Hudgins, CEO and founder at Golden Connection Senior Services in Detroit.

A note about elder abuse: While the odd bruise here and there may not be indicative of something more serious, seeing a pattern — along with certain behavior — can be symptomatic of elder abuse.

“In addition to things like unexplainable bruises and pressure sores, if a senior starts acting anxious when their caregiver comes into the room, or they stop talking, those can be signs that something could be wrong,” says Stacy Thumsuden, a former ER nurse-turned elder abuse attorney with J&Y Law in Los Angeles. “It’s important to pay attention to subtle signs of coercion or control.”

The U.S. Department of Justice lays out what to look for in terms of physical, emotional, financial abuse and more.

It’s also important to note that changes in behavior are not automatically a sign of abuse, says Dr. Edmundo Rodriguez-Frias, a geriatric and hospital medicine specialist and medical contributor to Full of Life in Marlton, New Jersey.

“It’s important to stay attuned to changes in a senior’s behavior, such as becoming increasingly quiet, withdrawn, anxious, or becoming reluctant to spend time alone with their caregiver,” he says. “But many times this will not be due to negligence on behalf of the caregiver, but possibly due to a mismatch in the way each communicates and their personality types.”

When and how to replace an in-home caregiver

Get seniors’ input

The experts we spoke with all agree that the first step should be speaking to the senior who is receiving care. “Be as transparent as possible, as this helps the senior feel a part of the solution,” Hudgins says. “If the senior isn’t cognizant, still speak with them, even if they won’t remember.”

Kirkland says in order to get an honest read, “approach the situation with open ended questions and avoid assumptions.” For example, don’t ask leading questions like, “You don’t like your caregiver, do you?”

“Instead,” she says, “ask, ‘How do you feel when they are here?’ ‘Tell me about any concerns with your caregiver.’”

Identify if there is an environmental or personal issue. “This is important because you don’t want to have the same issue with another caregiver,” she says.

Document concerns and consider possible solutions

Next, determine whether the concern is something that can reasonably be corrected or whether trust has been lost.

If it’s the latter, Rodriguez-Frias explains that it’s important you document tangible evidence of issues experienced by the senior and review the terms of service with either the caregiver or employment agency. “If an agency employs the caregiver, bring specific concerns to the agency supervisor,” he says. “Dates, examples and changes you’ve observed are far more useful than simply saying, ‘This isn’t working.’”

“If you suspect abuse,” Thumsuden says, “preserve employment records, photographs, messages, financial records, care logs and anything else that could become evidence later.”

Thumsuden also says it’s best to not confront a caregiver suspected of abuse. “Your first priority is getting your loved one into a safe situation and preserving the evidence,” she says. “Once they’re safe, you can decide whether the circumstances should be reported to the appropriate authorities and whether you need to speak with an attorney.”

Make a plan to transition care

Unless there is an immediate safety concern, Rodriguez-Frias says to arrange replacement coverage before ending the current care. “Removing a caregiver without a transition plan can leave an older adult with an entirely different — and potentially more serious — safety problem,” he says.

Before the caregiver leaves, Thumsuden says it’s important to “review the finances, make sure you have all important documents and ID cards, and collect keys and anything else that gives the caregiver access to the home.” If they had access to passwords or accounts, she suggests changing them, as well.

“Sometimes…the caregiver has done nothing objectively wrong. A senior’s needs may have progressed, the caregiver may not have the right skill set or the personalities simply may not be compatible.” — Danielle Kirkland, registered nurse and senior advisor

What’s the best way to tell a caregiver you’re ending their employment?

When ending a caregiving arrangement, it’s best to be kind, clear and concise. You don’t need to rehash every disagreement and issue or explain what direction you’re going in; simply let the caregiver know you’ve reassessed your loved one’s needs and have decided to make a change.

Then, Kirkland notes, clearly communicate the final date and transition details. “If the caregiver is privately employed rather than provided through an agency, review their employment agreement and any applicable employment or payment obligations before ending the arrangement,” she adds.

Align with all family members so everyone is using consistent messaging with the caregiver, Hudgins adds.

The bottom line on replacing an in-home senior caregiver

Replacing an in-home caregiver may not feel easy, but the senior’s health and safety should always come first. “The standard should be: ‘Is this care still safe, dependable and right for this person today?’” Kirkland says.

“Sometimes the answer is ‘no’ even when the caregiver has done nothing objectively wrong,” she says. “A senior’s needs may have progressed, the caregiver may not have the right skill set or the personalities simply may not be compatible.”

Changing caregivers isn’t always a negative reflection of the caregiver, she adds. Sometimes it’s just recognition that the person who was right six months ago isn’t the right person for what they need today.

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