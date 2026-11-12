How early do you really need to start planning infant care? A full timeline

For first-time parents, it can feel like a rite of passage to quietly suspect that your parent friends have been a teensy bit dramatic about finding infant care. Surely it’s overkill to schedule daycare tours the minute you get pregnant, right?

Then, all of a sudden, you’re holding a little bundle of joy and realize that, if anything, your parent friends were underselling the challenge—and you suspect you’re already running behind.

The truth is, it’s always best to start planning infant care earlier than feels reasonable — ideally while you’re still pregnant, says Jeanine Bobenmoyer, founder of theCityMoms, a national parenting lifestyle brand and a mom of two teens. “Good options, whether a center, in-home provider or nanny, often have waitlists, and the search takes so much longer than most parents expect. It’s a lot easier to make this decision without a newborn in your house, and when [you’re] not in full survival mode.”

Here, experts weigh in on exactly when to start looking for infant care, how long you can expect it to take to secure an open daycare spot or hire a nanny, and every step you need to take along the way to find that perfect fit — plus, what to do if you’re running late.

Key takeaways When it comes to planning infant care, the earlier you start, the better. Long waitlists and high demand for daycares and nannies mean securing care often takes longer than parents expect—and you don’t want to scramble for coverage once you’re back at work.

Certain factors mean you should consider beginning your search even earlier. These include having a child with special needs, returning to work around January, having a short parental leave or wanting part-time care.

If you’re getting a late start, don’t panic. You can speed up your infant care search by hiring a child care consultant or arranging short-term care while you find a long-term option so that you don’t get locked into something that isn’t the perfect fit.

Thinking about trying to conceive? Start your infant care search now if any of these apply

When you need to start planning infant care depends on when you’re returning to work and what type of infant care you’re looking for. Typically, you can get started in the first trimester. But in some situations, you may want to give yourself a little extra time to find the right fit, explains Holly Flanders, founder and CEO of child care coaching service Choice Parenting.

Here are the top factors she recommends considering:

If you have a very short parental leave. This shortens your timeline, meaning you have to do more legwork while you’re expecting.

This shortens your timeline, meaning you have to do more legwork while you’re expecting. If you’re looking for part-time care. Most daycares and nannies prefer full-time placements, so if you’re looking for a part-time situation, you may want to start searching earlier, Flanders says.

Most daycares and nannies prefer full-time placements, so if you’re looking for a part-time situation, you may want to start searching earlier, Flanders says. If you’re going back to work in the winter. Daycare spots tend to open up in September, and nannies become available as kids enter school and age out of full-time care, Flanders says. But January, in particular, is often when many parents look for infant care, but few nannies want to change jobs, since they just received holiday bonuses and time off, she points out.

Another reason to start extra early? The search will likely take longer if your child has special needs or you want a provider with specific qualifications—like a nanny trained in the Montessori method—explains Kristin Smith, the founder and CEO of the national postpartum support agency Well Supported Family, and a mom of one. With that in mind, starting earlier is better.

First trimester: Learn your infant care options and costs

Channel some of your first-trimester excitement (which hopefully overshadows any first trimester symptoms you’re experiencing) into kicking off your child care search. Here’s where you can start.

For most people, parental leave ends when child care begins. But you’ll likely want to start care at least a week or two before returning to work, so you can gradually separate from your new baby and give yourself some time on your own before jumping back in.

Another thing to consider: Will you and your partner take leave at the same time or back-to-back to maximize the time one of you is home with your baby? If so, you can plan for a later child care start date.

Think through your infant care options

Read more about the pros and cons of opting for daycare vs. a nanny. The care option you choose will affect your next steps and when you should take them. But while you should choose your preferred option, remember that once you have the baby, your plans might change.

That was the case for Courtney Davis, a mom of two in Philadelphia, who planned to enroll her firstborn in daycare—until the COVID-19 pandemic shut down enrollments and forced her to find a nanny instead. In other cases, your baby’s needs or temperament, or your own postpartum experience, might lead you to change course.

Start scheduling tours of your very top choices

Many daycares require you to tour their facility before joining the waitlist. It can take time to schedule a tour. Some schools only hold tours on set days and times, and those slots can fill up quickly. Because waitlist times for infant spots vary so widely (from a few weeks to up to a year), it’s always safest to get your tours out of the way early.

Land on a budget

For many families, budget determines which infant care options are available. The Care.com 2026 Cost of Care Report looked at the average weekly cost of various child care options. This is how the finances broke down:

Family care center : $323 per week for one infant.

: $323 per week for one infant. Daycare : $332 per week for one infant.

: $332 per week for one infant. Nanny: $870 per week for one infant.

One thing to keep in mind: As kids get older, family care center and daycare costs tend to go down while nanny costs go up. For one toddler, family care and daycare cost $301 and $308 per week, respectively, while a nanny costs $936 per week.

If you’re set on a certain care option that’s out of range, there are ways to make the finances work. Maybe you can start with a part-time nanny and fill in the gaps with family care or a trusted, lower-cost babysitter.

Second trimester: Start networking and schedule tours

Now is the time to gather more information about your care options and get on people’s radar.

Get involved in local parent groups

Local parent groups on sites like Facebook, Meetup, Peanut or Reddit can be especially helpful when you’re looking for infant care. Ask about others’ experiences with daycares you’re interested in, or get information about the nanny market in your area.

Look for in-home newborn care

If you’re considering care like a night nurse or postpartum doula, starting your search in the second trimester gives you time to find an excellent candidate with the qualifications you want, Smith says.

Kick off your search if you’re interested in a nanny share

Start looking for your partner family. It takes time to find people you mesh with, says Davis, who found her nanny share family on Facebook, and it can also be harder to find a nanny willing to do a share situation because the logistics are more complicated. The search can also take longer because twice as many parents weigh in on each candidate.

Tour of top daycare options

If you’re planning to enroll your child in daycare, now’s a good time to start touring if you haven’t already. On tours, you can ask some key questions to get a sense of when you need to get on their waitlist in order to secure a spot for your desired start date:

How long is the waitlist for the room my child would be entering right now?

How quickly does your waitlist tend to move?

What is your waitlist fee?

If my child moves to the top of the waitlist before my desired start date, would I have to begin paying tuition immediately to secure a spot?

“It’s one thing to line up regular care. It’s another to have a plan for the sick day, the closure, early pickup days or the week your provider is out. I learned the hard way that ‘I’ll figure it out if something falls through’ is not a plan when my son’s daycare closed for a week thanks to hand, foot and mouth.” — Jeanine Bobenmoyer, founder of theCityMoms, a national parenting lifestyle brand

Third trimester: Join daycare waitlists and finalize paperwork

At this stage, you probably have a lengthy baby prep to-do list. Add these child care line items to minimize the work you have to do when you’re enjoying your newborn.

Familiarize yourself with your local nanny market

In most cases, you can hire a nanny only about four weeks before their start date, says Lora Brawley, founder of the Nanny Care Hub and creator of the A to Z Nanny Contract. But nannies are less accessible in some areas than others, so now’s a good time to see what’s standard in your area.

Lock in your waitlist spots

If you haven’t already, add your name to your preferred daycares’ waitlists now. You aren’t necessarily late; Flanders typically sees waitlists moving within two or three months (and we discuss some strategies that can help you move a waitlist faster below). But more popular facilities might have longer lists.

Pro tip: Add yourself to multiple waitlists, but avoid signing up for places you wouldn’t want to actually send your child to. If they offer you a spot before one of your top-choice facilities, you might feel pressured to accept to guarantee care, leaving you in a tough spot if a spot opens up elsewhere later.

Get your admin in order

Different care options require different paperwork. To avoid delays, make sure you know what you’ll need ahead of time.

If you’re using a daycare or family care center, review the contract, including:

Payment terms.

Operating hours.

Illness policies.

Cancellation requirements.

Required health forms listing vaccinations, allergies and other pertinent information.

If you’re using a nanny, you’ll be the one creating a contract, including:

Job duties.

Hours and pay.

Time off.

Transportation details.

Performance reviews.

Termination.

Amendment process.

General house rules and guidelines.

Newborn to 3 months: What to do if you haven’t found infant care yet

If you still don’t know what you’ll do for child care once your baby arrives, you may feel like you’ve fallen behind. But there’s still time to secure the perfect option for you. Here’s what to focus on at this stage.

Start your nanny search

From start to finish, Brawley says a nanny search can take as little as four to eight weeks, which is a pretty big window, so it’s not a variable to ignore. “I’ve worked with families that have found someone in a week, and I’ve worked with families where it’s taken three or four months,” Brawley says. Here are all the steps involved, and how long to allot for each, per Brawley:

Looking for candidates . This should take about 10 days to two weeks. Brawley suggests giving it two weekends (which is when most nannies have the time to read through and respond to job postings).

. This should take about 10 days to two weeks. Brawley suggests giving it two weekends (which is when most nannies have the time to read through and respond to job postings). Interviewing candidates . Nanny interviews can take anywhere from 10 days to months, depending on how much time you can devote to them and how many people you interview. Typically, you’ll do two rounds: phone interviews first, then in-person.

. Nanny interviews can take anywhere from 10 days to months, depending on how much time you can devote to them and how many people you interview. Typically, you’ll do two rounds: phone interviews first, then in-person. Conducting a background check . This typically takes a week or two, though Brawley says you can get it done in as little as 24 hours.

This typically takes a week or two, though Brawley says you can get it done in as little as 24 hours. Extending an offer and finalizing negotiations. This will take at least another couple of days, she says.

Follow up with your top daycare choices

Davis says she believes checking in frequently to ask for updates on her waitlist spot helped secure her a spot at her top-choice daycare (which she enrolled her eldest in after her nanny share ended). In addition to bumping you up on the priority list, staying in touch can ease your stress by letting you know exactly where you are on the waitlist, Donna Whittaker, the vice president of curriculum and education at Big Blue Marble Academy, previously told Care.com.

Before you return to work: Plan a trial run and a backup care option

All the work is done, and the reality is setting in — you’re about to stop thinking about child care and start using it. These tips can help make the transition as smooth as possible.

Start your separation process

Brawley suggests this should take about a week or two. Much longer can make it harder for your child to bond with the new caregiver and develop a new routine. This is what a separation process might look like:

Day 1 : Bring your baby to their new daycare or have your nanny come over. Stay with your child while introducing them to their caretaker and (if you’re using a daycare) the new space. If all goes well, aim to leave your child for about an hour.

: Bring your baby to their new daycare or have your nanny come over. Stay with your child while introducing them to their caretaker and (if you’re using a daycare) the new space. If all goes well, aim to leave your child for about an hour. Day 2 : Repeat the routine from Day 1, but stay with your child for a shorter time and leave them for two or three hours.

: Repeat the routine from Day 1, but stay with your child for a shorter time and leave them for two or three hours. Day 3: Do a quicker drop-off or hand-off and leave your child for four or more hours. Continue for the rest of the week until you’re leaving for a full workday.

Line up backup care options

“It’s one thing to line up regular care. It’s another to have a plan for the sick day, the closure, early pickup days or the week your provider is out,” points out Bobenmoyer. “I learned the hard way that ‘I’ll figure it out if something falls through’ is not a plan when my son’s daycare closed for a week thanks to hand, foot and mouth.”

She recommends building a short backup list — a second sitter, a nearby parent friend — before you need it. Doing this now gives you time to meet and try out your backup caregivers to make sure they’re a good fit before you’re in an urgent situation.

What if I’m “late” starting my infant care search?

Whether a spot at your top daycare never opened up, the nanny you hired fell through, or you just started planning infant care later than you’d hoped, don’t panic. Davis says she felt largely unprepared for how much time and work it would take to secure infant care.

Even though Davis’s care arrangement has changed several times since her first nanny share, it’s ultimately always worked out. These strategies can help:

Use a child care consulting service. Nanny placement agencies or child care consultants may be able to simplify the searching, interviewing and enrollment processes for you, which can save you time when you’re in a pinch, Flanders says.

Nanny placement agencies or child care consultants may be able to simplify the searching, interviewing and enrollment processes for you, which can save you time when you’re in a pinch, Flanders says. Consider temporary care. Focus on finding a short-term solution to buy yourself extra time, Brawley says. “There are agencies that provide backup and temp services. You can hire somebody for one or two weeks,” she says. It’s better to use a stop-gap so you can take your time to find the best possible fit than to compromise, end up unhappy, and start searching again a few months later.

A final word on finding the right infant care

Finding infant care can feel like a full-time job. While you can’t plan for every roadblock, knowing what to expect can go a long way toward making it feel more manageable. “I wish that I’d understood a little more about how difficult the process [of finding child care] might be,” Davis says. “If I had, I would have started looking earlier, which would have made things easier.”

But if you’re reading this with an infant in your arms and no child care lined up, take a deep breath: You’re far from the only one, and there are ways to buy yourself the time you need to find child care that you truly trust. The right fit is out there, and giving yourself grace while you find it will make handling the ups and downs of your search much easier.

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