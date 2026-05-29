What is pelvic floor PT, and how do you know if you need it?

Discussing your pelvic floor health may be pretty low on your list of desirable topics, but with 32% of women and 16% of men likely experiencing a pelvic floor disorder (PFD) at some point in their life, pelvic floor physical therapy may be in your future.

And ideally, you shouldn’t wait until your situation is “‘bad enough’ to see a pelvic floor PT,” says Sara Reardon, a pelvic floor therapist and founder of The Vagina Whisperer, a pelvic health company. “If you’re peeing your pants on the treadmill, having pain with sex, struggling to poop or just feel like something is off, that’s enough. You also don’t have to have given birth, or be a woman, to need pelvic floor PT—these muscles are in every body,” she adds.

Now that you know that pelvic floor physical therapy is for everyone, here pelvic floor experts explain what exactly the pelvic floor is, what conditions can be caused by pelvic floor issues and how pelvic floor physical therapy works. Plus, below you’ll find answers to your burning questions like: “kegel exercises versus pelvic floor PT—are they the same thing?”

KEY TAKEAWAYS

1. Pelvic floor dysfunction is common and can affect far more than bladder control. Experts say symptoms like constipation, painful sex, pelvic pain, hip pain and lower back pain can all be tied to the pelvic floor — and treatment isn’t just for postpartum women. Men, younger adults and people who have never given birth may also benefit from pelvic floor physical therapy.

2. Pelvic floor physical therapy is not a one-size-fits-all treatment, which is why experts caution against relying solely on kegels. While some people need to strengthen their pelvic floor muscles, others actually need to relax and retrain overly tight muscles through breathwork, manual therapy and nervous system regulation.

3. A pelvic floor PT appointment should feel thorough, collaborative and fully consent-based. Experts say providers typically begin with an in-depth conversation about symptoms, medical history and lifestyle factors before moving into a physical assessment.

What is the pelvic floor?

Your pelvic floor “is a group of muscles that sit at the base of your pelvis like a bowl,” explains Mae Hughes, a doctor of physical therapy and pelvic floor specialist in Nashville. And these muscles play an important role in a number of bodily functions, such as “bowel and bladder function, intercourse, core stability, lymphatic drainage and physical support of the pelvic organs (think uterus, rectum, bladder, etc.),” she adds.

“If you’re peeing your pants on the treadmill, having pain with sex, struggling to poop or just feel like something is off, that’s enough. You also don’t have to have given birth, or be a woman, to need pelvic floor PT—these muscles are in every body.” — Sara Reardon, a pelvic floor therapist

What conditions does pelvic floor physical therapy treat?

Because your pelvic floor is actively involved in numerous bodily functions, there are also many ways a pelvic floor disorder can present. This depends partially on if your pelvic floor is weak, tight, uncoordinated, injured (think as the result of strenuous childbirth) or a combination. Regardless of the underlying cause, here are some of the conditions or symptoms that might lead you to pelvic floor PT:

Urinary or bowel leakage.

Constipation.

Painful intercourse.

General pelvic pain.

Prolapse.

Pregnancy- and postpartum-related issues (such as diastasis recti, back pain, C-section scar recovery or painful sex).

Perimenopause and postmenopause pelvic floor weakness.

Hip pain.

Low back pain.

What is pelvic floor physical therapy?

Overall, pelvic floor physical therapy “usually involves a combination of education, exercises to retrain strength, coordination and mobility and lifestyle changes around things like breathing, posture, bathroom habits and stress,” defines Reardon.

Depending on the underlying issue, the pelvic floor physical therapy might focus on releasing muscle tension or improving pelvic floor strength through whole body movement, says Hughes.

For example, if someone is leaking urine when they cough or sneeze and have pelvic floor weakness, treatment might focus on strength and coordination, says Reardon. This might include kegels, she acknowledges, but the treatment is rarely just kegels (more on that later).

And if “someone has pelvic pain or pain with sex, their muscles are usually too tight, and doing kegels would actually make it worse,” she warns. Instead, the treatment might “focus on down-training, breathwork, manual therapy and nervous system regulation. The pelvic floor needs to both contract and relax, and treatment looks completely different depending on what’s going on,” she adds.

Ultimately, pelvic floor physical therapy is about more than just symptom resolution, says Lauren Ohayon, a pelvic floor movement therapist in Miami, Florida. It can be “a pathway back to feeling strong, connected, confident and more at home in [your] body again.”

Pelvic floor PT “usually involves a combination of education, exercises to retrain strength, coordination and mobility and lifestyle changes around things like breathing, posture, bathroom habits and stress.” — Sara Reardon

What to expect at your first pelvic floor therapy appointment

Knowing generally what is involved in pelvic floor physical therapy is all fine and good, but the intimate nature can leave even the bravest souls on edge. So here’s what to expect at your first pelvic floor PT appointment.

The conversation

Your first visit is usually around 45 minutes to an hour, says Reardon, and it starts with a really thorough conversation. In this conversation, expect to discuss the following, according to Reardon:

Your symptoms.

Medical history.

Bladder and bowel habits.

Sexual function.

Pregnancy and birth history (if applicable).

Exercise habits.

Stress levels.

The physical exam

This is the part that freaks a lot of people out, but the initial physical exam starts externally. Here your provider may look at the following, says Reardon:

Posture.

Breathing.

Core.

Hips.

Abdomen.

Then, with your consent, your provider may also do an “internal vaginal or rectal exam to assess the pelvic floor muscles directly, since that’s the most accurate way to evaluate them,” explains Reardon.

Internal pelvic floor exam

Pelvic floor physical therapy is an intimate process, no matter what way you slice it. But it’s important to note here that an internal exam isn’t required, says Reardon. (And some providers don’t do internal pelvic floor physical therapy at all.) “You can absolutely do pelvic floor PT externally if you’re not ready, and we’ll never do anything you haven’t consented to,” Reardon adds.

However, Hughes adds that the internal exam can “expedite the alleviation of [your] symptoms because of the improved ability to assess the pelvic floor.”

If you do consent to the exam, Hughes says that the exam is performed with a single gloved and lubricated finger and for women, the exam does not go as high as the cervix. She adds that the internal exam is typically less “intense” than a speculum or cervical exam.

Ultimately, nothing about your appointment should feel “forced, rushed or mysterious,” says Ohayon.

“A lot of people arrive carrying fear, shame, medical trauma or the belief that their body is ‘broken,’” she adds. This makes it all the more important that you feel incredibly safe with your provider. You should feel “informed, respected and in control of the process,” advises Ohayon.

Frequently asked questions about pelvic floor physical therapy

You should feel empowered to ask as many questions as you need to understand the process and feel comfortable with your provider. However, here are some answers to frequently asked questions to lay the groundwork.

Does pelvic floor physical therapy hurt?

“Some manual techniques can feel intense, like a deep tissue massage on a sore muscle,” says Reardon. “And sometimes we’re working in areas that have been painful for a long time, so there can be tenderness. But pain is information,” she says. “If something hurts, we adjust.”

A good pelvic floor physical therapist will never push you through pain, she adds.

Are kegels and pelvic floor PT the same?

Experts agree that “just do your kegels” is bad blanket advice. In fact, Hughes says the idea of kegels “as the only form of pelvic floor therapy is very outdated and does not address the full body.” Not only that, kegels could exacerbate someone’s condition if they have a really tight pelvic floor to begin with, Hughes adds.

In fact, Sarah Calloway, a stay-at-home-parent, entrepreneur and mom of two in Seattle experienced just that after the birth of her first child. She sought pelvic floor PT for incontinence through a physical therapist’s office that took her insurance. However, it was hard to schedule, nowhere near her home, short appointments and she didn’t feel like she was making sufficient progress.

Her friend then recommended a pelvic floor physical therapist that she had to pay out of pocket. The result was night and day: “It was very expensive but very, very effective. It turned out that I had been coached to tighten my pelvic floor when in fact I had been not relaxing it enough. After seeing that PT I stopped having incontinence.”

Does insurance cover pelvic floor physical therapy?

The answer to this question ultimately depends on your insurance coverage and location. However, Reardon says that in her experience insurance plans may cover pelvic floor PT because it’s billed as physical therapy. If there are any coverage, copay or visit limits will also depend on your individual situation.

If your insurance does not cover pelvic floor PT as an in-network service, you may be able to find a pelvic floor physical therapist who is out-of-network or who doesn’t accept insurance and then submit a superbill for partial reimbursement, says Reardon.

Hughes adds that she and other providers charge an upfront fee and then provide a superbill at the end of the appointment. This system allows “longer, more personalized appointments that are not dictated by insurance and often results in better care in far fewer visits,” she says.

Do you need a referral for pelvic floor physical therapy?

Whether or not you need a referral to see a pelvic floor physical therapist will likely depend on your insurance and state, says Reardon. “Most states have some form of direct access, meaning you can see a PT without a doctor’s referral, but your insurance company may still require one for coverage,” she adds.

Your best move is to call your insurance company, says Reardon. Ask them:

Do I have in-network or out-of-network physical therapy benefits?

Is a referral required?

Are there visit limits?

Once you have those answers, find a provider (see below) and give them a call to find out if they’re in-network for your insurance or cash-pay.

How do you find a pelvic floor physical therapist?

Word of mouth is a great way to find a pelvic floor PT, says Hughes. This can ensure that you find someone who treats your full body and doesn’t simply prescribe kegels, she adds. However, you can also try online directories like Pelvic Rehab or Pelvic Global Directory.

When you’re looking for a provider it’s also important to check that they treat you and/or your condition. For example, Hughes states that she typically treats mostly pregnant and postpartum women, and she does not personally treat men for pelvic floor dysfunction.

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