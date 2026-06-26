Girls as young as 8 are obsessing over flawless skin: What parents and caregivers should know

Experimenting with beauty products isn’t anything new for teens and tweens (who didn’t sneak into their parents’ room for a spritz of perfume or a swipe of lipstick?). But what once amounted to a bottle of Cetaphil and some mascara has, for some young people, evolved into elaborate, multi-step routines.

Fueled by social media, young people — girls, usually — are adopting skincare regimens involving pre-cleansers, exfoliators, toners, serums, anti-aging products and more, a phenomenon that’s recently been coined “cosmeticorexia.”

Giovanni Damiani, associate professor of dermatology at the University of Milan and co-author of the recent study, Cosmeticorexia: What It Is, Where It Comes from and Why It Matters, tells Care, “‘Cosmeticorexia’ is an emerging behavioral addiction” marked by an obsessive focus on skincare.” People with cosmeticorexia, Damiani explains, feel compelled to follow elaborate, multi-step skincare routines, often using products excessively or unnecessarily in pursuit of perfect skin.

In other words, it’s a troubling infatuation that’s affecting girls, some as young as 8 years old, which is concerning for parents, caregivers and mental health experts alike.

“We’re normalizing the idea that kids need perfect skin and flawless features at younger and younger ages,” says Roseann Capanna-Hodge, a therapist and author of “The Dysregulated Kid.” “For many children, self-worth becomes tied to appearance.”

From what’s fueling it to how parents and caregivers can recognize the signs and stop it and more, here’s what experts have to say about cosmeticorexia.

Key takeaways Cosmeticorexia refers to a growing pattern of obsessive, anxiety-driven skincare routines, often fueled by social media and beauty culture. While experimenting with beauty products is normal for teens, experts say the concern arises when routines become rigid, excessive or tied to self-worth.

Researchers describe it as involving compulsive behaviors and influences from unrealistic beauty standards, influencer culture, and constant online comparison. In some cases, it may overlap with anxiety, OCD traits and body image distress.

Warning signs can include excessive focus on appearance, frequent mirror checking, reassurance-seeking, and distress when routines are disrupted. Experts recommend early support and conversations that prioritize understanding over correction or reassurance.

What is cosmeticorexia?

Different from experimenting with different moisturizers or finding joy from browsing around Sephora, cosmeticorexia is more than “too much skincare,” says lberto Stefana, co-author of the study and a psychologist-psychotherapist in Brescia, Italy.

Instead, he says, it’s an “emerging clinical phenomenon [that predominantly affects females] characterized by a persistent preoccupation with perceived skin flaws — usually minor or nonexistent — and a rigid, excessive, often ritualized use of skincare, makeup or cosmetic procedures to correct them.”

In other words, it’s when a person becomes so focused on achieving “perfect” skin that skincare shifts from a healthy habit to an all-consuming concern.

Stefana adds that the issue isn’t really about cosmetics themselves. Rather, it reflects a broader cultural shift in how appearance is viewed and valued. “Beauty has become a form of social capital, and the face and skin are increasingly treated as things to optimize, correct, display and compare,” he explains.

Given just how inundated tweens and teens are with selfies, filters, video calls and social media, it’s no coincidence that Sephora hauls, “get ready with me” videos (#grwm) and cosmeticorexia are pervasive now. Phones and social media exacerbate this mindset by constantly exposing kids and teens to flawless-looking skin, curated routines, filters and unattainable influencer content — as well as their own reflection.

“Twenty years ago, kids weren’t staring at their own faces for hours a day,” says Capanna-Hodge. “Today they’re seeing themselves constantly through selfies, filters, video calls and social media. For some kids, that nonstop self-monitoring becomes fuel for anxiety, perfectionism, and obsessive thinking about how they look.”

Conversely, Damiani adds, cosmeticorexia also comes with risks for girls’ skin health, asexcessive skincare routines and product use can actually irritate skin.

While not formally recognized as a disorder in the DSM-5-TR or ICD-11, the U.S. and global systems for diagnosing mental health disorders and diseases, experts have identified common patterns and symptoms with cosmeticorexia.

Here are the red flags to look out for, per Damiani:

Kids may have obsessive thoughts about their appearance, skin or beauty routines and feel compelled to perform certain behaviors.

These thoughts are driven by unrealistic beauty standards, peer pressure, celebrities and social media influencers.

Tweens or teens are simultaneously dealing with panic attacks and nomophobia, which is anxiety or distress that occurs when a person is unable to access their phone.

“Twenty years ago, kids weren’t staring at their own faces for hours a day. Today they’re seeing themselves constantly through selfies, filters, video calls and social media. For some kids, that nonstop self-monitoring becomes fuel for anxiety, perfectionism, and obsessive thinking about how they look.” — Roseann Capanna-Hodge, a therapist and author

How is cosmeticorexia different from normal skincare and makeup interest?

Using makeup or playing with beauty products isn’t inherently problematic, but the motivation behind it can turn it from normal to unhealthy, says Damiani.

Here’s how parents and caregivers can differential between a normal interest in skincare vs. cosmeticorexia:

Normal interest. This is when products are used for “creative expression, relaxation, self-care or enhancing natural features,” he says. Overall, the experience is positive and the person “experiences pleasure or routine satisfaction.”

Cosmeticorexia. This is when there’s intense anxiety and compulsion underneath product use and a general “dread regarding perceived physical flaws.”

Skipping the routine, Damiani explains, may “trigger severe psychological distress or panic.”

The obsession that’s present with cosmeticorexia, notes Aida Shahnazarian, an adolescent therapist at Teen Tree in Phoenix, puts an “unhealthy focus on changing or improving one’s appearance in order to feel better about oneself, which can lead to body image concerns, anxiety, low self-esteem and other mental health challenges.” (More on how to know if this is happening with your tween or teen shortly.)

What does cosmeticorexia look like in tweens/teens?

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Cosmeticorexia isn’t hard to miss. For tweens and teens, it can look like a hyper-focus on skincare that’s tied to social media, online trends and social status, according to Damiani, who notes that, typically, these elaborate routines are attempts to look more like influencers or celebrities.

This may look like “multistep skincare routines copied from TikTok or Instagram, use of adult-oriented products such as acids, retinoids, exfoliants, masks or anti-aging products,” Stefana adds.

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In order to know if someone is grappling with cosmeticorexia, “pay attention to whether the child seems overly focused on their skin or appearance,” Capanna-Hodge. “Are they constantly checking mirrors, taking selfies, comparing themselves to others, or seeking reassurance about how they look? If so, it’s worth paying closer attention.”

Damiani adds: “Cosmeticoretic patients refuse to appear in public without makeup and sometimes even at home in front of their parents, since they refuse their real image in favor of a model of the perfect skin that in their mind replaced the real one.”

Cosmeticorexia is an “unhealthy focus on changing or improving one’s appearance in order to feel better about oneself, which can lead to body image concerns, anxiety, low self-esteem and other mental health challenges.” — Aida Shahnazarian, an adolescent therapist

How can cosmeticorexia relate to mental health conditions?

As Damiani noted, research has pointed to cosmeticorexia having an impact on tweens’ and teens’ mental health; and according to Capanna-Hodge, there are a number of conditions that can stem from a skincare obsession.

In her practice, Capanna-Hodge often sees overlap with anxiety, OCD and perfectionism and body dysmorphic concerns. “Body dysmorphia shares many similarities with OCD,” she says. “Kids can become trapped in obsessive thoughts about perceived flaws and engage in compulsive behaviors like mirror checking, comparing themselves to others, researching products or seeking reassurance.”

What should I do if my child is displaying signs of cosmeticorexia?

When starting the conversation, focus on observations rather than assumptions, according to Shahnazarian. For example, you can say something like: “I’ve noticed you’ve seemed more stressed about how you look lately. Can you help me understand what’s been going on?”

“This creates space for discussion without making the adolescent feel judged or defensive,” notes Shahnazarian.

Shahnazarian shares the following tips for approaching the topic:

Listen before reassuring. Avoid quick fixes like “You look fine.”

Avoid quick fixes like “You look fine.” Validate feelings. Show you understand, even if you don’t agree.

Show you understand, even if you don’t agree. Get curious. Ask what the behavior might be helping them with (control, confidence, anxiety relief, etc.).

Ask what the behavior might be helping them with (control, confidence, anxiety relief, etc.). Avoid power struggles. Don’t turn appearance habits into battles by telling/yelling at kids to stop using products. That won’t work, says Shahnazarian.

Don’t turn appearance habits into battles by telling/yelling at kids to stop using products. That won’t work, says Shahnazarian. Praise beyond looks. Highlight your child’s character, effort and strengths.

Highlight your child’s character, effort and strengths. Model self-acceptance. Be mindful of how you talk about your own appearance.

Be mindful of how you talk about your own appearance. Keep it open. Create space for honest, low-pressure conversations.

Create space for honest, low-pressure conversations. Watch for impact. Seek help cosmeticorexia-induced issues, like anxiety affect school, mood or relationships.

Seek help cosmeticorexia-induced issues, like anxiety affect school, mood or relationships. Focus on understanding. Aim to support versus dismiss or correct feelings. “A simple, ‘I’ve noticed you’ve been worrying a lot about your skin lately. What’s been going on?’ can open the door to understanding what’s driving the behavior without creating shame or defensiveness,” says Capanna-Hodge.

When is it time to involve a therapist or mental health professional?

If a child’s thoughts about their skin or appearance are taking over their day, affecting friendships, causing distress or leading to compulsive behaviors such as constant mirror-checking or makeup application, Capanna-Hodge says it’s time to get support.

“The earlier families address these concerns, the easier it is to interrupt unhealthy patterns before they become deeply ingrained,” she says.

What does treatment look like?

Treatment for cosmeticorexia ultimately depends on what’s driving the behavior. For instance, maybe your child is spending more time than usual scrolling on TikTok to get through a tough time with their friend group or feels left out because they’re not up on the latest trends and then from there, helping them develop healthier ways to cope with stress and build self-esteem, Capanna-Hodges explains.

“If anxiety, OCD, perfectionism or body image concerns are at the root, treatment focuses on reducing obsessive thinking, building emotional regulation skills and helping children understand that their value isn’t tied to their appearance,” she says.

You might learn that intrusive thoughts are impacting your tween or teen, and if that’s the case, “treatment should address the obsessive-compulsive cycle through specific OCD treatments, such as psychotherapy or medication, so children can learn how to manage anxiety without relying on compulsive behaviors,” Capanna-Hodge continues.

She also notes that parents should be part of the therapy process, as they may need guidance on how they’re addressing or handling issues, Capanna-Hodge says. “The way adults respond to a child’s obsessive thoughts on how they look can either reduce anxiety or unintentionally reinforce it,” she notes..

What parents and caregivers should ultimately know about cosmeticorexia

While cosmeticorexia is not an official diagnosis, it reflects a growing pattern of anxiety-fueled, compulsive focus on skincare and appearance affecting tweens and teens, especially girls, that’s mainly driven by social media and beauty culture.

Interest in skincare and beauty products is normal, but when routines become excessive and/or rigid, it may be time for help.

“Treatment is not about convincing adolescents that they should love every part of their appearance,” Shahnazarian says. “Rather, the goal is to help them develop a sense of self-worth that is not dependent on how they look. As adolescents build confidence in who they are as a whole person, appearance-related concerns often become less central to their identity and emotional well-being.”