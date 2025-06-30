What is board and care — and who is it right for?

Some seniors require complex medical care as they age, while others continue to be independent in their own homes long past retirement. But, for some, the best senior living option may be less clear.

Many people who reach their golden years begin to struggle to manage their everyday lives, let alone their finances and households, says Yelena Sokolsky, a registered nurse and the CEO and founder of Galaxy Home Care.

People’s needs and abilities change over time, and while some seniors and their families may think their only options are staying in their home or moving into an assisted living facility, there are other choices available. Board and Care facilities are a great option that provide some crucial support to help seniors maintain their independence without the full services offered at a standard assisted living facility.

Key takeaways Board and care facilities offer 24-hour non-medical care to seniors who can no longer stay in their own homes.

These facilities are less expensive than assisted living facilities because they offer fewer services, but many seniors enjoy the home-like setting and daily activities.

There are various methods to pay for board and care facilities, including Social Security funds, VA benefits, life insurance policy riders, financing and traditional retirement accounts.

What is a board and care facility?

There are many different senior living options, and each comes with its own benefits and unique care offerings. Board and care facilities can be thought of as an interim step between living independently and requiring assisted living. Many board and care facilities offer:

24-hour staff care.

A bedroom or efficiency apartment.

Prepared meals.

Assistance with activities of daily living (ADLs).

Other terms for board and care facilities are residential group homes or adult group homes. When deciding between different senior living options, it is important to consider the unique needs of each senior. “It depends on what the patient and family are looking for,” says Traci Lamb, the national business development specialist for OdessaConnect, a company that manufactures technology that is simple for seniors to use. “The patient needs and deserves to be happy, as they are the ones who will be living there.”

How does board and care differ from assisted living?

The main difference between a board and care facility and assisted living is that board and care facilities don’t provide medical care. Additionally, the ratio of staff to residents is higher in a board and care facility, and these facilities feel more like a home than a hospital.

Some seniors may opt to spend time in both types of facilities — a board and care facility while they are more independent, and then an assisted living facility as their needs increase.

Most board and care homes are 10 beds or less, Lamb explains, while most assisted living facilities are much larger and offer amenities like swimming pools, fitness centers and much more. While each board and care facility is unique, most offer:

A home-like environment.

Private or shared accommodations.

Non-medical staff who assist with ADLs like bathing, toileting and dressing.

Community activities and companionship.

Assistance with making appointments and completing medical forms.

Transportation.

If you or your loved one are new to this kind of care, limited in-home care services are a great introduction to what it might entail, says Sokolsky. “Simultaneously, they should start planning a financial structure for how to pay for [more advanced] services when more care will be needed.”

Who is eligible for board and care facilities?

“The requirements for board and care are somewhat more stringent than assisted living facilities,” says Lamb. Since these homes are not medical facilities, staff will need to determine that potential residents do not have care needs beyond what the facility can provide.

Some considerations include:

Age requirements. Some board and care facilities accept residents over the age of 18 who require support with ADLs, while others only accept senior citizens over the age of 65.

Some board and care facilities accept residents over the age of 18 who require support with ADLs, while others only accept senior citizens over the age of 65. Health status. Residents must typically verify they are free from communicable diseases and maintain regular medical care.

Residents must typically verify they are free from communicable diseases and maintain regular medical care. Cognitive assessments. Some facilities can accommodate residents with a degree of cognitive difficulty, but more significant cognitive issues likely require a higher level of care.

Some facilities can accommodate residents with a degree of cognitive difficulty, but more significant cognitive issues likely require a higher level of care. Care needs. Residents must demonstrate a basic ability to be independent throughout the day and not require constant supervision. For those individuals who need more assistance, an assisted living facility may be a better choice.

“The patient needs and deserves to be happy, as they are the ones who will be living there.” — Traci Lamb, senior living and technology expert

What do board and care facilities cost?

The price range for board and care facilities will vary depending on location, amenities and other factors, says Lamb. Typically, board and care homes cost slightly less than most assisted living facilities, which average $5,900 per month. For example, the AARP calculates the cost of non-medical group care in California, one of the most expensive states for care in the U.S., to be between $34,000 and $78,000 annually — or $2,800-$6,500 monthly — depending on the facility and whether rooms are shared or private.

Medicaid and Medicare do not pay for board and care facilities, though there are multiple other ways to pay, including:

There are also self-pay options, including financing and specific long-term care riders on life insurance policies, that can help cover costs. Find a full guide to paying for senior care here.

How to find a board and care facility

Once you’ve decided a board and care facility is the best option for yourself or a loved one, it’s important to do thorough research before choosing a location. You should visit the facility several times, and “ask a lot of questions,” says Lamb. “Ask for referrals that you can call, and then call them yourself.”

Some important questions to ask include:

How long do most residents stay?

Why do residents leave?

What activities are offered to residents?

How are meals, transportation and daily care handled?

Does the facility have the appropriate licensure for the state?

Lamb suggests comparing at least three facilities before making your final choice. For family members, it is important to stay involved, too. After a senior moves into board and care, family should visit often, she says. “If a facility knows a resident is visited often, it matters.”

One last expert tip as you consider board and care

The most important takeaway when preparing for daily living and changing care needs in your golden years is careful planning, says Lamb. “Don’t wait until the last minute and make a hurried or rushed decision,” she says.

After all, senior living may be where many people spend their later days. Adds Lamb, “Remember that you want those days to be as good as possible.”

