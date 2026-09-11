‘Don’t spend the entire year preparing for kindergarten’: What one dad wishes he’d known about the last year of preschool

Asim Zahid is a 42-year-old, Texas-based founder of men’s telehealth platform Maro and father of three daughters, aged 10, 6 and 4. Here’s his story, as told to Care.com contributor Mirel Zaman.

I’ve done the last year of preschool twice, with a third coming. Most of what I worried about the first time turned out to be noise.

Looking back on our first experience, I wish I’d spent less time on kindergarten stress and instead asked more practical questions earlier. What are the school hours? Is there aftercare? What does pickup really look like? Those things ended up affecting our daily life much more than some of the things I originally spent time worrying about.

“I had put so much pressure on finding the ‘perfect’ kindergarten”

I spent the entirety of my eldest daughter’s last year of preschool trying to find the right kindergarten. I treated that decision like it was going to determine her entire future. I looked at different schools, ratings, programs and what other parents thought. In the end, my daughter went to the school we were zoned for, and she did completely fine.

That was a big lesson for me. I had put so much pressure on finding the “perfect kindergarten” when what mattered much more was having a good teacher, making friends and having support at home. By the time my second daughter was in her last year of preschool, I was much less stressed about the whole process. I just asked one question: How long is the morning drop-off line?

“You can spend months worrying about which kindergarten is best, and then, realize the thing that affects your life every single day is, ‘Who is picking her up at 3?'”

“Preschool flexibility was keeping our schedule together”

The hardest part of the transition from preschool to kindergarten was the calendar. Our preschool hours were from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., which basically covered a full workday for us, and offered aftercare when we needed it. It wasn’t until July that I realized the kindergarten day was from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., an hour shorter. That hour made a difference; suddenly we had this gap in the afternoon that we hadn’t had before. At that point, I was already planning our fall schedule around a day that was no longer there.

We ended up piecing together after-school care. Some days, we used an aftercare option offered by her school, and on days we were able to adjust our schedules, one of us picked her up ourselves.

But I hadn’t realized how much the preschool flexibility was keeping our schedule together.

Preschool worked much better around real life. It offered longer hours and the ability to pick them up earlier or later depending on the day. Even pickup was simpler; elementary school pickup lines really can be ridiculously long. Preschool gave us more breathing room as working parents. I wish I’d prepared for the change before the end of her last year of preschool, rather than scrambling once kindergarten began.

That’s why I tell first-time parents to ask about the actual daily schedule, not just where their child is going to school. You can spend months worrying about which kindergarten is best, and then, realize the thing that affects your life every single day is, “Who is picking her up at 3?”

As much as I missed the flexibility that the preschool schedule offered, I’ve been happy to leave behind some of the little preschool logistics: the theme days, extra clothes, random supplies and always feeling like there was one more thing we were supposed to remember that morning. With three kids, that stuff adds up fast. By kindergarten, they’re also becoming more independent, and there’s something nice about not having to manage every tiny detail for them anymore.

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“Three months without any child care”

When you’re transitioning from preschool to kindergarten, there’s another gap that no one tells you about: The preschool closed at the end of the first week of June, and kindergarten started in the last week of August. The year my eldest was leaving preschool, that left us with almost three months without any child care and two working parents.

We needed care, but, at the same time, I didn’t want to schedule every minute of her summer. I wanted her to be a kid, sleep in sometimes and not go straight from one structured program into another. It became this balancing act between keeping her occupied and covered while we worked, without turning her summer into another school schedule.

We managed to put together coverage with two-week camps. But they all had varying drop-off days, required varying supplies and were at varying locations around town. That summer was worse than I’d feared it would be.

Now, I know to ask these questions early: When is the school year over? When does the next school year begin? And what happens during June, July and August? Don’t wait until June or July to find out those answers.

“Take the random pictures, listen to the stories they tell you at pickup, keep some of the ridiculous artwork and don’t rush them into the next stage.”

“Kindergarten readiness is about independence”

One thing I did during my eldest’s last year of preschool that was useful: I asked her preschool teacher what the first week of kindergarten is really like. (Go ask the person who has seen 200 kids make this leap—they’re more familiar with it than the internet.)

She told me that the most biggest challenge is lunchtime. Thirty children, 20 minutes and a lunchbox to open on their own. So we practiced opening containers at the kitchen table for a month prior to school. It sounds small, but it was the one thing we did that was most helpful.

The lesson I took away from that experience was that kindergarten readiness isn’t just about knowing letters, numbers or being academically ahead. A lot of it is independence. Can they open their own lunch? Keep track of their backpack? Go to the bathroom on their own? Ask for help when they need it? Follow a routine without having an adult right next to them? Those little things seem basic, but when one teacher has a whole classroom of kids, they matter a lot.

“Kindergarten is going to come whether you obsess over it or not”

Now that I’m about to enter a “last year of preschool” for the third time, I urge other parents on the precipice of this transition not to spend the entire year getting ready for kindergarten. You obviously have to handle registration and the practical stuff, but your child is still 4 or 5 years old. Let them enjoy being that age. Take the random pictures, listen to the stories they tell you at pickup, keep some of the ridiculous artwork and don’t rush them into the next stage. Kindergarten is going to come whether you obsess over it or not.

With my youngest, who’s starting her last year of preschool this year, I’m much more relaxed. I know kindergarten is coming, but I’m not treating preschool like one long preparation period for the next thing. Practically, I’m paying more attention to things I learned the hard way—the school calendar, summer coverage, actual school hours, pickup logistics. But emotionally, I’m also making more of an effort to enjoy the ordinary parts of the year. Now I know how quickly that stage disappears.

Read more: Preschool vs. kindergarten: What to expect and how to prepare

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