How can I cut the cost of hiring a nanny?

On average, parents are spending 20% or more of their annual income on child care, according to Care.com’s 2026 Cost of Care Survey, and nannies are the priciest option, with offered rates hovering around $870 per week for one child, per the parents polled.

Unlike daycare and preschool, where pricing structures are generally more standardized, nanny duties (and experience and more) vary widely, explains Stephanie Fornaro, founder of Hello, Nanny!, an agency in California and Texas, which explains the steep price tag.

“Nanny costs are heavily influenced by [factors] like cost of living, geographic location, schedule needs and whether the role is full time or part time,” she says. “In many cases, families in major metropolitan areas pay a premium simply due to higher demand and higher local wages.”

There are ways to save, though. From tax breaks to schedule hacks and more, read on for expert insight on how to reduce costs when hiring a nanny.

Key takeaways Parents are spending a significant share of their income on childcare, with many allocating around 20% or more annually, and nanny care is often the most expensive option at roughly $870 per week for one child. Costs vary widely because nanny roles are less standardized than daycare, with pricing shaped by location, experience and scheduling needs.

Nanny rates are heavily influenced by factors like geography, cost of living and job structure, including whether the role is full-time or part-time. Families in major cities typically pay more due to higher demand and local wage expectations, while suburban and rural areas may see slightly lower rates.

Despite the high cost, families have several strategies to reduce expenses, including nanny shares, part-time or hybrid care setups and tax advantages like Dependent Care FSAs and the Child and Dependent Care Tax Credit. Financial planning ahead of time can also help parents better anticipate costs and avoid sticker shock.

How much does a nanny cost?

From experience to number of kids, nanny costs are determined by a number of factors, with location generally holding the most weight, and cities commanding more than suburban and rural areas.

To give you an idea of what nannies are asking for in different locations, per Care.com’s Cost of Care Calculator, check out our nanny rates chart.

Current posted nanny rates in top U.S. cities*

*Based on average posted starting rates from nannies listed on Care.com, as of May 15, 2026.

Strategies to reduce nanny cost

There are a number of ways to reduce the cost of a nanny. Here are a few expert-recommended cost-cutting options to explore.

Consider a nanny share

A nanny share — which involves two families sharing one nanny and alternately hosting where the care is provided — can significantly lower costs while giving kids built-in socialization.

“Nanny shares can save money as you can often share the cost of employing the candidate, from sharing employer taxes, FICA, splitting the investment in paid time off (PTO) and more,” Fornaro says.

That said, what you’ll pay will be tied to how many kids are being cared for and other aspects of the job, explains Fornaro.

For instance, if a nanny’s rate is $30 per hour, that doesn’t mean a straight split of $15 per hour, per family. “A nanny share often includes a premium to offset the complexity of the role, working between two families, communicating with two bosses, having multiple sets of requirements, working out of one person’s home one week and the other person’s home the next, etc.,” Fornaro explains.

“A nanny who works for a single family at $25 per hour for two kids is not going to accept a rate of $25 an hour for four kids between two families,” she adds. As a general rule of thumb, nannies make between $1-2 extra an hour per kid, however, there are more nuances when they’re working for two families, so the rate may go up slightly more.

In general, the average cost of sharing a nanny is about two-thirds of what you might pay to have your own nanny. The 2026 Cost of Care Survey found that parents hiring a nanny, as opposed to participating in a nanny share, are posting an average rate of $870 per week for one child. Two-thirds of $870 is about $580 ($1,160 a week for the nanny), which adds up to about $290 in savings a week.

Using Chicago as an example, instead of paying $22.64 an hour, or $905.60 per week, for a nanny, families in a share would each pay $15.09 an hour, or $603.60 per week.

Hire a part-time nanny — or hire two

Is there a way to avoid hiring a nanny full-time? If you have a family member that’s willing to help out for part of the day (or on certain days), you can fill in the gaps with a nanny. Similarly, consider part-time daycare or preschool (which is generally more affordable than a nanny), and then, employ a nanny for the remaining hours.

If neither is an option, Fornarno suggests looking into hiring more than one nanny, each part-time.

There is a drawback to consider with this strategy, however. “You are likely to experience [more frequent] turnover, as candidates need positions that are predictable and a reliable income,” explains Fornarno. “So, the moment they find a role with more continuity and income, you will find yourself back to the drawing board.”

Utilize a Dependent Care FSA

A Dependent Care FSA (DCFSA) can be incredibly helpful in paying for a nanny, explains Sarah McCann, a certified financial advisor with Northwestern Mutual in Manhattan Beach, California.

“A Dependent Care FSA is an employer-established arrangement that allows employees to pay certain qualified child care expenses tax‑free,” McCann explains. “Contributions are made pre‑tax through payroll, reducing your taxable income.”

For the 2026 tax year, the maximum annual contribution for a DCFSA increased to $7,500 per household or $3,750 for married couples filing separately. (In 2025, it was $5,000, so this year’s contribution is a big bump up.)

“While a DCFSA doesn’t technically off-set the actual cost, it has wonderful tax benefits and can be used pre-tax from your employer’s pay.”

Before counting on this benefit, make sure you qualify, says Bob Chitrathorn, vice president of wealth planning at Simplified Wealth Management in Corona, California.

“In order to put in the full $7,500, you need to be in the 22% tax bracket or higher,” he says. “If so, you can then use those dollars to pay for nanny costs for children under 13 or for a spouse or any other dependent that can’t physically or mentally care for themselves. By doing that, you’re saving a little over $2,000.”

Claim the Child and Dependent Care Tax Credit (CDCTC)

This is a credit that you may get on your taxes if you paid someone to care for your child or a qualifying person, explains Chitrathron. “You need to have earned income to claim it, as well as qualifying expenses,” he says.

The credit reduces your taxes based on a percentage of what you spend on care and your income level.

Keep in mind, though: You can’t double dip. “If you use a Dependent Care FSA to pay for some child care costs tax-free, you can’t also claim those same expenses for the tax credit,” explains Chitrathron. You can only apply the credit to any remaining qualifying expenses you paid out of pocket.

Look into an au pair

In addition considering hybrid nanny setups and utilizing government-supported options, another choice is an au pair, which is a young adult from another country (governed under the Department of State Bureau of Cultural Affairs) who lives with you and provides child care, in exchange for a cultural experience. While not free, the price is significantly cheaper than a nanny.

Using the agency Cultural Au Pair as an example, families would pay $22,924 a year for au pair, with $11,245 being the annual program fee and a weekly stipend of $195.75 ($10,679/year). Using Chicago as an example again, families would pay around $47,091.20 a year for a nanny.

That being said, there are a number of caveats with this route: One is that au pairs are not allowed to care for newborns, and the other is that they have significantly less child care training than professional nannies.

When it comes to nanny costs, planning ahead is key

With child care costs taking up a significant portion of the family budget, many parents begin thinking more broadly about their long-term financial goals and family planning. When saving for children or family planning in general, it’s important to think about three things, says McCann:

Time horizon, which is how long assets need to be held or your savings plan will need to be executed before funds can be accessed.

What are you saving it for specifically — child care, your child’s future education, et al.?

Taxation, as every savings and investment vehicle has different tax rules and benefits.

Getting these things in order will give you a big picture idea of how much you need, helping you to avoid sticker shock when it’s time to hire someone.

And if all of this feels overwhelming (because it is), McCann recommends consulting a financial advisor or planner to determine the best path forward. A solid financial plan can help families navigate the cost of in-home care while continuing to prioritize their bigger-picture financial goals.

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