The home safety checklist for visually impaired seniors

Just like changes in mobility, changes in vision can lead to a loss of independence for seniors. Driving often becomes difficult which makes keeping up with activities and errands a challenge. But even at home, daily tasks can become tricky to navigate, especially if a senior lives alone.

“Loss of vision makes it harder for older adults to care for themselves, including tasks such as cooking, reading, managing medications, and going outside,” says Kara Watthanasuntorn, a geriatrician and medical director for the Center for Better Aging. “It also increases the risk of falls and fractures and can contribute to social isolation and depression.”

Luckily, there are simple ways caregivers can promote both independence and safety as loved ones navigate vision loss and even blindness. From cleaning routines to appliance upgrades, consider this your guide for creating a safe environment for visually impaired seniors.

Key takeaways Age-related eye diseases are the most common cause of irreversible vision loss in seniors living in the U.S., including macular degeneration, cataracts and glaucoma. Vision impairment in seniors comes with an increased risk of falls and fractures, and it can even contribute to social isolation and depression.

There’s a wide range of low-tech and high-tech devices designed for visually impaired seniors that can both improve safety and allow for greater autonomy. These include adaptive kitchen tools, obstacle-detecting canes and handheld electric magnifiers.

Small changes and modifications in each room — like adjusting lighting, clearing walkways and defining spaces with contrasting colors — can make living at home safer and less frustrating for seniors with low vision or blindness.

Understanding vision loss in seniors

Normal vision, or 20/20 vision, means a person can see something at 20 feet that they are expected to see at 20 feet. Refractive errors, including nearsightedness or farsightedness, can be corrected thanks to contacts and glasses. Seniors, however, are more at risk of developing visual impairment which is a loss of vision that cannot be fully corrected to 20/20 vision.

“As people age, their eyes change,” Watthanasuntorn explains. “Older adults can have trouble with their depth perception, their peripheral vision might not be as acute as it used to be, and despite wearing glasses or contacts, more things can be out of focus.”

The terms “visually impaired” and “low vision” are typically used interchangeably, and the degree of severity can range from mild vision loss to complete blindness. Here’s a closer look:

Low vision or visually impaired refers to a level of vision impairment that cannot be fully corrected with glasses, contact lenses, surgery or medication.

refers to a level of vision impairment that cannot be fully corrected with glasses, contact lenses, surgery or medication. Legal blindness is defined by the Social Security Administration as a visual acuity of 20/200. In practical terms, 20/200 vision means you need to be 20 feet away to see something that a person with normal vision can see clearly from 200 feet away.

is defined by the Social Security Administration as a visual acuity of 20/200. In practical terms, 20/200 vision means you need to be 20 feet away to see something that a person with normal vision can see clearly from 200 feet away. Total blindness is the complete inability to see anything, including light.

Most common age-related causes for visual impairments

The leading causes of blindness and low vision in the U.S. are age-related eye diseases, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Here, Watthanasuntorn offers a closer look at the most common ones and how they affect a senior’s eyesight:

Age-related macular degeneration causes loss of vision in the center of the visual field and can lead to blurry areas and dark spots in the center of what people see.

causes loss of vision in the center of the visual field and can lead to blurry areas and dark spots in the center of what people see. Cataracts cause a clouding of the lens of the eye which makes vision blurry or dim, and it can feel like looking through a foggy or dirty window. Glare and halos from lights, especially at night, are also common.

cause a clouding of the lens of the eye which makes vision blurry or dim, and it can feel like looking through a foggy or dirty window. Glare and halos from lights, especially at night, are also common. Glaucoma damages the optic nerve, often related to high pressure in the eye, and it can cause a gradual loss of peripheral (side) vision, seeing halos around lights, and, in some cases, eye pain, nausea or headache.

damages the optic nerve, often related to high pressure in the eye, and it can cause a gradual loss of peripheral (side) vision, seeing halos around lights, and, in some cases, eye pain, nausea or headache. Diabetic retinopathy is a common eye complication of diabetes, especially in older adults. It can cause blurry vision, dark spots, floaters and general difficulty seeing clearly.

How to create a safe home for low-vision seniors

No matter the severity, vision impairment will increase the risk of falls for seniors so preventing injuries should be the top priority for caregivers. The key is to make modifications that will make their home safer to navigate. Here’s where to start, according to Watthanasuntorn:

Adjust lighting . Use non-glare LED lights to brighten all areas of the home.

. Use non-glare LED lights to brighten all areas of the home. Define spaces with contrasting colors . Consider using light and dark colored tape to define the edges of stairs or other areas they think should be better defined visually.

. Consider using light and dark colored tape to define the edges of stairs or other areas they think should be better defined visually. Clear walkways . Decluttering walkways will reduce the likelihood of tripping. Throw rugs should be removed if possible, or have non-slip backing added to prevent slipping.

. Decluttering walkways will reduce the likelihood of tripping. Throw rugs should be removed if possible, or have non-slip backing added to prevent slipping. Install safety hardware. Add railings and grab bars to both sides of stairs, in hallways, by the bed and in bathrooms to prevent falls.

Low vision can also make everyday tasks and activities of daily living harder to do, explains Shelby Greene, a licensed clinical social worker and coordinator for social services at the Sanford Center for Aging at the University of Nevada, Reno.

“Depth perception is a big one which can affect these tasks,” Greene says. “There’s also the possibility of confusing similar things.” To help visually impaired seniors maintain their independence, Greene recommends utilizing products and technology designed specifically for low vision individuals every chance you can.

“Prioritizing the most important safety changes first can make the process more manageable and kinder to the budget.” — Kara Watthanasuntorn, geriatrician

What are the best devices and technology for visually impaired seniors?

Does your loved one with low vision have an iPhone? If so, they already own one device that could make life at home easier. “They should check out its accessibility features,” Watthanasuntorn says. “Smart home devices are available for controlling lights, thermostats and appliances with voice commands.”

There are also magnifiers and zooming capabilities on smartphones which can come in handy, Greene adds. From low-tech gadgets to high-tech devices, here are a few more products designed for visually impaired seniors our experts recommend for greater safety and autonomy:

Products with large-print , including clocks, calendars, and phones.

, including clocks, calendars, and phones. Handheld electric magnifiers are portable camera-based devices that use an HD screen to enlarge text and images and improve contrast and colors. “They are ideal for reading medication labels, mail, recipes and printed books,”

are portable camera-based devices that use an HD screen to enlarge text and images and improve contrast and colors. “They are ideal for reading medication labels, mail, recipes and printed books,” Adaptive kitchen tools feature bold colors and raised markings to make items like measuring cups, scales and utensils easier to use. Some also include talking features.

feature bold colors and raised markings to make items like measuring cups, scales and utensils easier to use. Some also include talking features. An obstacle-detecting cane uses sensors to warn users about tripping hazards.

uses sensors to warn users about tripping hazards. Paid services like Speechify, which take printed materials and turn them into audio are also a great option for tech-savvy seniors, Green notes.

Room by room safety checklist for visually impaired seniors

Unfortunately, most homes are not designed to accommodate someone who has a visual impairment or disability. The good news? “Small changes in each room can make living at home safer and less frustrating,” Watthanasuntorn says.

Whether you’re updating a senior’s home or your own home to make it safer for your loved one, here’s a checklist — arranged by room and featuring expert tips — to help you get started.

Kitchen

Use large-print or tactile labels on appliances, stove controls, and common pantry items to make them easier to identify.

Keep counters and the floor clear to reduce tripping and spilling.

Consider using an induction cooktop, which heats only the pan rather than the cooktop surface, lowering the risk of burns and fire.

When cooking on the stovetop, always turn the pot and pan handles inward so they are less likely to be bumped and spill.

Use high-contrast cutting boards (e.g. dark board for light foods and vice versa) to make food easier to see.

Bathroom

Install grab bars next to the toilet and inside the bathtub or shower. A handheld showerhead will also reduce the need to shift positions and make seated bathing easier.

Use non-slip mats or adhesive strips in the tub or shower and on the bathroom floor.

Use an anti-scald device to prevent sudden spikes in hot water and risk of burns.

Keep toiletries in consistent, labeled locations so they are easy to find by sight or touch.

Living Room

Remove loose throw rugs or secure them with non-slip backing to prevent tripping.

Keep pathways clear of cords, low tables, and footstools.

Arrange furniture to create wide, straight walking paths rather than tight corners.

Use motion-activated or easily accessible lamps to avoid walking in the dark.

Increase contrast where possible. For example, install light-colored switches on dark walls and contrasting edges on steps.

Bedroom

Keep a clear, uncluttered path from the bed to the bathroom or hallway.

Place a lamp or touch-activated light within easy reach of the bed.

Keep frequently used items like glasses and phones in the same, easily reached spot.

“Caregivers should involve older adults in all decisions so that changes are collaborative and based on their preferences.” — Kara Watthanasuntorn

Outdoor Spaces

Keep walkways, porches and steps free of clutter.

Install railings along stairs or sloped paths if needed.

Consider motion-activated lights near entrances, steps and the garage.

Mark the edges of steps or curbs with high-contrast paint or strips to make changes in level easier to see.

Repair uneven surfaces, loose bricks or cracked pavement that could cause falls.

More ways to offer low vision seniors safety and support

Similar to downsizing during retirement, modifying a senior’s home and lifestyle can come with a mix of emotions and even resistance in some cases.

“Change is challenging for everyone, and doing things ‘for someone’s own good’ without their involvement can feel disrespectful,” Watthanasuntorn says. “Caregivers should involve older adults in all decisions so that changes are collaborative and based on their preferences.”

Greene recommends starting the process by consulting a doctor or low-vision specialist to understand the severity of the visual impairment and get a better understanding of what accommodations will be best to tackle for their unique situation.

From there, here are more tips for making the process go smoother:

Take things slow . “It can be hard for older adults to adjust to new layouts or tools, so making changes gradually and checking in about what is working can help them feel more in control and less overwhelmed,” Watthanasuntorn says.

. “It can be hard for older adults to adjust to new layouts or tools, so making changes gradually and checking in about what is working can help them feel more in control and less overwhelmed,” Watthanasuntorn says. Work together . Caregivers should avoid reorganizing belongings or rearranging furniture on their own since moving familiar items can be disorienting for someone with low vision, Watthanasuntorn notes.

. Caregivers should avoid reorganizing belongings or rearranging furniture on their own since moving familiar items can be disorienting for someone with low vision, Watthanasuntorn notes. Keep your budget in mind . “The cost of modifications can be another challenge,” Watthanasuntorn says. “Prioritizing the most important safety changes first can make the process more manageable and kinder to the budget.”

. “The cost of modifications can be another challenge,” Watthanasuntorn says. “Prioritizing the most important safety changes first can make the process more manageable and kinder to the budget.” Create a clear plan for various situations. Discussing things like fire safety, fall risks or issues like pests is essential. “Though these conversations can be difficult, addressing them early helps everyone feel more confident and prepared,” Greene says.

When to seek professional support

If finding solutions to make spaces safer for a visually impaired senior is especially challenging, Watthanasuntorn recommends that caregivers reach out to an occupational therapist or low-vision specialist for a home safety assessment and personalized recommendations.

