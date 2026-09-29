Sundowning in dementia: A nightly playbook for caregivers

When you care for a loved one with dementia, sundowning is a common occurrence. You may find that lately, when the afternoon light starts to shift, you get a sinking feeling in your stomach. You brace for the confusion, the pacing, the questions you aren’t sure how to answer. Some nights you manage to support your loved one pretty well. Other nights, nothing you try seems to work, and you’re left wondering what you could have done differently.

“A consistent routine takes the guessing out of what to do next,” says Dr. Macie Smith, a gerontologist with Synergy HomeCare. “Sundowning can come about because of a lack of direction and fear of the unknown.”

That’s true for the person you’re caring for, and it’s often true for you, too. The more specific your plan, the less you’ll have to improvise in the moment. This practical playbook walks you through what to do before, during and after a sundowning episode, from preparing in the afternoon to using familiar activities and caregiver scripts when things get difficult.

Key takeaways A predictable evening routine can reduce the uncertainty and confusion that contribute to sundowning. Small anchors, like a favorite song or the same pajamas every night, can help make the transition to bedtime more familiar.

The 3 to 5 p.m. window is a chance to get ahead of sundowning episodes. Keep your loved one engaged, physically active and comfortable, while reducing noise and distractions as the afternoon winds down.

During a sundowning episode, focus on reassurance and redirection rather than correction. Check basic needs, validate feelings and offer familiar activities or objects that give the person something calming to do.

Caregiver support matters, too. Respite care, outside help and claiming small moments for yourself can make it easier to stay patient and present when sundowning happens night after night.

What evening routine helps prevent sundowning in dementia?

A predictable evening routine can provide both reassurance for those with dementia and a practical script for caregivers when sundowning happens.

New to sundowning? Start here.

“Schedule structure and predictability are essential for seniors with dementia, as they can help reduce stress and anxiety,” says Desiree Trunzo, president and owner of Senior Helpers of Folsom-Granite Bay. “Create a routine that accommodates your loved one’s abilities and preferences and be as consistent as possible in following it.”

Smith recommends anchoring the routine with the same small rituals each night that can act as clues that it’s time to wind down, such as:

Praying or having a snack or warm tea before bed.

Taking a bath before bedtime.

Singing a favorite song or hymn.

Putting on the same pajamas, T-shirt or socks.

That consistency can give your loved one a greater sense of stability and familiarity, while giving you a plan to follow instead of having to figure out what to do next every night.

How to get ahead of sundowning before it starts

1. Stay active in the afternoon

The afternoon can be an important window for getting ahead of a sundowning episode.

During this time, a person with dementia may feel like they should be doing something meaningful or an activity they used to do — picking up the kids from school, cooking dinner, getting off work, Smith says. Keeping them engaged during this window can help distract them from those feelings and from focusing on what time of day it is.

“Physical activity like walking or chair exercises during the day can decrease sundowning behavior,” says says Dr. Jessica Schultz, a neurologist with Memorial Hermann Health System’s Mischer Neuroscience Associates.

Trunzo recommends combing movement and social engagement, such as talking walk or heading to a senior center event.

2. Create a calming environment

Trunzo recommends making a few adjustments to the person’s environment during the afternoon window and into the evening:

Reduce noise and distractions. Try quiet activities such as listening to soft music or reading a favorite book. “Building a regular routine in the evening helps provide structure and familiarity, and music can be part of that,” says Schultz. “Using music the person has regularly listened to in the past is more helpful than newer or unfamiliar melodies.”

Try quiet activities such as listening to soft music or reading a favorite book. “Building a regular routine in the evening helps provide structure and familiarity, and music can be part of that,” says Schultz. “Using music the person has regularly listened to in the past is more helpful than newer or unfamiliar melodies.” Start the wind-down routine. Limit caffeine in the afternoon and move toward a comfortable, consistent bedtime routine.

Limit caffeine in the afternoon and move toward a comfortable, consistent bedtime routine. Prepare their space. Make sure the space is organized and reflects your loved one’s preferences.

“Making sure there’s a clear delineation between day and night is really important. Keeping spaces well lit during the day with full-spectrum lighting helps.” — Dr. Jessica Schultz, neurologist

3. Double check caregiving plans and supplies

Elise Woappi, a home health aide and founder of the elder concierge company Wolfmates, also uses the afternoon to prepare for the night ahead. “I triple check that medications are accounted for, food is planned and anything else they might need is readily available,” she says.

Woappi recommends creating an emergency toolkit or binder for each person you care for, ideally when you first begin providing care. “The time to figure out what comforts someone with dementia isn’t in the middle of an episode,” she says. “You should already know those things beforehand.”

4. Make sure there’s a clear line between day and night

“Making sure there’s a clear delineation between day and night is really important,” Schultz says. “Keeping spaces well lit during the day with full-spectrum lighting helps.” Natural light and time outdoors earlier in the day also helps establish that day-night distinction.

As evening arrives, Trunzo recommends adjusting indoor lighting to reduce shadows and glare, which can worsen confusion. “Close drapes once it’s dark to limit confusion from reflections on windows,” she says.

What should you say during a sundowning episode?

When confusion or agitation starts, your first instinct may be to correct what’s happening. But Trunzo says reassurance is generally more helpful than confrontation or correction. “This is not when you should attempt to be right or reality-orient,” she says.

Instead, Trunzo suggests keeping your voice, facial expression and body language calm.

Affirm them

Acknowledge the feeling underneath what your loved one is saying. For example, if they say, “I want to go home” or “I need to go pick up the children,” you might respond: “You must be worried about the children — tell me more.”

You’re not necessarily agreeing with the details of what they believe. You’re acknowledging the concern they’re expressing and giving them a chance to tell you more.

Assess their needs

Before trying to redirect, check for basic needs. Ask yourself:

Could they be hungry?

Do they need to use the bathroom?

Are they too hot or too cold?

Is something about the environment making them uncomfortable?

Discomfort can show up as restlessness when someone can’t easily communicate what they need.

Move slowly and carefully

How you approach your loved one matters, too. Trunzo recommends approaching from the front rather than the side. “With cognitive changes, our vision can be disrupted, and peripheral vision narrows,” she says. “Approaching from the side of a person can cause unneeded and avoidable stress.”

What should you avoid doing during a sundowning episode?

Sometimes, trying too hard to stop a sundowning episode can make things more difficult. In particular, there are two major mistakes to avoid:

Don’t interrupt. Woappi says that in some situations, the most helpful response is simply to listen. Allow the episode to pass without interrupting, “as that can escalate the frustration the senior is experiencing,” she says.

Woappi says that in some situations, the most helpful response is simply to listen. Allow the episode to pass without interrupting, “as that can escalate the frustration the senior is experiencing,” she says. Don’t physically intervene. Smith points to another common misstep: Touching them or preventing them from doing something. “They may perceive it as a threat and may act on it,” Smith explains.

That doesn’t mean you should avoid familiar physical comforts altogether — Woappi notes that some people find comfort in a favorite blanket or other familiar item. The idea is to consider what your loved one will find reassuring rather than assuming reassurance or touch will calm them.

How can you redirect someone without making things worse?

Redirection tends to work best when it gives your loved one something familiar and manageable to do. Depending on the person, that could look like:

Sorting silverware.

Looking through familiar family photos.

Working on a puzzle.

Listening to a favorite song.

Handling another familiar object or activity.

Using a baby doll if that has been comforting to them.

Schultz recommends only offering activities the person has actually done before. “A patient who has never done laundry wouldn’t benefit from folding napkins or towels; however, sorting silverware might work,” she says. “Activities may help because they’re familiar and easy to complete.”

Trunzo also recommends redirecting with a clear purpose. For example, instead of asking a broad question, give your loved one a simple next step, like: “Come walk with me,” “Let’s go set the table” or “I hear the laundry is done, can you help me get it?” The goal is to move their attention toward something familiar.

What if someone with dementia says they want to “go home?”

When someone with dementia says they want to go home, it helps to understand what home actually means to them. “For some, the physical place is actually tied to a feeling,” Woappi says.

Rather than focusing on the literal address, she tries to connect the person with memories they can still access, such as a familiar photograph, song, voice note, letter or book.

If your loved one believes someone is coming to pick them up, Schultz recommends avoiding an argument about whether that person is actually coming.

“Don’t argue with statements the person makes that are incorrect,” she says. “If the person wants to leave because they believe someone is coming to pick them up, agree with them and frame it as the other person won’t be there for a while, then try to engage in a different activity.”

How can you prevent wandering during sundowning?

If your loved one is at high risk of wandering or trying to leave the house, safety needs to be part of your plan.

Woappi says caregivers may need additional security, such as door locks, barriers or other tools around the home, to help prevent accidents or wandering.

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Redirection can also help. Schultz suggests moving to another room or engaging the person in a new activity rather than trying to convince them that what they believe is happening isn’t true.

The best approach will depend on the person and the level of risk. If wandering or exit-seeking is putting your loved one in danger, talk with their care team or doctor about additional safety strategies.

What if nothing seems to prevent sundowning?

Sometimes the fix for sundowning isn’t in the moment at all, but earlier in the day.

Trunzo recalls a client whose overnight sundowning had his wife exhausted. During the day, he loved watching action movies and westerns. But at night, he’d wake up panicked, convinced he needed to leave the house to save the children.

After repeated attempts at redirection, the caregivers realized the movies the man watched during the day might have been contributing to what he experienced at night. “When nighttime hit, he was reliving these movies in a tiring way for him and his family,” Trunzo says.

They changed his daytime routine to include brain games, walks and painting instead of watching movies. At night, a caregiver played low, calm music and redirected him calmly whenever he woke. “This resulted in him and his wife finally getting a good night’s rest,” she says.

The takeaway here isn’t that one particular daytime activity will work for everyone; it’s that when things aren’t working, it can be useful to zoom out. Look at the entire day, not just the moment when the episode occurs, and figure out how the pieces fit together.

“Caregivers should recognize that patience may take time to develop as well. It’s OK to be overwhelmed, just don’t stay in that state of mind for a prolonged period of time.” — Elise Woappi, home health aide and care concierge founder

How can you take care of yourself, too?

Sundowning can be exhausting for caregivers, especially when it’s happening night after night. Taking care of yourself isn’t usually possible in the middle of an episode, so Woappi recommends building that care into the rest of your day.

“I rely on meditation, clean eating, mindfulness, praying or whatever I need to do outside of that individual’s time so that I can be the best version of myself when I show up to provide care,” she says.

In the moment, she leans on small resets such as taking a deep breath, pausing or reflecting before responding. “Patience is a virtue,” she says. “Caregivers should recognize that patience may take time to develop as well. It’s OK to be overwhelmed, just don’t stay in that state of mind for a prolonged period of time.”

You also don’t have to handle sundowning alone. Trunzo encourages caregivers to consider outside help, including professional caregivers who can provide evening support or respite care.

And when you do get a break, try to make it an actual break. “Stop and get a cup of coffee, try a yoga class, go for a walk,” Trunzo says. “Small doses of moments to yourself make a difference.”

When should you call the doctor about sundowning?

Behavioral strategies can help, but there are times when you should talk with your loved one’s doctor about what’s happening.

Smith recommends making an appointment for your loved one and/or discussing medication options when you see:

Agitation that’s starting to interfere with sleep.

More crying or other signs of distress.

Violent or aggressive behavior.

Exit-seeking that’s putting them in danger.

Signs that they’re harming themselves or others.

The Alzheimer’s Association’s 24/7 helpline, 1-800-272-3900, is also a resource if you need guidance when you’re not sure what to do.

And don’t overlook local support. Trunzo recommends looking into in-home care, adult day programs and support groups in your area.

When you’re in the thick of sundowning, it’s understandable to feel depleted or alone. You don’t have to figure everything out by yourself. “Always remember,” Trunzo says, “you are not alone.”

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