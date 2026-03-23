Summer child care jobs: what to consider and where to look

With kids off from school — and parents juggling work, vacations and shifting schedules — summertime is ripe for child care jobs. Ranging from flexible one-on-one gigs to more structured schedules working with groups, there are a number of options to consider.

To find the best fit, notes Matthew Warzel, founder of MJW Careers in Wilmington, North Carolina, it comes down to matching a job with your personality, energy level and desired structure, but “strong, reliable summer child care roles include nannying, babysitting, summer camp counseling, tutoring, daycare assisting and more.”

Whether you’re a student looking to earn extra money, a teacher on break or someone exploring child care as a side hustle, here’s where to look, how to stand out and what families are really searching for when it comes to summertime child care jobs.

Key takeaways Summer offers a wide range of child care job opportunities — from nannying and babysitting to camp counseling and tutoring — making it easy to find something that fits your schedule and interests. The best roles align with your personality, energy level and desired structure, whether you prefer one-on-one care or group settings.

Pay varies by role, experience and location, but many summer child care jobs start around $15 per hour, with higher rates for positions like tutoring and nannying. If your goal is to maximize earnings, combining multiple roles — like daytime camp work and evening babysitting — can help boost your income.

Finding the right job requires a mix of strategy and self-awareness, from using job platforms and community networks to clearly understanding your goals and availability. To stand out, focus on professionalism, share specific real-life examples in interviews and highlight transferable skills that build trust with families.

What are options for summer child care jobs?

There are a number of child care jobs that see an uptick in demand during the summer months, as well as jobs that are unique to June, July and August. Here are a few to consider, per Britt Riley, founder of Haven Collective and Linda Greenfield, owner and career counselor at Essential Career Counseling in Los Angeles:

For younger job-seekers, Riley suggests considering working as a mother’s helper. “It’s like a nanny, but with more supervision,” she says. “The helper handles care tasks and helps with day-to-day life, but the parents don’t leave.”

Additionally, Riley notes, think beyond traditional summer child care gigs. “For instance,” she notes, “Haven’s flagship location is in Newport, where there are tons of weddings. One popular child care job is a wedding nanny.”

“Consider reaching out to a wedding planner to become one of their go-to wedding night babysitters,” she continues. “This takes a lot of stress off people who would love to attend the celebrations but can’t if children are not allowed, and it’s a destination wedding.”

Riley’s first child care job? Surf instructor to kids. “It’s not a ‘typical’ job, but I love surfing, so I asked my local surf shop if they were hiring,” she says. “It was incredible to give the gift of surfing to the next generation. So, if you’re a teen interested in something ‘different’, try exploring those options too because you’ll never know where it will lead you!”

“You might have a camp counselor job during the day, and 3 or 4 families that you rotate with during the evenings. Have fun during the summer, but use it as an opportunity to establish a strong work ethic.” — Britt Riley, child care expert and CEO

How much do summer child care jobs typically pay?

The pay range for summer child care jobs is vast, and it all depends on your location, the job and your experience, Riley notes.

To give you an idea of what you can make, check out the average hourly rates of different child care jobs, per posted rates on Care.com and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS):

Child Care Job Hourly Rate Nanny* $21.40 Babysitter* $19.92 Tutor* $22.78 Recreation workers** $17.01 Daycare workers** $15.42

*Based on average starting rates posted on Care.com as of March 20, 2026.

**According to the BLS.

How can I figure out which kind of child care job I want?

When thinking about your best options, Greenfield notes, it is important to consider your ultimate goals. “For example, are you looking to test drive a particular career path, build transferable skills (leadership, communication skills, speciality skills), meet people and make connections in an area you ultimately want to go into?” she says. “Or are you looking to do this as a full-time career?”

“Next, consider your summer schedule,” Greenfield continues. “Do you want full-time, part-time, 9-5 hours, or nights/weekends free for maximum flexibility? It is also important to consider your energy level in terms of working with children one-on-one or in groups.”

Finally, consider your financial goals, Riley says. Are you looking to make spending money during the summer? Or do you want to make enough so you don’t have to work through the school year?

If it’s the latter, she notes, you may have to diversify your work experience and hustle a bit. “You might have a camp counselor job during the day, and 3 or 4 families that you rotate with during the evenings,” she says, adding: Have fun during the summer, but use it as an opportunity to establish a strong work ethic because it’s that ethic that will carry you throughout your career.”

How do I find summer child care jobs?

According to Warzel, your best bet is to take a multi-prong approach with your job hunt, including searching the following:

Job platforms, such as Care.com.

Local Facebook parent groups.

School and community boards.

Word-of-mouth referrals.

Proactive outreach to families, camps and/or religious organizations.

If you’re looking for full-time work, there are also agencies that place nannies in summer positions specifically, Greenfield adds.

“When it comes to interviewing, focus less on generic answers and more on storytelling, including specific examples of how you handle conflict, how to keep kids engaged, safety, and communication with parents.” — Matthew Warzel, award-winning career coach

Interview tips for summer child care jobs

Want to ace the interview? Here are a few tips from Warzel, Riley and Greenfield.

Start off strong

First impressions matter, and that often begins with your first inquiries about a job. Here’s what Riley suggests focusing on, right out of the gate:

Show up for your interview on time or early.

Respond to messages quickly and professionally.

Put your phone on silent during the interview.

Dress professionally.

Potential employers are looking at all the little details,” she notes.

Be specific

“When it comes to interviewing, focus less on generic answers and more on storytelling, including specific examples of how you handle conflict, how to keep kids engaged, safety, and communication with parents,” Warzel explains. “This is what builds trust quickly in a space where reliability and judgment matter most.”

Greenfield adds: “It is also smart to prepare answers to common interview questions and tell your stories in the STAR format: situation, task, action and result.”

Put another way: Have stories and examples at the ready.

Consider all of your skills

When you’re early on in your job search, you might lack a robust resume, but consider all the things that you do outside of a formal work environment, Riley says, adding: “Bring those specific examples!”

“Your ability to manage a strong GPA at school and perform as an athlete on a team is a great attribute to highlight because it underscores your multitasking skills,” she continues. “Or, if you’re a captain of your sports team, you can underscore your leadership skills.”

Have references

Be prepared with references – written notes or contact information – so when a potential employer asks for them, you’re not flustered and searching, Riley says.

Be yourself

A cliché? Perhaps. But it goes a long way, according to Riley. “If you’re shy around new people, practice with friends and family before going out in the real world,” she says. “If you’re naturally bubbly, let that shine.”

A final note on landing the right summer child care job

You can have all the experience in the world, but if you can’t translate that during the interview, while highlighting your communication skills, you may be passed on.

“Ultimately, landing the right role comes down to how well a candidate can communicate trust, adaptability, and real-life judgment in interviews,” Warzel says. “Parents and employers aren’t just hiring help, they’re hiring peace of mind and your ability to demonstrate that clearly is what wins.”

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