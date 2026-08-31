When is it time to put a dog down? How to assess quality of life

We all want the same thing for our dogs: a long, happy life that ends peacefully at home. No suffering, no scary moments, no pain. But life doesn’t always cooperate, and sometimes the kindest thing we can do for our pets is to step in.

“Veterinary euthanasia allows us to medically assist that process when a dog is suffering, when an illness can no longer be adequately treated or managed or when their quality of life has declined to the point that continuing life is causing more distress than enjoyment,” explains Dr. Karen Whala, an end-of-life certified veterinarian and co-founder of CodaPet, a nationwide in-home veterinary hospice and euthanasia service.

In other words, simply being old is never a reason to euthanize a dog. Instead, veterinarians look at the bigger picture, which unfortunately can make the answer feel far less obvious. “Pet owners often hope there will be one unmistakable moment when they will feel completely certain,” Whala says. “Sometimes that happens, but often it does not.”

Here’s how veterinarians recommend assessing your dog’s quality of life, how to know when to put a dog down and how to get help when you simply aren’t sure what to do.

Key takeaways The goal of veterinary euthanasia is to provide a peaceful passing when a dog is suffering, an illness can no longer be adequately treated or managed or when their quality of life has declined to the point of distress.

Age alone doesn’t determine when a dog should be euthanized. Instead, look at your dog’s comfort, mobility, ability to eat and drink and happiness, then compare their current quality of life to what it was six months or a year prior to see if there is a contrast.

Quality-of-life tools such as the HHHHHMM scale can help you evaluate if it’s time to put down your dog more objectively, but they aren’t meant to make the decision for you.

If you aren’t sure it’s time to consider euthanasia, talk to your veterinarian about your dog’s prognosis as well as palliative or hospice care. You don’t have to wait for an emergency to start discussing end-of-life options.

How do I know when to put my dog down?

Euthanasia literally means “a good death,” Whala explains, and in veterinary medicine, the goal is to allow a pet to become relaxed and unconscious before passing — without the pain, fear or distress that can sometimes accompany natural death.

That means the decision is less about your dog’s age or one particular illness diagnosis and more about how these factors impact their everyday life. Vets consider things such as:

Whether pain can be adequately controlled.

Whether your dog can comfortably eat and drink.

Whether they can get up and move around.

Whether they can breathe comfortably.

Whether they are still interacting with and enjoying the world around them.

“You don’t have to wait for your dog to have no good moments at all before considering euthanasia. A dog may still wag their tail, enjoy a favorite treat or have a particularly good afternoon even while their overall quality of life is becoming poor.” — Dr. Karen Whala, end-of-life certified veterinarian

It’s also important not to judge your dog’s entire quality of life based on one unusually difficult day, explains Dr. Chyrle Bonk, a veterinarian with more than 15 years of experience. This is because one bad day after a relatively comfortable week may mean something different from one good day out of several increasingly difficult weeks. The goal is to identify a pattern.

“If a dog is having more bad days than good, it’s likely time,” Bonk says. “Bad days can be ones when a dog is in pain or not wanting to go about their normal routine.” She recommends actually marking good and bad days on a calendar to keep track.

Signs your dog’s quality of life is declining

Sometimes the signs that a dog is nearing the end of life are obvious. Others can be surprisingly easy to overlook, particularly when the changes happen gradually.

“Some of the earliest signs are easy to dismiss as ‘just getting older,’” Whala says. She encourages owners to compare their dog to their own normal, not to another dog of the same age, and look for the following signs:

Lagging behind on walks. “A dog who used to lead the way, sniff every tree and explore enthusiastically may begin walking beside you or trailing behind,” Whala says.

“A dog who used to lead the way, sniff every tree and explore enthusiastically may begin walking beside you or trailing behind,” Whala says. Hesitating before getting up or jumping. Pausing before standing, avoiding stairs or no longer jumping onto the bed or into the car can point to pain, arthritis or weakness.

Pausing before standing, avoiding stairs or no longer jumping onto the bed or into the car can point to pain, arthritis or weakness. Losing interest in their surroundings. A dog may still be mentally alert but sniff less, explore less or engage less with things that used to grab their attention.

A dog may still be mentally alert but sniff less, explore less or engage less with things that used to grab their attention. Unexplained weight loss. This can signal an underlying medical problem and is worth a vet visit on its own.

“These signs do not automatically mean it is time for euthanasia,” Whala stresses. “They are signals to look more closely and talk with your veterinarian about whether pain control, treatment or other supportive care could improve your dog’s quality of life.”

Emergency signs it’s time to euthanize a dog

There are, however, some signs that warrant much more urgent attention. These are the most concerning signs that it’s time to euthanize a dog because their suffering is likely beyond a vet’s control to manage, according to Whala:

Severe loss of mobility . A dog can no longer get up to eat, drink, go outside or move away after urinating or defecating.

. A dog can no longer get up to eat, drink, go outside or move away after urinating or defecating. Severe mental distress or loss of awareness . The dog may seem profoundly confused, no longer interact with the people they love, appear unaware of their surroundings or experience persistent anxiety or distress that cannot be relieved.

. The dog may seem profoundly confused, no longer interact with the people they love, appear unaware of their surroundings or experience persistent anxiety or distress that cannot be relieved. Severe or uncontrolled pain . This isn’t limited to obvious orthopedic or bone pain. Significant abdominal pain, advanced cancer, internal bleeding or other serious illnesses can cause tremendous discomfort.

. This isn’t limited to obvious orthopedic or bone pain. Significant abdominal pain, advanced cancer, internal bleeding or other serious illnesses can cause tremendous discomfort. Difficulty breathing. Of all the signs, this is one of the most urgent. A dog struggling for air may extend the head and neck, breathe with increased effort, be unable to settle comfortably, or show other signs of respiratory distress. All require immediate attention.

Quality of life questions to ask about your dog

When you spend every day with your dog, spotting small changes that could be having a bigger effect on your dog’s overall well-being can be tricky. In fact, there are many things pet owners simply will not pick up on, according to Dr. Ray Spragley, veterinarian and founder of Zen Dog Veterinary Care, a holistic vet practice based in Dobbs Ferry, New York.

“Confusion is a subtle sign that is often overlooked by owners because their pet may continue to eat and drink,” Spragley says. “But if a pet is unable to understand what is happening around them and no longer can enjoy their daily activities, they do not have a decent quality of life.”

With this in mind, Spragley recommends asking yourself these specific questions, which can make it easier to assess what daily life actually feels like for your pet:

Does my pet enjoy things they used to?

Is my pet able to be independent when I leave my house?

Can my pet exist without discomfort?

Does my pet have trouble breathing?

Can my pet enjoy eating without nausea?

Whala also recommends looking at photos and videos from six months or a year earlier. “Gradual decline can be surprisingly hard to recognize when you see your pet every day,” she says. Comparing your dog now to how alert, mobile, interactive and interested they were several months ago can make the trajectory much easier to see.

How do vets assess whether a dog is at the end of its life?

Your veterinarian is going to look at many of the same things you are — but with additional medical information and clinical expertise, explains Spragley.

“Vets assess quality of life based on all factors, including their bloodwork, prognosis based on their condition, overall appearance of the dog, their physical exam findings and what the owner is describing at home,” Spragley says.

That last piece matters more than pet owners sometimes realize because your vet only sees your dog for a relatively short period of time, while you spend your life with them. “A vet is generally better at assessing the pain, mobility, hydration and hygiene side of things, while a pet owner is best at assessing a dog’s overall happiness and good vs. bad days,” Bonk says.

That’s why detailed information about what you’re seeing at home can be so helpful. Tell your vet that your dog no longer greets you at the door, for example, or that getting up for a 2 a.m. bathroom break now takes 15 minutes. Taken together, these kinds of details can give your veterinarian a much clearer picture of what your dog’s life actually looks like.

What is the HHHHHMM Quality-of-Life Scale?

HHHHHMM Quality-of-Life Scale is a tool that vets may recommend to pet owners facing end-of-life decisions. Developed by veterinary oncologist Dr. Alice Villalobos, the scale evaluates seven categories:

Hurt .

. Hunger .

. Hydration .

. Hygiene .

. Happiness .

. Mobility .

. More good days than bad.

Bonk explains that each category can be rated from one to 10. A total score over 35 typically indicates an acceptable quality of life, while lower scores suggest declining quality of life. An especially poor score in one individual category can also be meaningful even when other areas remain relatively strong, Bonk notes.

But don’t think of the final number as an automatic answer. “No questionnaire can simply tell you, ‘Yes, today is the day,’” Whala says. Instead, she views quality-of-life scales as “one piece of the picture,” alongside the owner’s observations, the veterinarian’s medical assessment, the individual dog’s needs and personality and, importantly, how everything is changing over time.

What if your dog still has good days?

This is where end-of-life decisions can get especially difficult. Maybe your dog struggles to stand most mornings, but still lights up when you open a bag of treats. Or they no longer want to walk around the block but suddenly perk up and play one afternoon.

Those moments matter, but they don’t necessarily mean your dog’s overall quality of life is good. “You don’t have to wait for your dog to have no good moments at all before considering euthanasia,” Whala says. “A dog may still wag their tail, enjoy a favorite treat or have a particularly good afternoon even while their overall quality of life is becoming poor.”

To zoom out and see the bigger picture, Bonk recommends returning to the good-day vs. bad-day calendar. “A good day here and there is a blessing, but if they aren’t coming very often, that means your dog is suffering more often than not,” she says.

“The goal is not simply to maximize the number of days we have with them, but to make sure those days are still days they can enjoy. And when that is no longer possible, to give them the peaceful death we would want for them.” — Dr. Karen Whala

What if you’re just not sure and need help?

The best thing to do is call your vet and tell them exactly that. You don’t need to make a euthanasia appointment just to have an end-of-life conversation, and discussing your dog’s quality of life doesn’t obligate you to choose euthanasia, Whala explains.

“If you’re unsure, start by talking with a veterinarian,” Whala says. She recommends being upfront about your priorities, whether that be not wanting to put an older dog through unnecessary procedures or wanting to understand how to keep a sick dog comfortable.

From there, she suggests asking your vet these direct questions:

What is my dog’s prognosis?

Is their condition likely to improve?

What can we realistically do to keep them comfortable?

What will the next stage of this disease probably look like?

What symptoms constitute an emergency?

What changes would make you, as their veterinarian, begin recommending euthanasia?

It may also be worth discussing different care options. “Many vets will offer palliative care options where the goal is to keep a dog comfortable rather than treat their illness or injury,” Bonk says. “To go even further, some veterinarians specialize in end-of-life or hospice care and often will make house calls to avoid the stress of bringing a dog to a clinic.”

Read more:

Don’t wait for a crisis to make an end-of-life plan

There’s no formula that removes the weight of the choice to put down a dog and the grief that will follow. But the biggest advice vets offer pet owners is to begin to consider euthanasia from a place of clarity and care rather than waiting until your dog is experiencing severe symptoms such as uncontrolled pain, respiratory distress and complete loss of mobility.

While it can feel counterintuitive to consider euthanasia while your dog can still eat a favorite treat, wag their tail or enjoy snuggling up beside you, ultimately putting down a dog before an emergency is not ‘giving up too soon’ but ensuring them a peaceful death, Whala explains.

“The goal is not simply to maximize the number of days we have with them, but to make sure those days are still days they can enjoy,” Whala says. “And when that is no longer possible, to give them the peaceful death we would want for them.”

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