If child care costs as much as your paycheck, should you quit your job?

Nothing can really prepare you for the shock of realizing how much child care actually costs. With nanny and daycare costs significantly outpacing inflation, each year the numbers get more staggering. The 13th annual Care.com 2026 Cost of Care Report found that the average parent spends 20% or more of their annual income on child care costs, and 20% say that figure amounts to over $2,500 per month. That means in two-parent households child care can easily match or exceed one parent’s entire paycheck. And when that happens, it’s natural to ask yourself whether it’d be best to quit your job and take over full-time child care yourself.

“What’s so heartbreaking is that this isn’t really a choice about whether a mom or dad wants to work,” says Erin Erenberg, the CEO of Chamber of Mothers, a nonprofit organization focused on advocating for advanced maternal health, paid family leave and affordable child care in the U.S. “Even when babies are very young or a child has a scary health diagnosis, it becomes a forced calculation. Families are asking, ‘Does it make sense for me to work full-time if we’re barely breaking even?’ That’s an emotional decision layered on top of an economic one. It impacts identity, long-term career growth and financial security.”

All that to say, if you’re grappling with this question, you’re not alone. While there’s no one “right” answer, here are some questions to consider that can help lead you to the best choice for your family’s situation.

Key takeaways Child care costs now average 20% of household income, often equaling or exceeding one parent’s paycheck. As a result, more parents are weighing the benefits of continuing to work over quitting to become a stay-at-home parent.

Before stepping back from a career, consider your entire financial picture. That includes your total compensation, but also the long-term effects a break might have on retirement savings and “lifetime earning potential” due to missed raises and promotions.

Any choice you make should also take the parents’ mental health into account. This is an often-overlooked consideration, but parental stress directly and significantly impacts children’s well-being. For the good of your family, your happiness must factor into your ultimate decision.

It’s normal for parents to feel conflicted over this decision. Choosing to continue to work can feel selfish; choosing to quit can feel like you’re losing your identity. Grounding your decision in your family’s core values and reminding yourself that this is just one season of your life and not a permanent state can help you let go of the guilt.

How much money do you really stand to save — or lose — by quitting your job?

Even when child care costs as much as or slightly more than one parent’s paycheck, having that parent leave their job to stay at home full-time instead doesn’t always make financial sense, especially in the long-term.

5 financial factors to consider

When you’re looking at your budget, make sure to think about:

1. Your entire compensation package

Do you use your employer’s health insurance package and, if so, how will your insurance costs change if you leave your job? Does your employer provide a retirement account?

“Workers who stop working for four years in their early 30s may find themselves with 18% lower retirement savings than if there was no time-out,” says financial expert Kerry Hannon, author of “Retirement Bites.” Even smaller benefits like charitable contribution matches or student loan repayment support can make a difference in your budget.

2. Your earning potential

When you step away from a job, you miss out on opportunities for raises and career growth opportunities like promotions, Hannon says.

“A few years out of the workforce can permanently depress lifetime earnings,” adds Erenberg.

Natalie G., a mother of two young children, makes only slightly more than she pays her nanny each week, but she also gets a bonus and stock options. That, combined with her future earning potential,the fact that she enjoys working, and her job’s flexibility, was enough to encourage her to stay when she realized, while researching potential nannies, that child care costs would likely come close to matching her salary.

If you plan to eventually go back to work, will you have time to continue networking, growing your skills or even working part-time to help set yourself up for re-entry?

3. Future child care-related expenses

If you leave your job, will you have the budget for any child care support at all? Also, consider what your current child care provides that you may be responsible for if you become a stay-at- home parent, such as meals and activities.

4. Work-related expenses

On the flip side, also consider the work-related expenses you’d be able to cut out if you left your job. These may be nominal but are worth factoring in when looking at your entire financial picture. How much do you spend on commuting or maintaining a professional wardrobe?

5. Schedule flexibility

Angela Narayan, a licensed clinical psychologist and associate professor of clinical child psychology in the Department of Psychology at the University of Denver, suggests asking yourself questions like:

Are there free or low-cost child care programs available in your area?

Do you have trusted family or friends who could pitch in even for a few hours a week?

Does your work allow for a part-time schedule or flexible work hours that could happen when another parent/caregiver is available to care for your child?

While it’s not always possible, trying to find a middle ground can help alleviate your financial burden while minimizing the impact on your career.

How will quitting or continuing to work affect your mental health?

When you’re asking yourself whether it makes financial sense for you to continue working, being able to consider mental health may feel like a luxury. But parental stress has a direct impact on child mental health and well-being, Narayan says.

A 2026 study in Frontiers in Psychology found that parenting stress affects children’s socio-emotional competence, which refers to their own ability to manage their emotions, maintain relationships and make healthy choices.

“One of the worst things for a child is having a parent who’s really stressed,” confirms Narayan. “If any stressor is affecting the family, how the child does in that situation is going to hinge on how the parent does, including how they cope, manage stress and negative emotions and take care of themselves.”

That said, you’ll do well to honestly assess the strain that each option could create. Some questions Narayan suggests asking yourself:

Will continuing to work (or quitting) lead to intense financial stress?

Will becoming a stay-at-home parent make you feel isolated or unfulfilled to the point of creating substantial distress?

Is there anything you can do in either situation to alleviate the burden?

It’s impossible to totally eliminate parental stress, but the whole family benefits when you do what you can to mitigate it. This might mean taking a bit of time for yourself when another caregiver can help watch your child, and do things to cope and stay positive, like spending time with other adults to maintain social connection, suggests Narayan.

“It’s easier said than done, but don’t feel guilty for giving yourself some alone time if it helps you stay more present when you are with your kids,” she says.

“We have built an economy that depends on parents’ participation in the workforce, but we haven’t built the child care infrastructure to support that participation. So families are left carrying a cost that benefits the entire economy but leaves families depleted.” — Erin Erenberg, attorney, nonpartisan family policy leader and CEO of the Chamber of Mothers

What if you feel guilt over your decision?

The financial reality of child care costs may require a drastic lifestyle change, such as one parent quitting to stay at home full-time. Whether that’s the case or you do have the privilege of choosing to continue working or quit, it’s common to grapple with guilt. Either path comes with sacrifices.

“Many moms describe feeling like they’re backed into a corner, like no option feels sustainable,” says Erenberg.

These exercises can help ease guilt and endless “what if”s:

What are your family’s values?

Try identifying your family’s top three values, advises Narayan.

For instance, your top values might center on having family time on weekends, especially if one or both parents work and their schedules don’t align. Or you prioritize engaging in hobbies or sports as a family and trying new activities together. Perhaps you prioritize social connection: It’s most important to you to spend time together with your family and friends, or have some time each week where parents can focus on themselves.

She notes that it’s usually not possible to live constantly and perfectly aligned with your values, you can use your top priorities to inform and ground your decision. If you continue working, knowing that by doing so and by prioritizing your own professional path, you’re honoring your family’s value of growth, which can help the choice feel intentional and meaningful.

“None of these values are right or wrong; it’s just what you’re prioritizing,” Narayan points out. “If people can live within their values, it creates less distress.”

What are you gaining?

At times, Erin Horetski, co-facilitator of the Chicago Chamber of Mothers Chapter, has earned less than her family’s child care costs, and currently brings in slightly more than what they spend on care.

“When you’re essentially working to pay for someone else to care for your children, your mind can spiral,” Horetski says. “You question whether you’re making the right decision for your family and if wanting a career, even one that isn’t wildly lucrative, makes you selfish.”

She adds that some of her guilt stemmed from having the privilege to even make the choice to continue working despite her entire paycheck going toward child care.

But, she says, focusing on the big-picture benefits of her choice has helped. “While I don’t make a huge salary, I genuinely love what I do,” explains Horetski. “That fulfillment matters. I show up as a more energized, patient and present mom because I get to direct some of my energy toward meaningful work. For our family, that balance — though imperfect and extremely expensive — supports our overall health and happiness. For now, it feels like the right choice.”

When will you re-evaluate?

In most cases, child care costs will go down as your kids get older and start school, which means your situation will likely change. If you chose to continue working, less of your income will be eaten up by care costs, and if you chose to quit and stay home, you may be able to go back to work (if you want). Either way, understanding that you’re dealing with a season of life and not a permanent issue can help you feel more at peace with your current decision and circumstances, Narayan says.

But even if the idea of waiting that long is daunting or you plan to have multiple children (which means you’ll be paying for full-time child care over a longer period of time), you can choose to revisit the decision with your co-parent after a “trial” period to make sure your arrangement is working for the entire family.

Framing your decision as temporary and up for renegotiation can help you get through stressful times, says Narayan.

“While I don’t make a huge salary, I genuinely love what I do. That fulfillment matters. I show up as a more energized, patient and present mom because I get to direct some of my energy toward meaningful work. For our family, that balance — though imperfect and extremely expensive — supports our overall health and happiness.” — Erin Horetski, co-facilitator of the Chicago Chamber of Mothers

So, should you quit?

It’s not easy to decide whether it’s “worth it” to continue working when your entire paycheck goes toward child care. The financial piece can be complicated. You have to consider the benefits of your job, including employer-provided retirement accounts and health insurance plans, as well as thinking ahead to your future earning potential.

It’s also crucial to factor in your mental health. “If any stressor is affecting the family, how the child does in that situation is going to hinge on how the parent does,” Narayan says.

No matter what arrangement you decide is best for your family, it’s important to make sure you can be at peace with it.

Finally, it can also be helpful to acknowledge that you as a parent aren’t responsible for this problem. “We have built an economy that depends on parents’ participation in the workforce, but we haven’t built the child care infrastructure to support that participation,” Erenberg says. “So families are left carrying a cost that benefits the entire economy but leaves families depleted.”

Solutions lie in the sort of policies that can make child care accessible and affordable, such as employer-based subsidies, tax relief and government-funded universal child care.

Until systemic change happens, parents are left to do the best they can for their families — however that might look like for them.

