Smart financial planning tips for sandwich generation caregivers

If it feels like your financial life is being squeezed from both directions, that’s because it probably is. More than half of U.S. adults in their 40s are raising children while also caring for aging parents. The emotional load is heavy, but the financial pressure can feel even harder to navigate — saving for college while worrying about long-term care for their own parents, managing daycare costs alongside medical bills, and somewhere in there, they’re also supposed to plan for their own retirement.

You’ve likely heard of the Sandwich Generation before, but as Julia S. Beck, founder of It’s Working Project, explains, “We are describing the Panini Generation™, the generation simultaneously pressed from above and below, caregiving for aging parents and dependent children at the same time, without policy, infrastructure or margin to absorb it.”

Beck is the author of a forthcoming book on the topic that highlights the pressure coming from all sides. It’s a vivid image, but for many families it is also an uncomfortably accurate one. The good news is that while there’s no perfect playbook, Beck and other experts say there are smart strategies that can help folks stay financially grounded while navigating this unique stage of life.

Key takeaways More and more adults are taking on sandwich caregiver roles, balancing being a parent, caregiver and a multi-generational financial manager. Transparency, planning and early conversations about money and insurance can prevent costly crises later.

Long-term care insurance is extremely important for aging seniors, and the benefits are often misunderstood. As you step into a caregiver role, determine whether long-term care insurance exists and consult a financial planner or attorney for guidance or alternatives.

Sandwich generation caregivers shouldn’t neglect their own financial futures in order to care for aging parents. It’s still important to save for your own children, your retirement and current needs and expenses.

One of the biggest mistakes families make is waiting too long to plan for aging care needs. Avoid procrastination on important issues and communicate openly and often. It can save time, money and stress down the line.

Who exactly are sandwich caregivers?

The term “sandwich generation” has been around for years, but Beck’s “panini” framing adds a sharper edge. It isn’t just about being busy (though that’s a huge stressor in and of itself). The issue is sustained pressure with very little structural support for caregivers, particularly when it comes to financial planning.

Beck says many adults are blindsided by the realities of caring for aging parents. They assumed their siblings would help or that their parents had planned better, but that isn’t how things have played out. And this can lead to infighting, walking on eggshells and added stress for everyone.

That emotional complexity is often most visible when it comes to financial decision-making. When roles overlap — parent, caregiver, financial manager — it’s easy for things to fall through the cracks. And, Beck says, it’s easy for money conversations to become reactive instead of proactive.

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The financial challenges of being a sandwich (or panini) caregiver

There’s no single budget line for “taking care of everyone.” Instead, that stress shows up in every area of daily life. Sandwich generation adults are:

Paying for child care, activities and education.

Covering or supplementing parents’ health care and living costs.

Losing income or career opportunities due to caregiving demands.

Trying (and often struggling) to save for retirement.

There are also hidden costs, like home modifications, travel for caregiving and missed work. Plus, there’s the emotional burnout that can impact earning potential. As Beck puts it, this stage of life is “hot, pressure-filled and coming from every side.”

Sandwich generation financial planning moves to make

1. Figure out what benefits and supports you have in place

In a sandwich caregiving role, one of the most important first steps is to gather needed information, says Suzanne Scheer, an independent long-term care insurance specialist. “Find out what your parents have in place.” This might include:

All of these are a part of financial planning for sandwich generation caregivers. Accessing every available resource for aging parents helps cover costs more sufficiently and leaves more resources available for growing kids, too, so it’s important not to miss available dollars due to confusion over the process. A financial planner or senior care advisor can help you learn more about your options and connect you with more resources to help.

If seniors have long-term care insurance

If your parent has long-term care insurance, that is the best place to start.

“The single highest-leverage call you can make is to that insurance carrier — and you don’t need power of attorney to make it,” Scheer says.

She recommends making that call with your parent(s) on the line. “That call gets you the permissions for caregiver-designated access you will need going forward, and it is the foundation for everything that follows,” she explains. Once you have an idea of the benefits in place and when and how you can access them, you’re better equipped to start looking at potential care options and making financial plans.

If seniors don’t have long-term care insurance

It happens — between medical needs, career expectations and the stress of daily life, sometimes families find themselves in a situation where an aging loved one does not have long-term care insurance. In that case, Scheer says the first step will be getting a handle on your parents’ finances and figuring out what options you do have.

It’s helpful to consult your county’s Area Office on Aging for the best local resources. If you are worried your loved one could run out of money, you might also talk with an elder law attorney about whether Medicaid planning makes sense for your situation.

Here are some things to consider:

Medicaid has a five-year “lookback” period. This means officials can review financial moves made in the years before someone applies for benefits. Since rules vary by state, it helps to start planning early and learn what programs are available where you live.

This means officials can review financial moves made in the years before someone applies for benefits. Since rules vary by state, it helps to start planning early and learn what programs are available where you live. Medicaid may go by a different name depending on your state. Families often need to look up their state’s specific program and individual eligibility rules first.

Families often need to look up their state’s specific program and individual eligibility rules first. Medicare also offers support programs for older adults and caregivers. These include PACE, which helps some seniors stay in their homes and communities while receiving care, and GUIDE, a newer program that supports people with dementia and offers resources like respite care for caregivers.

2. Rethink “aging in place”

Many seniors and families assume aging at home is the best (and most affordable) option, but that’s not always true. Beck says many people also hear terms like “nursing home” and think about it as a loss of dignity or a last resort — often defaulting to “aging in place” without examining the trade-offs. But it is possible to find quality care outside of the home that supports seniors in maintaining their independence and autonomy.

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Long-term care insurance can reimburse care wherever it happens, including in a care facility that offers socialization, prepared meals and built-in safety. Aging in place is a good option for some, but frequently has surprise costs and requires expensive home modifications like grab bars, ramps and modified bathtubs. It’s easy to overlook what the actual expense will be.

There are also issues to consider when it comes to adding grandparents into a home with growing kids, from a potential lack of space to the possibility for increased stress and conflict. While multigenerational living might be right for some families, it is not right for all. Beck urges families to make decisions about living arrangements based on the facts, not on fear.

3. Don’t neglect your own financial future

This is where the “sandwich” part of the sandwich generation comes in. Parents need to save for their own retirement and their children’s futures and educations, as well as support family needs now — including food, clothing and the ballooning costs of extracurriculars and child care. Add in the chaos of the often unpredictable expenses related to elder care, and it’s a recipe for financial stress and caregiver burnout.

There’s no perfect formula, but the experts say a few principles can help:

Build a realistic, flexible budget that everyone can stick to. Use a convenient budgeting app like YNAB or your own bank’s financial software to make it easier.

Use a convenient budgeting app like YNAB or your own bank’s financial software to make it easier. Prioritize an emergency fund — even a small one. Choose a fun family goal to save for to involve kids in the savings process, too.

Choose a fun family goal to save for to involve kids in the savings process, too. Protect your retirement savings whenever possible. Enlist a professional if you’re not sure how to do that.

There is no way to prepare for every situation, but careful planning and open communication is the best way to avoid common financial traps, like debt and lack of savings, that sandwich generation families can get stuck in.

4. Get kids involved in the conversation

Be honest with kids about financial limits and trade-offs. Kids don’t need money stress, but some transparency is healthy.

Include older kids and teens in the conversation about family budgets. It’s a great way to build kids’ financial literacy for their adult years.

Remember: the goal is not to cause worry, but to use real-life experiences to help them understand finances and how to plan for their own futures.

5. Practice a “Never Will I Ever” mindset

One of the most useful frameworks Beck offers is what she calls “Never Will I Evers,” which are lessons learned from watching how a lack of planning affects families. These aren’t abstract ideas, but rather practical financial guardrails for adults and senior parents to put in place.

She encourages sandwich caregivers to discuss these points with their parents, as well as take steps to ensure their kids don’t face the same hurdles in a few decades. Here are the core ideas:

“I will never: choose the ‘fingers crossed’ model (also known as the ‘We’ll deal with it later’ approach).” That approach might feel easier in the moment, but it often leads to drama, crisis, expensive solutions and excessive amounts of high-intensity work for caregiving children, says Beck. Regular family meetings and shared to-do lists help avoid procrastination.

That approach might feel easier in the moment, but it often leads to drama, crisis, expensive solutions and excessive amounts of high-intensity work for caregiving children, says Beck. Regular family meetings and shared to-do lists help avoid procrastination. “I will never: make it impossible for those caring for me to see the full landscape of my finances.” A lack of transparency creates chaos, Beck says. Adult children often don’t know what accounts exist, where documents are stored or how to access anything when a crisis hits. That can delay helping their parents and also create added stress within the family unit.

A lack of transparency creates chaos, Beck says. Adult children often don’t know what accounts exist, where documents are stored or how to access anything when a crisis hits. That can delay helping their parents and also create added stress within the family unit. I will never: leave my home in a condition that makes selling it difficult for my family.” This isn’t just about decluttering, says Beck. This is about making sure assets (and a home is often one’s most valuable asset) can actually be used to pay for care when they’re needed. Many adult children have been left with legal and logistical chaos after the death of a parent, but careful planning can avoid that trap.

“Nothing about any of this is easy, but when we do not organize or when we dismiss conversations about finalizing the plan…, we are choosing to proceed without infrastructure and without a clear path.” — Julia S. Beck, care and workplace strategist and forthcoming author

Sandwich caregiving financial planning mistakes to avoid

Even highly organized families can make financial missteps or miss key planning details, losing out on funds in an already-tight multigenerational budget. Scheer highlights several patterns that come up repeatedly:

Misunderstanding long-term care insurance and benefits

As noted above, understanding long-term care benefits is a crucial first step. Scheer emphasizes that every policy works differently. Some allow flexible use of funds, while others come with strict limitations. Understanding those details can significantly shape planning decisions, so don’t be afraid to ask questions and push for answers.

Missing or late payments

Late payment notices are one of the most common (and consequential) issues families face. As you put pieces in place, setting up auto-pay where possible can help prevent unnecessary stress, late fees and pricey reconnection fees.

Overlooking home costs and stressors

Again, while “aging in place” is often the default goal, it requires meaningful investment and compromise. Safety upgrades like grab bars or stairlifts can be costly. Some expenses may be partially covered, depending on insurance plans and availability, but you can’t always count on that. Combining households or managing two homes is an added stressor for caregivers, too. Consider these potential issues as you make decisions.

Waiting too long to use benefits

Many people delay using senior care coverage out of concern it will run out. In reality, waiting can create bigger challenges that cost more over time. Using benefits earlier can help prevent issues from compounding, so do the work to understand them upfront and put them to use when they’re needed, rather than waiting.

When to bring in a planning professional

Not every family needs a financial planner, but going it alone without any system in place can be risky. “If you are not seeking a professional directly, you should, at minimum, be working within an organizational system of some kind,” says Beck. “This is not something to wing.”

One additional option is to work with a senior care advisor to help you learn about your options. Some other simple tools to start with include:

Creating a shared digital folder for the family with key financial information.

Making a checklist of accounts, policies and important contacts.

Beginning regular family conversations about planning.

Avoiding conversations doesn’t make it easier later, reminds Beck. “Nothing about any of this is easy, but when we do not organize or when we dismiss conversations about finalizing the plan because ‘The Talk’ (really, ‘The Talks’) is just too much to tackle, we are choosing to proceed without infrastructure and without a clear path.”

That murky path, she says, leads to added stress, conflict and unnecessary financial strain. “We would not approach any other area of our lives this way,” she adds. “We know better.”

So the bottom line is start with clear systems in place and do not be afraid to call in a professional the moment things begin to feel confusing or overwhelming. It can save you money, time and overwhelm as you move forward.

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