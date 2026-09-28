The complete room-by-room rental property cleaning checklist for landlords

Property managers and landlords rely on tenant satisfaction and quick turnaround times between leases. A smooth rental turnover doesn’t just help a unit rent faster, it also sets the tone for the next tenant’s entire experience.

“With a rental turnover, the goal is to return an empty property to a defined, documented standard so the next tenant walks into a clean, safe and functional home,” says Renata Cruz, cleaning expert and professional organizer at Coastal Maid San Diego.

A rental property cleaning checklist gives landlords and property managers a consistent process to follow between tenants. It can help reduce turnover time, separate cleaning issues from maintenance problems and prevent disputes. In this guide, experts break down how to use a rental property cleaning checklist, when to hire a professional and what every room needs before move-in.

Key takeaways A standardized rental property cleaning checklist serves multiple purposes: it improves consistency, turnaround speed and tenant satisfaction. It also helps you easily document the condition of a property to address or avoid disputes.

Documentation is essential for protecting both landlords and professional cleaners. Photos and condition reports before and after cleaning can help separate wear and tear from tenant-caused damage.

Rental property cleaning should involve cleaning all the main rooms in the unit, as well as in storage, laundry and utility areas. Cleaning should happen after all safety checks, repairs and messy renovation work are complete.

Hiring a professional cleaner is a cost effective way to handle rental cleaning. Professional cleaners can help ensure a thorough clean, good documentation, and make the process as fast and efficient as possible.

Why do you need a rental property cleaning checklist?

Cleaning checklists aren’t just for organization; they serve several important purposes for rental property owners. Checklists help cleaners do a consistently thorough job every time they clean a property, says Sham Zemichael, owner and operations manager at Costina Cleaning Services LLC. “Cleaning checklists also serve as records for property managers getting homes or workplaces ready for tenants, so they have an actual record of what was cleaned in case a tenant complains later.”

A cleaning checklist is also more about condition control than a simple to-do list, says Alexei Morgado, a Florida real estate agent. Morgado adds that the best checklist answers these questions: What has been cleaned? What needs repairs? What needs to be inspected by the owner or agent?

Here are even more reasons to use a standardized turnover cleaning checklist between tenants:

Improved efficiency: A checklist makes it easier to train teams, estimate labor, identify repeat problems and verify quality, says Cruz.

A checklist makes it easier to train teams, estimate labor, identify repeat problems and verify quality, says Cruz. Easier record keeping: It provides the subsequent occupant, purchaser or tenant with a solid starting point as far as the state of the property, says Morgado. It also separates cleaning problems from maintenance problems.

It provides the subsequent occupant, purchaser or tenant with a solid starting point as far as the state of the property, says Morgado. It also separates cleaning problems from maintenance problems. Better business reputation: A checklist improves turnover speed, tenant satisfaction and customer reviews.

When is the best time to clean a rental property?

It’s important to know when to clean a property, especially if work needs to be done. In most cases, a full cleaning is one of the final steps after a tenant moves out, with floor or carpet cleaning cleaning last, says Lavender Lloyd, director of training at Real Property Management

“You don’t want to professionally clean a home and then send multiple vendors back through it to paint, repair drywall, replace fixtures or complete other messy work,” Lloyd explains.

To know when to schedule a cleaning, a thorough inspection of the property should be done when a tenant moves out. This allows the landlord to determine the following:

Property damage.

Stains.

Appliance malfunctions.

Leaks.

Smells.

Minor wear and tear.

After this inspection, Cruz says a landlord can decide whether the condition of the property requires maintenance or replacement of appliances or furniture before cleaning. It also informs the cleaner about the property’s condition.

“When I’m preparing a property for photos, showings, a move-in or a turnover, time matters. If spending some money means the property is ready a day sooner and consistently cleaned throughout, professional cleaning can make sense.” — Alexei Morgado, real estate agent

What supplies do I need to clean a rental property?

Below, the experts we spoke to offer a room-by-room rental property cleaning list to help you establish your own cleaning standards. Before you get started, Zemichael recommends having the following cleaning supplies on hand:

Microfiber cloths.

Appropriate cleaning brushes.

A solid vacuum cleaner.

A mop system.

Buckets.

Trash bags.

Gloves and task-appropriate PPE.

All-purpose cleaning detergent.

Bathroom cleaner.

Glass cleaner.

Disinfectant.

Room-by-room rental property cleaning checklist

Kitchen

Our experts believe the best way to clean a room is from the top down. The kitchen has a lot of places for splatter and grease, so the ceiling isn’t off limits. Here are tasks to tackle:

Clean the refrigerator and freezer shelves, drawers, seals and exterior surfaces.

Clean the oven interior, storage drawer and exterior surfaces.

Degrease the range hood and clean or replace the filter.

Clean the microwave interior and exterior.

Clean the dishwasher exterior, filters and seals.

Wipe cabinet and drawer fronts, hardware and interior shelves.

Clean counters and backsplash.

Scrub and disinfect the sink, faucet and disposal.

Remove grease and splatter from walls and baseboards.

Vacuum and mop beneath appliances when able.

Bathroom

The best way to clean a bathroom is to start with a dry clean. Wipe, sweep or vacuum the floor, tub and counter surfaces before spraying the bathroom with cleaner. This eliminates dust and hair from slowing down the cleaning process.

Clean and disinfect the toilet from top to bottom, including the base and floor behind it.

Remove soap scum and mineral buildup from the tub, shower, glass and fixtures.

Clean grout and inspect caulk for staining, gaps or deterioration.

Clean mirrors and vanity surfaces.

Disinfect sinks and drains.

Clean cabinets and drawers.

Dust and wipe exhaust fan covers, vents, towel bars and door hardware.

Bedrooms and living areas

Bedrooms and living areas may not get as grimy as kitchens and bathrooms, but there are both high-traffic and forgotten areas to focus on.

Remove cobwebs.

Dust ceiling fans, vents, ledges and light fixtures.

Spot-clean washable wall marks without damaging the paint.

Clean doors, knobs and switch plates.

Clean baseboards, trim, closet shelves and rods.

Vacuum blinds and clean window glass, tracks, frames and sills.

Vacuum carpet if applicable.

Mop floors if applicable.

Check corners, closet floors and the spaces behind doors for missed debris.

Laundry and utility areas

If the rental allows tenant access to laundry or utility rooms, our experts recommend the following:

Remove detergent residue and lint from the washer and dryer exteriors.

Clean soap dispensers, seals and lint areas on the machines.

Wipe shelves, utility sinks, walls and baseboards.

Clean the floor behind or beneath appliances when possible.

Should you hire a professional cleaner or do it yourself?

Morgado says deciding between a professional cleaner and doing it yourself comes down to more than the cost. A landlord may save money by cleaning themselves, but they often underestimate how long a true deep cleaning can take.

“When I’m preparing a property for photos, showings, a move-in or a turnover, time matters. If spending some money means the property is ready a day sooner and consistently cleaned throughout, professional cleaning can make sense,” Morgado says.

When should you clean a property yourself?

The property is well-kept.

You can’t afford a professional cleaner.

You have time between tenants.

When should you hire a professional cleaner?

There is a tight deadline between move-out and move-in turnover.

The job will take significant time because of the property’s size or buildup.

You don’t have the ability to get a property to the cleaning standards you want.

You can afford a reputable and insured cleaner.

Morgado says to look for solid references or reviews and make sure the cleaner has experience with move-out cleans.

Find trusted house cleaners near you.

“Reliability matters because cleaners often work around maintenance workers, stagers, movers and showing schedules,” says Morgado.

How to customize a rental cleaning checklist

Checklists can and should be modified based on each property. For example, a studio with laminate floors should not have the same cleaning checklist as a furnished house with carpet, says Cruz.

In each case, the property manager should establish the required turnover standard. “The landlord knows the lease, local requirements, property features and condition in which the unit was delivered,” says Cruz.

If hiring a cleaning company or professional, the property manager should share those details upon hiring. “I can then turn that standard into a practical room-by-room cleaning checklist for my team,” Cruz says. As part of a rental turnover checklist, she looks for the following documents:

A move-in and move-out condition report completed by management.

A cleaning work order showing exactly what the cleaner has been hired to do.

A final quality-control checklist completed after cleaning.

“I describe normal wear and tear as gradual deterioration that happens through ordinary, responsible use.” — Renata Cruz, cleaning expert and professional organizer

How should you document before and after rental property cleaning?

Morgado says a property manager should document the state of each rental unit whenever the property undergoes a transition of ownership, preparation for a new tenant or requires a turnover cleaning.

By having proper before-and-after documentation as part of thechecklist, landlords can determine whether the condition of a rental is from routine wear, deep cleaning needs, tenant-caused damage or routine maintenance.

Look for routine wear and tear vs. what needs to be replaced

Both the cleaner and the landlord can document the impacts tenants have on their space, but it’s ultimately up to the landlord or property manager to decide what needs to be repaired or replaced. “I describe normal wear and tear as gradual deterioration that happens through ordinary, responsible use,” says Cruz.

Examples or normal wear and tear include:

Faded paint.

Carpet worn along normal walking paths.

Minor surface scuffs.

Loose grout caused by age.

An older fixture whose finish has naturally dulled.

More extensive damage or deterioration may be caused by abuse or neglect and could be a safety issue. Examples include:

Large wall holes.

Burned carpet.

Broken fixtures.

Permanent stains.

Heavy pet contamination.

Dirt is a separate issue from wear, says Cruz. “A greasy oven, food left in a refrigerator, heavy soap scum, trash or thick pet hair may require deep cleaning, but cleaning alone does not necessarily mean an item is damaged.”

Complete safety checks before rental cleaning

Safety and security should always be part of the turnover checklist, not treated as a separate afterthought, says Lloyd. Once a property becomes vacant, there should be a process to confirm it’s secure.

The landlord should do the following before cleaning starts:

Confirm the previous renter has fully vacated.

Check for any obvious hazards, active leaks or maintenance issues.

Make sure utilities are functioning as needed.

Ensure doors and windows are secure.

“Cleaners should not be the first people discovering a significant safety or maintenance concern when they arrive at the property,” says Lloyd.

Take before and after photos

Taking pictures before and after a cleaning shows that a cleaner or landlord did not cause damage or contribute to existing wear and tear. Morgado says this can help avoid disputes concerning missing, dirty or broken items.

Cruz says she and her staff take photographs of the rental and rooms before cleaning and after cleaning. This allows her to show the condition of the property, identify what improved and document what should be addressed by the landlord.

“A cleaning company can document what it observes and what it cleans, but the property manager should make the final decision about security-deposit deductions and whether a condition constitutes tenant damage,” Cruz explains.

Final quality control and security after rental cleaning

Cruz says to walk through the property under good lighting when the cleaning is complete. She also does the following for final quality control:

Look at surfaces from different angles for grease, haze, streaks or missed dust.

Check that cabinets, drawers, closets and appliances are empty and clean.

Confirm that floors are free of footprints, hair and debris.

Remove cleaning supplies and trash.

Take photographs from the same general angles used before cleaning.

Record stains, odors or marks that remain after reasonable professional treatment.

Submit the signed checklist and photographs to the property manager.

After cleaning and all turnover work is complete, Lloyd says the following security steps are non-negotiable:

Confirm doors and windows properly close and lock.

Test smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

Check again for leaks or other visible maintenance concerns.

Make sure exterior areas and walkways are safe.

Verify that all cleaning or contractor supplies have been removed.

Clean or exchange HVAC filters.

The condition of the property at move-in sets the tone for the renter’s entire experience. As Lloyd explains, “You only get one chance at that first impression.”

Like what you're reading? Join Care for free First name First name is required. Last name Last name is required. Email Zip code Zip code is required. By clicking "Join now," you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. We're sorry, your request could not be processed at this time. Please click here to try again. Join now Already Registered The email you entered is already registered. Would you like to log in? Log In Congrats! Your account has been created. Find care now