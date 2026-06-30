Potty training with daycare: How parents and caregivers can work as a team

While many parents are eager to get potty training on track (pun intended), getting through this crucial milestone can be daunting — especially when your child goes to daycare, where the rules and routines might be different than at home.

“It is so important for daycare and any caregivers to be on the same page, because consistency prevents confusion,” says Rachel Weiss, a certified potty training consultant in Burlington, Ontario.

Granted, daycare policies vary widely, and they can’t necessarily change those for individual families. Knowing what to expect when potty training with daycare can help you make a solid plan, anticipate challenges and work collaboratively with staff.

Key takeaways Potty training is primarily the responsibility of parents, though daycare plays an important role. Many children are ready to start trying around 22-28 months old, and some preschools require children to be potty trained to attend.

Daycares often have strict policies around potty use and cannot always adapt those to individual families. Mixed messages can stall progress with potty training, but clear communication with kids and daycare can help.

It’s not unusual for a child to have one or two accidents during their first week at daycare after potty training, but if they are having frequent accidents, afraid to use the bathroom at daycare or consistently coming home wearing pull-ups, it’s a good idea to consult a pediatrician or potty training consultant.

Who initiates potty training — parents or daycare?

“What is often unspoken and not clear is who is responsible for primary toilet training of young children, and the answer to that is their parents, not the school,” says Sally Neuberger, licensed clinical social worker and a mental health clinician for children and their parents in North Bethesda, Maryland.

The daycare’s role is to introduce some of the social and logistical aspects of using the toilet, which they do through routines and schedules. For instance, daycare teachers may encourage all students to line up at the same time each day to use the bathroom. Kids may pick up skills this way because they often learn through their peers.

However, just because a child uses a toilet at daycare does not mean they’re potty trained, explains Neuberger. Using the bathroom on a schedule is a form of time training that is very common in schools and daycares, but in order to be considered truly potty trained, a child must show that they are independently alert to their need to use the bathroom.

Sometimes, a caregiver thinks a child is ready to be potty trained when they are merely time-trained. Ultimately, it’s up to parents when a child — and they, themselves — are ready to set aside time for this important milestone.

“The daycare doesn’t necessarily need a blow-by-blow of everything that happened at home, and parents don’t necessarily need that from daycare. We’re talking about a collaborative approach.” — Jenny Phelps, certified potty training consultant

What is the best age to start potty training?

There’s no exact “right age” you should start potty training. Many children are ready to start trying around 22-28 months old, and some preschools require children to be potty trained to attend. What’s most important is that the child shows signs of potty training readiness, says Weiss.

Signs your child is ready to potty train

Gross motor skills, so they can get on and off a child-sized potty with minimal assistance.

Communication skills, i.e. the ability to follow simple instructions and vocalize their needs. (Non-verbal communication counts, too).

Social awareness and mimicking, even unrelated to potty use.

Physical readiness, apparent in the ability to stay dry for an hour or more.

Lastly, parents need to be ready, too. You should feel empowered to choose a window of time that’s not overly stressful. If you need to wait until after a move, vacation or other busy period, it’s probably worth it.

How to make potty training with daycare go as smoothly as possible

“Ideally, you have a daycare that’s supportive and understanding of the fact that this is one of the hardest skills kids have had to learn up to this point in their lives,” says Jenny Phelps, a certified “Oh Crap!” potty training consultant in Los Angeles.

Still, it takes both parties to make it work.

Know their policies

Start the conversation with daycare as early as possible — weeks, even months, before you plan to start potty training, says Weiss. As you research which potty training method you plan to try, you’ll want to make sure it fits with the daycare’s policies and where you might need to make adjustments. For instance, some potty training experts recommend toddlers “go commando” (aka wearing pants without underwear), as it can be easier while learning, but daycares may not allow that for hygiene reasons.

Some daycares have strict, no-accident policies, which can also conflict with your method. Some good questions to ask, according to the experts we spoke to:

Does the daycare have child-sized potties?

Does daycare require that kids go a certain amount of time without accidents before returning to daycare without diapers?

If a kid has an accident after potty training, will daycare insist they revert to pull-ups?

Does the staff prompt kids to use the bathroom as part of their daily routine?

What can the school offer as rewards for positive reinforcement? (For example, it’s common for parents to offer small pieces of candy for using the potty during training, but daycares may not allow that. Can they offer another reward, such as a sticker that you provide? It’s not necessarily an issue if not, but it’s good to know).

Communicate openly

Giving daycare some basic context about your child can help them tremendously in the early stages, says Phelps.

Helpful information to share with daycare:

How frequently your child typically needs to use the bathroom.

What your child looks like when they need to go and what signals they give. (Do they often cross their legs or start acting wriggly?)

What kinds of prompts you’ve been working on at home.

When returning to daycare after potty training, it’s good to check in a couple of times per week.

“The daycare doesn’t necessarily need a blow-by-blow of everything that happened at home, and parents don’t necessarily need that from daycare,” says Phelps. “We’re talking about a collaborative approach, where daycare is willing to help share patterns of things that they see happening, [such as] how many accidents, and were they big or small?”

It’s important to minimize having these conversations within earshot of your child to avoid putting more pressure on them or causing them shame, says Phelps. She suggests pulling the teacher aside, scheduling a quick meeting in their office, or sending an email.

Ease in to potty use at daycare

If you have potty trained at home and your child is showing signs of success, then you may be ready to send them to daycare in underwear. It may seem obvious, but physically showing your toddler where the daycare potty is is an important step, says Phelps.

To ease in, Neuberger recommends asking that teachers continue with time training (ie. prompting the child to go at specific times) for the first week so that the child can experience success while at school. At home, your child can continue working on independently letting you know when they need to use the toilet. Ideally, after about a week, the child will be able to go independently at school, as that is the ultimate goal.

What is reasonable to expect of daycare during potty training?

Ideally, your daycare will understand that accidents are part of the process, be willing to help a child change if they need changing, and be willing to prompt a child in the beginning, rather than expecting them to be 100% self-sufficient when they are still learning.

“We definitely do not see that at every daycare,” says Phelps. “Some just expect the child to be doing it completely on their own and will not provide any help, and then you have to think about what they want to do with that kind of situation.”

If daycare is not willing to help with potty training

If your daycare isn’t willing to assist with potty training, or has a super strict policy dictating that if kids have any accidents they have to revert to wearing diapers or pull-ups, all hope is not lost, Phelps assures parents. You can continue working on potty training at home, even if the child has to wear pull-ups during the day.

If things are progressing at home, reapproach the conversation with teachers after a few weeks and see if they’d be willing to let your child try again with wearing underwear and using the potty at daycare.

What are some signs that potty training with daycare isn’t working?

They keep coming home in diapers or pull-ups

If your daycare teachers keep putting your child in pull-ups after they’ve successfully potty trained at home, talk to them to find out why this is happening. The experts we spoke to do not recommend mixing pull-ups and underwear if possible, as that can send a conflicting message.

Frequent accidents

It’s not unusual for a child to have one or two accidents during their first week at daycare after potty training. However, if they are having more than that, that is a sign that parents may need to take a pause on training and try again in about six weeks, says Neuberger.

They’re anxious or scared to use the toilet

If your child is anxious about using the potty at daycare but fine with doing so at home, Phelps recommends role playing with them. Pretend you’re at daycare and say, “Oh, you feel like you need to pee. What do we do now?”

Be very precise with the language you use (even if it’s a nonverbal cue, such as the ASL potty sign). You might say something like: “If you have the feeling to pee, say ‘pee pee’ and find so-and-so, or pull someone’s elbow so they know.” Be very literal in your direction.

Some resistance is to be expected, and doesn’t necessarily reflect a lack of readiness, says Weiss. However if you are seeing really severe withholding, or your child is terrified to use the potty, then you may need to step back and change your relationship with the process.

“If you come in with an attitude of excitement about this ‘big kid’ milestone, and think, ‘I get to spend so much one-on-one time with my super cool kid,’ they’re going to pick up that energy too.” — Rachel Weiss, certified potty training consultant

They seemed potty trained, but now they’re regressing

If you’re seeing potty training regression weeks or even months after initial success, it could be that your child is just not emotionally ready yet, or they’ve been thrown off by a big life change. You can consider hiring a potty training consultant to help troubleshoot and strategize.

Chronic constipation can also complicate potty training. Another important thing to note is that some potty training struggles can be a sign of a small motor delay, a sensory issue or an executive functioning issue that is interfering with them being able to put together all of the steps, says Neuberger.

For this reason, it’s always a good idea to consult a pediatrician. Depending on the situation, they may refer you to an occupational therapist or a gastroenterologist.

One final tip: Try your best to stay positive

Parental anxiety is normal — but it can rub off on kids. Be aware that your own sentiment going into potty training can affect your child and how well you’re able to coordinate with daycare or other caregivers.

You’d be forgiven for dreading the potty training process. Many parents do, says Weiss. However, she warns that kids can read that energy.

“If you come in with an attitude of excitement about this ‘big kid’ milestone, and think, ‘I get to spend so much one-on-one time with my super cool kid,’ they’re going to pick up that energy too,” she notes. “Have a special breakfast, fun activities planned — make it fun.”

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