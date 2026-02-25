Potty training boys vs. girls: Is there really a difference?

You may have heard that when it comes to potty training, boys have a harder time than girls, but is that really true? The truth is, there’s not a clear-cut answer. There are a number of factors at play when it comes to potty training, and ultimately, the methods that stick and training duration depend on the kid.

The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) reports that, on average, boys are trained approximately six months after girls. Naomi Aldort, a Washington-based parenting expert, mom to three boys and the author of “Raising Our Children, Raising Ourselves,” doesn’t necessarily agree.

“Parents should respond to the individual child based on her/his cues,” she says. “The idea that boys are slower to use the potty is far from consistent. I have seen boys diaper free during the day shortly after one year, so it’s best to respond to the individual without preconceived ideas.”

Wondering if you should be approaching potty training with your child’s gender in mind? Here’s what to know, according to experts.

Key takeaways There’s no clear rule that boys are harder to potty train — timing and success depend far more on the individual child than gender. Focus on readiness cues, not age or comparisons.

Key signs of readiness include longer dry periods, predictable bowel patterns, curiosity about the toilet, the ability to communicate needs and a desire for independence. A low-pressure, child-led approach helps prevent resistance.

Gender differences are mostly practical — boys may benefit from modeling and body-awareness language, while girls need guidance on positioning and wiping front to back. Nighttime dryness often comes years after daytime training, and persistent fear, constipation or distress may warrant support.

Potty training readiness: boys vs. girls

Experts across the board agree that, more important than age (regardless of gender) is general potty training readiness.

According to Angela McPhillips, a registered nurse with over 15 years of experience specializing in pediatrics, parents should look for the following signs in both boys and girls before tackling potty training:

Physical readiness

This means both dry diapers for longer periods, as well as predictable bowel movements. “If your child stays dry for at least two hours or wakes up dry after a nap, it’s a good indicator they’re gaining bladder control,” McPhillips notes. “Similarly, notice if your child has a consistent routine or shows physical signs before going, like squatting or grunting.”

“Every child develops at their own pace, so avoid comparing your little one to others.” — Angela McPhillips, registered nurse and pediatrics expert

Emotional readiness

Does your child have an interest in the potty? This, McPhillips notes, may present itself as your child watching you use the toilet or expressing curiosity about what it’s for.

Communicating the need to go

Before potty training, kids should have the ability to communicate their need to go — and they needn’t say, “Mom, I have to go!”

“Whether through words, gestures or facial expressions, kids should be able to let you know when they’re about to go — or have just gone,” McPhillips notes.

Desire for independence

If they’re proud of doing things on their own, they may be ready to tackle potty training, says McPhillips.

When assessing your child for potty training readiness, McPhillips notes, it’s important to do so without pressure. “Every child develops at their own pace,” she says, “so avoid comparing your little one to others.”

Instead, she says, do the following:

Observe and encourage. Introduce the potty casually during bath time or diaper changes with no pressure.

Start a conversation. Use age-appropriate language to talk about potty training and why it’s important.

Let them lead. If they seem hesitant or uninterested, give it a few weeks and try again. Forcing the process can lead to resistance or anxiety.

Potty training tips for boys

While there is a lot of overlap when it comes to assessing potty training readiness for boys and girls, there are a few nuances you can take into account during potty training.

Here are a few potty training tips for boys, per Aldort:

Help develop body awareness. “From infancy on, always speak it when the baby goes in the diaper so he connects to his body functions with awareness,” Aldort notes. “Say with delight, ‘You are peeing/pooping’ and change the diaper promptly.”

Consider cotton diapers (other than when traveling). With cotton, Aldort says, the toddler feels himself peeing and pooping and it is uncomfortable. He wants to be dry!

Let him see you use the toilet. “Daddy should be sitting, not standing,” she says, as this is how they learn.

Take the cue from your toddler. “Do not impose, or push,” says Aldort. “By the time they are 12-18 months, have a little potty by your toilet. Many of them will pretend to just be with you and do what you do — let him.”

Let the child be the one initiating. You want potty training to essentially be their idea, not yours, notes Aldort, who adds: ”This way they do not develop any issues or resistance about it.”

Consider naked time. After your toddler went in his diaper or potty, let him go naked if he wants to for a limited time indoors and unlimited time outdoors. “Being naked outdoors in the summer, he can pee and be able to see and understand what is going on, often with delight,” notes Aldort.

“Your child may hold on and delay the use of potty, get constipated or display other, seemingly unrelated behavioral and emotional issues. They’re saying: ‘Let me decide about me.’” — Naomi Aldort, parenting expert and author

Potty training tips for girls

In addition to the tips above, here are a few to add when it comes to potty training girls.

Teach them the mechanics. When your daughter sits on the potty, have her take a wide stance and make sure she knows to wipe from the front to the back, explains Aldort, who adds that it may be helpful to explain why they should do this (to not bring germs from the back to front!).

Ease up on the pressure. Just because you’ve heard time and again that girls are easier to potty train than boys, that doesn’t mean you should pressure to “get it done” by a certain point, Aldort and McPhillips agree.

In fact, in doing so, your daughter will inevitably pick up on your anxiety and the plan will likely backfire. “Problems arise when the toddler feels parental expectations and pressure,” Aldort notes.

“Your child may hold on and delay the use of potty, get constipated or display other, seemingly unrelated behavioral and emotional issues,” Aldort continues. “They’re saying: ‘Let me decide about me.’”

Don’t worry about nighttime. While your child may master staying dry during the day, nighttime readiness often takes longer and requires a different approach — for both boys and girls. “In fact, most kids don’t stay dry overnight until they’re 5-7 years old,” McPhillips notes.

Read more:

When should I seek help with potty training?

If your child is severely constipated, scared of the potty or has other physical or mental worrisome issues, Aldort notes you may want to reach out to someone for guidance, like a child psychologist or a health practitioner.

Potty training is based more on individual kids than gender, and the approach you take can help or delay training.

“A happy child who feels autonomous about her or his own body, will use the potty in time that fits her/his own grasp and body awareness,” Aldort says. “Respect is the key.”

