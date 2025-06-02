Gen Z and millennials are questioning having kids: Here’s why

Deciding whether or not to have a child is a deeply personal, emotional and financial choice. Yet, with U.S. births declining since 1990, there’s growing concern that this trend could lead to broader societal consequences like steeper healthcare costs and decreased economic growth. Now, results from a new Care.com survey shed light on exactly why so many Americans are choosing not to have kids. Based on feedback from 1,000 adults, ages 18 to 44, who do not have children, the report illustrates how a variety of factors from the influence of pop culture to access to affordable, quality care are shaping many Gen Z and millennials’ point of view on parenting.

“Choosing parenthood is personal, but when so many opt out, it’s a sign,” says Sean Lacey, general manager of child care for Care.com. “Our survey points toward a society that is falling short on giving parents the support they need to thrive, so we must do better. We have to build a culture that truly values parents and caregivers.”

Key findings on the perception of parenthood in 2025

Only 30% of adults (18-44) without children say they definitely want to become parents. In comparison, 44% say they have no desire, are leaning against or are genuinely uncertain about having children. What exactly is driving this trend? New data from the 2025 Perception of Parenthood Survey reveals:

★ Cost and lack of access to quality care feel like major hurdles. In fact, 68% of respondents note that the cost of raising children makes them less likely to become parents, and 73% say the potential difficulty of finding reliable care options impacts their thinking about having children in the future. However, if finding trustworthy, quality care was simpler, 52% say they would personally be more likely to consider parenthood.

★ The mental load of multiple caregiving responsibilities is daunting. A whopping 69% cite at least one major concern about senior caregiving for an older loved one. And 86% say comprehensive family care support, beyond just child care, influences decisions about having children.

★ The sacrifices parenthood requires don’t feel worth it to some. More than half (53%) of respondents say the impact on their personal freedom and time makes them less likely to become a parent.

★ The economy, politics and pop culture each play a part in influencing respondents’ opinions of parenthood. More than half (58%) say recent economic and political events have made them less likely to have children, and almost all (95%) can name a celebrity or influencer whose opinion on parenthood has impacted them.

The factors fueling parenthood doubts

Caregiving duties, personal sacrifice, the political landscape and pop culture all impact survey participants’ feelings about becoming parents. The 2025 Perception of Parenthood Survey offers compelling details on each:

Multiple caregiving duties and cost

An overwhelming majority of respondents (73%) say the potential difficulty of landing reliable child care affects their thinking about having children in the future. And 68% say the cost of raising children makes them less likely to become a parent.

Meanwhile, parenthood would amplify existing or future caregiving responsibilities for many people surveyed. While 69% have at least one type of major concern about senior caregiving for a loved one, 28% say they are currently caring for parents, grandparents or other loved ones. And 35% of respondents say that this additional duty makes them less likely to have children.

Personal sacrifice

As much as parenthood can enrich our lives, it can also put limits on personal freedom, time and professional growth. More than half (53%) say the impact on personal freedom and time makes them less likely to become a parent.

Along the same lines, 45% of respondents feel parenthood would limit their career progression. Given that women still disproportionately shoulder caregiving responsibilities in most families, gender can’t help but influence this piece of the puzzle: 53% of women voice this concern, whereas 37% of men cite it.

Political landscape

The level of support from the government influences respondents’ mindset on becoming parents. Almost all (81%) say current government priorities insufficiently address parents’ needs. Recent economic and political events overall have made more than half (58%) less likely to have kids, and politics and government policies that affect parents specifically are the reason 50% are less than enthusiastic about expanding their family.

The potential downstream effect of these issues, according to 79% of respondents: Insufficient support will worsen declining birth rates.

Pop culture

Whether they’ve been talking about parenthood in a viral social media post or a headline-making interview, public figures, like Gen Z singer-songwriter Chappell Roan, who are speaking out against parenthood are making an impression. An overwhelming 95% of respondents can name a celebrity or influencer whose opinions on parenthood have impacted them. The influence of scrolling is even greater with nearly 25% reporting that TikTok and social media have made them less likely to have children.

Solutions for building a favorable parenting culture

An increasingly anxious perception of parenting might initially seem bleak, but this conversation sheds light on opportunities for change:

Greater support and access to care

Nearly all respondents (86%) say comprehensive family care support, beyond just child care, influences decisions about having children while 78% believe easier access to care would be an effective way to encourage more young Americans to become parents.

Almost half (47%) of people who are currently opposed to having kids say they would be more open if they had easier access to quality care. Overall, 52% say they would personally be more likely to consider parenthood if finding trustworthy, quality care was simpler.

And that trust component is key: When searching for care, 61% are focused on caregiver safety and reliability while 47% are focused on specific skills and experience.

Improved affordability

If legislation passed providing substantial financial support for parents, 70% believe more young Americans would be motivated to become parents. Of the people surveyed who are opposed to having kids, 44% say this would be an effective way to sway their position.

Parental leave

Without a federal maternity or paternity leave law, Americans aren’t guaranteed parental leave. That said, having more paid leave than what’s standard would be an effective way to encourage parenthood, according to 74% of respondents. Of people opposed to having kids, 44% say this would make them more open to having children.

Tech innovation

From bottle-tracking apps to smart bassinets that shush and rock babies to sleep, Gen Z and millennial parents have a wide variety of tech at their disposal. And 51% of adults who were surveyed see continued innovation as key to parents’ success.

In fact, 56% see tech designed to ease parenting tasks as a way to nudge more young Americans to have kids, and nearly a third (32%) of those opposed to parenthood say this would encourage them to be more open-minded about the choice.

The case for access, affordability and support

Opting in or out of parenthood is ultimately a highly individual decision. But declining birth rates are a symptom of a deeper issue that permeates our society, which is that parents and families do not have the support systems they need to thrive.

The data found by the 2025 Perception of Parenting Survey makes it clear that in order to address the declining birth rate, Gen Z and millennials must be able to not only afford and access reliable, quality care but feel backed by a society that supports and values parents and caregivers. Ultimately, by addressing these foundational issues, more Americans will be inclined to pursue parenthood.

2025 Perception of Parenting Survey methodology

This sample of 1,000 Gen Z and millennial US adults (ages 18 to 44) who don’t currently have children was surveyed between May 9, 2025, and May 12, 2025. All respondents do not currently have any children, confirmed by consumer-matched data. DKC Analytics conducted and analyzed this survey with a sample procured using the Pollfish survey delivery platform, which delivers online surveys globally through mobile apps and the mobile web along with the desktop web. The completion rate was 73%, and no post-stratification has been applied to the results.

