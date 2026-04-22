Online tutoring vs. in-person tutoring​: Which one is better?

Choosing between online and in-person tutoring takes a bit of research, as both formats come with clear benefits depending on a student’s needs, schedule, learning style — and often, their age. While the setting and setup differs, the goal stays the same: meaningful, effective learning for students.

“Both options are excellent choices,” says Greg Freebury, owner of Think & Evolve Tutoring in Los Angeles. “With online and in-person tutoring, students and tutors can build a high quality educational relationship and create a synergistic space for learning.” That being said, he adds: “Understanding the differences between these formats can help parents and students make a more informed — and effective — choice.”

Whether you’re considering tutoring for your child or yourself, here’s what to take into account before deciding on online vs in-person tutoring.

Key takeaways Online and in-person tutoring can both deliver strong results, but the right choice depends on a student’s learning style, age and schedule. The biggest difference comes down to convenience and access versus hands-on engagement and focus.

Online tutoring offers flexibility, broader tutor access and often lower costs, but it requires strong engagement and reliable technology. In-person tutoring provides a more tactile, focused and personal experience, though it can be more expensive and harder to schedule.

Younger students and those who need extra support tend to benefit more from in-person sessions, while motivated, independent learners often thrive online. Ultimately, consistency and fit matter most — choosing the format a student can stick with is what drives real progress.

What is online tutoring?

Online tutoring is exactly as it sounds, notes Victoria Werner, founder and educator at Werner Learning & Coaching — engaging education on an online video conferencing platform, such as Zoom or Google Meet.

The setup of online tutoring varies, depending on the age of the student, the subject matter and the instructor (or tutoring company). “Online tutors may use screen sharing, digital whiteboards, shared documents, online portals, notetaking and or other platforms,” explains Werner. “But in every case, the student and tutor are in different physical locations but working together in real time.”

Tutors may be independent or through an online based tutoring service, such as Wyzant, notes Freebury.

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What is in-person tutoring?

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In-person tutoring is a live lesson conducted in either the client’s home or a public building such as a library, explains Freebury.

“There’s a tactile element to it,” adds Werner, “in that you can write things out together, point at problems and more.”

What are the key differences between online vs in-person tutoring?

The main difference between online and in-person tutoring is convenience, which essentially leads to access, notes Werner. “In-person sessions are constrained by geography, commute time and schedule alignment,” she says. “Online removes those friction points almost entirely.”

That said, online tutoring isn’t necessarily the right fit for everyone (more on this shortly), as “quality of attention from the student” may be better with in-person, notes Freebury.

What are the pros and cons of online tutoring?

Here’s a quick breakdown of the benefits and drawbacks of online tutoring, per Freebury and Werner.

Pros of online tutoring

Flexible scheduling that fits around busy calendars, travel and extracurriculars.

Access to a wider pool of tutors and subject-matter experts.

Eliminates travel time, making sessions easier to attend consistently.

Sessions can often be recorded for later review.

Can help students build independence alongside academic skills.

Streamlined format keeps the focus on the student and the work, without logistical distractions.

Often more affordable since tutors don’t need to account for travel time.

Cons of online tutoring

Requires a tutor who knows how to run an engaging and structured virtual session.

Younger students may need extra support to stay focused and engaged.

Technology issues (poor internet connection, video glitches) can disrupt or cancel sessions.

“If you know your child is someone who learns by doing tactical activities or crafts, they may benefit from someone in-person. If your child loves interactive learning that comes with flexibility and independence, virtual education may be best.” — Victoria Werner, tutoring and education professional

What are the pros and cons of in-person tutoring?

Here’s what Werner and Freebury suggest considering when it comes to in-person tutoring.

Pros of in-person tutoring

Physical presence can be grounding, especially for younger students.

More tactile, hands-on learning experience.

Fewer digital distractions, allowing for deeper focus and participation.

Feels more personal and “intimate,” strengthening the tutor-student connection.

Particularly beneficial for younger children or students with special needs who require more direct attention.

Cons of in-person tutoring

Typically more expensive due to travel time and logistics.

Scheduling can be more difficult, with limited tutor availability.

Restriction to local tutors.

Commute adds friction and can make consistency harder.

Missed or forgotten sessions can be more inconvenient.

Which tutoring is better for different ages and learning styles?

According to Werner, expert educators can help students thrive in any setting, so in most cases, it comes down to how a person learns best. “If you know your child is someone who learns by doing tactical activities or crafts, they may benefit from someone in-person,” she says. “If your child loves interactive learning that comes with flexibility and independence, virtual education may be best.”

With that being said, younger kids and students with special needs, such as those with ADHD, tend to benefit more from in-person tutoring, Freebury explains, because they are less likely to get distracted.

But! There are always exceptions, and if you have your heart set on a tutor that’s out of your area, you don’t necessarily need to rule them out. “As long as a student can sit for 30-60 minutes and focus, then online tutoring is a viable option,” notes Freebury. “I’ve worked with kids as young as 5th grade online without issue.”

Online tutoring, Freebury continues, is generally a great fit for students that genuinely care about their education and are dedicated to learning. “In those cases, focus is not an issue,” he says, as they’re already motivated.

Is hybrid tutoring an option?

Potentially, but it may not be the best option. “My main concern would be that the switching back and forth may disrupt the rhythm or expectations of the collaboration, but some programs offer it,” says Werner.

Freebury adds that he’s never done hybrid tutoring, save for a few online sessions when a family goes on vacation and a student doesn’t want to miss a lesson.

How do I determine the right tutoring fit?

Ultimately, it comes down to learning style, along with tutoring goals. To help you make an informed choice, Freebury recommends finding a qualified tutor in your area and explaining your situation.

“…what makes consistency most realistic for your family? Because the tutoring that happens reliably is the tutoring that works.” — Victoria Werner

“Do you only need homework help? Standardized test prep help? Is your schedule flexible or rigid?” he says. “Tell them what you need and then explain the type of student you are or your child is. Can they focus for long periods? Do they like school? Do they want a more intimate experience or are they OK doing everything through a screen?”

“Once your tutor has a grasp of the situation,” he says, “then they can recommend whether online tutoring or in-person tutoring would be the best fit.”

A final note on online vs. in-person tutoring

It’s important to put in some work on the front end before hiring a tutor, but the biggest determining factor is your or your child’s learning style, Werner says.

“Knowing how you or your child learns and retains information, as well as their current functional gaps or things they prefer to avoid, can help illustrate which path is best,” she says. “Then ask: what makes consistency most realistic for your family? Because the tutoring that happens reliably is the tutoring that works.”

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